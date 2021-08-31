This monorepo hosts Vue2 component wrapper for the visjs libraries. If you are looking for the old vis@4.21 please use the branch 0.x
Please visit individual packages for installation and usage
For more details please check the full VisJs documentation.
# Once you have cloned this repo, install dependencies
yarn install
yarn lerna bootstrap
# build for development and production with minification
yarn prepare
yarn test:unit
# Run demo at localhost:8080
yarn serve:graph2d
or
yarn serve:network
or
yarn serve:timeline
Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see running examples
NOTE: If you make changes to the library you should run
yarn prepare again in the root folder.
The dev server should detect modification and reload the demo
