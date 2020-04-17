typeahead for vue2

Based onhttps://github.com/pespantelis/vue-typeahead

Quick preview

Demo

Run demo

npm install npm run dev

Warning

Prepared rewrite by vue2.5 and bootstrap 4

How to use

Please install axios It base on bootstrap css npm install vue2-typeahead --save import and use it import TypeAhead from 'vue2-typeahead' or import TypeAhead from 'vue2-typeahead/src/components/TypeAhead.vue' config (you can get a config sample from Demo.vue)

Sample

< TypeAhead src = "/static/data.json?keyword=:keyword" :getResponse = "getResponse" > </ TypeAhead >

methods : { getResponse : function (response) { return response.data.items } }

Config props

You can get the result by set v-model="" attribute

Necessary

src: The api url for get the data getResponse: The function to get a array form response

Optional

selectFirst default:false auto select first item queryParamName default::keyword this will be replace to what you input in ajax request limit default:9999 how many items will show in the list minChars default:2 only words length large than this number can emit the request delayTime default:500 delay time for emit the request for avoiding request when inputing placeholder default:null placeholder classes default:null the class you want add to input component onHit default:Function how to use the things you hit highlighting default:Function highlighting every item render default:Function to render the lists which will be show fetch default:Function how to send the url

other

other attribute will bind on <input /> like disabled on v1.3.0

What you can get in instance

Some function will return vue object, it is the instance of component and i use it to change the query, you can also get some useful data by it

items: option list after render function current: current id is select or cursor is hover data: the response data of fetch

A Complete Config Sample

< TypeAhead v-model = "data" :classes = "classes" :placeholder = "placeholder" src = "/static/data.json?keyword=:keyword" :getResponse = "getResponse" :selectFirst = "selectFirst" :limit = "parseInt(limit)" :queryParamName = "queryParamName" :minChars = "parseInt(minChars)" :delayTime = "parseInt(delayTime)" :onHit = "onHit" :highlighting = "highlighting" :render = "render" :fetch = "fetch" > </ TypeAhead >

data () { return { data : '' , selectFirst : false , limit : 9999 , queryParamName : ':keyword' , minChars : 2 , delayTime : 500 , placeholder : 'Please input something' , classes : 'typeahead' } }, methods : { getResponse : function ( response ) { return response.data.data.items }, onHit : function ( item, vue, index ) { vue.query = item }, highlighting : function ( item, vue ) { return item.toString().replace(vue.query, `<b> ${vue.query} </b>` ) }, render : function ( items, vue ) { let newItem = [vue.query, ...items] return newItem }, fetch : function ( url ) { return axios.get(url) } }, components : { TypeAhead }

License

vue2-typeahead is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.

donate