Enable tap / swipe / touch hold events for vue.js 2.x

Features:

Common touch events, such as tap , swipe , touchhold (more)

, , (more) All events support mouse and touch screen at same time

Optimized touch effects with touchClass option and v-touch-class directive

option and directive Binding multiple touch events on one DOM element

Customizable events with native-likely events handler

Allow splitting configurations for different DOM elements by v-touch-options directive

directive Directive names can be customized to avoid namespace conflict

This is for vue.js 2.x only. For vue.js 3.x see this library.

Install

To install with npm or yarn, use

npm i -S vue2-touch-events // or yarn add vue2-touch-events

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import Vue2TouchEvents from 'vue2-touch-events' Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents)

In your .vue file:

< span v-touch:tap = "touchHandler" > Tap Me </ span > < span v-touch = "touchHandler" > Tap Me </ span > < span v-touch:swipe = "swipeHandler" > Swipe Here </ span > < span v-touch:swipe.left = "swipeHandler" > Swipe Here </ span > < span v-touch:longtap = "longtapHandler" > Long Tap Event </ span > < span v-touch:start = "startHandler" v-touch:end = "endHandler" > Down,start/Up,end Event </ span > < span v-touch:moved = "movedHandler" > Triggered once when starting to move and tapTolerance is exceeded </ span > < span v-touch:moving = "movingHandler" > Continuously triggering Event </ span > < span v-touch:touchhold = "touchHoldHandler" > Touch and hold on the screen for a while </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch:longtap = "longtapHandler" v-touch:swipe.left = "swipeLeftHandler" v-touch:start = "startHandler" v-touch:end = "endHandler" v-touch:swipe.right = "swipeRightHandler" > Mix Multiple Events </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch-options = "{touchClass: 'active', swipeTolerance: 80, touchHoldTolerance: 300}" > Different options </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch-class = "active" > Customize touch class </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch-options = "{touchClass: 'active'}" > Customize touch class </ span > < span v-kiss:tap = "tapHandler" > Change namespace to 'kiss' </ span >

If you use vue and this plugin in UMD way (in a script tag) , this plugin is auto used. So it's not necessary to write Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents) .

< script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-touch-events.js" > </ script >

APIs

Global configuration (optional)

Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents, { disableClick : false , touchClass : '' , tapTolerance : 10 , touchHoldTolerance : 400 , swipeTolerance : 30 , longTapTimeInterval : 400 , namespace : 'touch' })

disableClick default false . Use touch event only, will not trigger click event. You should keep this value default if you use your website on both mobile and PC. If your website uses on mobile only, it's a good choice to set this value to true to get a better user experience, and it can resolve some touch pass-through issue.

touchClass default: '' . Add an extra CSS class when touch start, and remove it when touch end. This is a global config, and you can use v-touch-class directive to overwrite this setting in a single component.

tapTolerance default 10 . The tolerance to ensure whether the tap event effective or not.

touchHoldTolerance default 400 in millisecond. The timeout for a touchhold event.

swipeTolerance default 30 . The tolerance to ensure whether the swipe event effective or not.

longTapTimeInterval default 400 in millisecond. The minimum time interval to detect whether long tap event effective or not.

namespace default touch (v3.2.0). Customize the directive names to avoid namespace conflict. By default, the touch means v-touch and v-touch-class are available, and you can use v-click and v-click-class by change namespace to click .

Directives

Bind the v-touch directive to components which you want to enable touch events.

v-touch accepts an argument to tell it which event you want to bind.

< span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" > Tap </ span >

The first argument of the v-swipe callback is the direction of swipe event. It could be left , right , top or bottom .

v-swipe can accept extra modifiers. It means you can bind events only for specify direction.

export default { methods : { swipeHandler (direction) { console .log(direction) } } }

v-touch-options directive allows you set a different configuration for a specified component. It will override global configurations.

v-touch-class directive allows you set an extra class on your components. If you already have a global config touchClass , this value will overwrite it.

For example:

< span v-touch:tap = "touchHandler" v-touch-class = "'active'" > Tap Me </ span >

Now, when you start to touch, it will add an extra active class automatically. And remove it when touch end.

If your setting of disableClick is false (it's default), it will bind mouseenter and mouseleave events, too.

So that you can use this feature to instead of :active and :hover pseudo class, for a better user experience.

span :active , span :hover { background : green; } span .active { background : green; }

Bindings

tap is the default event type of v-touch . It will be trigger when tap on the screen or click the mouse.

swipe means touch on the screen and move in a direction. The direction could be top , bottom , left or right .

longtap will be deprecated in next major version. Please use touchhold insead. If you still want to use this feature, please let me know.

longtap means touch on the screen and hold for a while. It will be triggered when you release your finger. (It's not normal when we use touch devices, so it's a good choice to use touchhold instaed)

touchhold will be triggered when touch on the screen and hold for touchHoldTolerance milliseconds. This will be triggered before your finger released, as what native APP does.

start is same as touchstart or mousedown .

is same as or . end is same as touchend or mouseup .

is same as or . moving is same as touchmovoe or mousemove .

These three events are like native DOM events. You can use these events to custom behaviors which this library doesn't support yet.

Modifiers

left, right, top, bottom

This four modifiers are for v-touch:swipe only, to specify which direction you want to bind events to.

self

Same as v-on:click.self , only trigger events when the event target is the currentTarget .

stop

Same as v-on:click.stop , stops event propagation.

prevent

Same as v-on:click.prevent , prevents default event handler from firing.

disablePassive (v2.3.0)

{passive: true} is set for touch event listeners if your browser supports passive . This is good for user experience. If this is not what you want, you can use disablePassive modifier to prevent this behavior.

Others

How to add extra parameters

As mentioned by #3, if you want to add extra parameters for v-touch , you can't do that like v-on . The hack is that you can let your method returns a function and handle the extra parameters in the returned function.

< div v-touch:swipe = "myMethod('myOtherParam')" > Swipe </ div >

export default { methods : { myMethod (param) { return function ( direction, event ) { console .log(direction, param); } } } }

How to resolve conflict with vuetify

Upgrade to the latest version (>= v3.2.0), and use the namespace parameter. For example:

import Vue2TouchEvents from 'vue2-touch-events' Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents, { namespace : 'my-touch' })

Change History

Look at here

LICENSE

MIT License