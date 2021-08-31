openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vue

vue2vis

by Alexandre Couturon
0.0.18 (see all)

A Vuejs 2 adapter for Visjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

214

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue2vis

This monorepo hosts Vue2 component wrapper for the visjs libraries. If you are looking for the old vis@4.21 please use the branch 0.x

Build Status Coverage Status Software License Latest Version Issues lerna

Usage

Please visit individual packages for installation and usage

For more details please check the full VisJs documentation.

List of currently implemented modules

  • Timeline
  • Graph2d
  • Graph3d
  • Network

Change log

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING and CONDUCT for details.

Build Setup

# Once you have cloned this repo, install dependencies
yarn install
yarn lerna bootstrap

# build for development and production with minification
yarn prepare

Testing

yarn test:unit

Run demo locally

# Run demo at localhost:8080
yarn serve:graph2d

or

yarn serve:network

or

yarn serve:timeline

Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see running examples

NOTE: If you make changes to the library you should run yarn prepare again in the root folder. The dev server should detect modification and reload the demo

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email infocontact.alex@gmail.com instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial