vue2vis

This monorepo hosts Vue2 component wrapper for the visjs libraries. If you are looking for the old vis@4.21 please use the branch 0.x

Usage

Please visit individual packages for installation and usage

For more details please check the full VisJs documentation.

List of currently implemented modules

Timeline

Timeline Graph2d

Graph2d Graph3d

Graph3d Network

Change log

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING and CONDUCT for details.

Build Setup

yarn install yarn lerna bootstrap yarn prepare

Testing

yarn test :unit

Run demo locally

yarn serve:graph2d

or

yarn serve:network

or

yarn serve:timeline

Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see running examples

NOTE: If you make changes to the library you should run yarn prepare again in the root folder. The dev server should detect modification and reload the demo

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email infocontact.alex@gmail.com instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.