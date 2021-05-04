Enable tap / swipe / touch hold events for vue.js 2.x
Features:
tap,
swipe,
touchhold (more)
touchClass option and
v-touch-class directive
v-touch-options directive
This is for vue.js 2.x only. For vue.js 3.x see this library.
To install with npm or yarn, use
npm i -S vue2-touch-events
// or
yarn add vue2-touch-events
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2TouchEvents from 'vue2-touch-events'
Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents)
In your
.vue file:
<!-- bind a tap event -->
<span v-touch:tap="touchHandler">Tap Me</span>
<!-- tap is the default event, you can omit it -->
<span v-touch="touchHandler">Tap Me</span>
<!-- bind the swipe event, no matter direction -->
<span v-touch:swipe="swipeHandler">Swipe Here</span>
<!-- only when swipe left can trigger the callback -->
<span v-touch:swipe.left="swipeHandler">Swipe Here</span>
<!-- bind a long tap event -->
<span v-touch:longtap="longtapHandler">Long Tap Event</span>
<!-- bind a start and end event -->
<span v-touch:start="startHandler" v-touch:end="endHandler">Down,start/Up,end Event</span>
<!-- bind a move and moving event -->
<span v-touch:moved="movedHandler">Triggered once when starting to move and tapTolerance is exceeded</span>
<span v-touch:moving="movingHandler">Continuously triggering Event</span>
<!-- touch and hold -->
<span v-touch:touchhold="touchHoldHandler">Touch and hold on the screen for a while</span>
<!-- you can even mix multiple events -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler"
v-touch:longtap="longtapHandler"
v-touch:swipe.left="swipeLeftHandler"
v-touch:start="startHandler"
v-touch:end="endHandler"
v-touch:swipe.right="swipeRightHandler">Mix Multiple Events</span>
<!-- using different options for specified element -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler"
v-touch-options="{touchClass: 'active', swipeTolerance: 80, touchHoldTolerance: 300}">Different options</span>
<!-- customize touch effects by CSS class -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler" v-touch-class="active">Customize touch class</span>
<!-- or -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler" v-touch-options="{touchClass: 'active'}">Customize touch class</span>
<!-- change the directive name to others -->
<span v-kiss:tap="tapHandler">Change namespace to 'kiss'</span>
If you use vue and this plugin in UMD way (in a script tag) , this plugin is auto used. So it's not necessary to write
Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents).
<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-touch-events.js"></script>
Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents, {
disableClick: false,
touchClass: '',
tapTolerance: 10,
touchHoldTolerance: 400,
swipeTolerance: 30,
longTapTimeInterval: 400,
namespace: 'touch'
})
disableClick default
false. Use touch event only, will not trigger click event.
You should keep this value default if you use your website on both mobile and PC.
If your website uses on mobile only, it's a good choice to set this value to
true to get a better user experience, and it can resolve some touch pass-through issue.
touchClass default:
''. Add an extra CSS class when touch start, and remove it when touch end.
This is a global config, and you can use
v-touch-class directive to overwrite this setting in a single component.
tapTolerance default
10. The tolerance to ensure whether the tap event effective or not.
touchHoldTolerance default
400 in millisecond. The timeout for a
touchhold event.
swipeTolerance default
30. The tolerance to ensure whether the swipe event effective or not.
longTapTimeInterval default
400 in millisecond. The minimum time interval to detect whether long tap event effective or not.
namespace default
touch(v3.2.0). Customize the directive names to avoid namespace conflict. By default, the
touch means
v-touch and
v-touch-class are available, and you can use
v-click and
v-click-class by change
namespace to
click.
Bind the
v-touch directive to components which you want to enable touch events.
v-touch accepts an argument to tell it which event you want to bind.
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler">Tap</span>
The first argument of the
v-swipe callback is the direction of swipe event. It could be
left,
right,
top or
bottom.
v-swipe can accept extra modifiers. It means you can bind events only for specify direction.
export default {
methods: {
swipeHandler (direction) {
console.log(direction) // May be left / right / top / bottom
}
}
}
(v2.2.0)
v-touch-options directive allows you set a different configuration for a specified component. It will override global configurations.
v-touch-class directive allows you set an extra class on your components. If you already have a global config
touchClass, this value will overwrite it.
For example:
<span v-touch:tap="touchHandler" v-touch-class="'active'">Tap Me</span>
Now, when you start to touch, it will add an extra
active class automatically. And remove it when touch end.
If your setting of
disableClick is
false (it's default), it will bind
mouseenter and
mouseleave events, too.
So that you can use this feature to instead of
:active and
:hover pseudo class, for a better user experience.
/* before */
span:active, span:hover {
background: green;
}
/* now, you can write like this */
span.active {
background: green;
}
tap is the default event type of
v-touch. It will be trigger when tap on the screen or click the mouse.
swipe means touch on the screen and move in a direction. The direction could be
top,
bottom,
left or
right.
longtapwill be deprecated in next major version. Please use
touchholdinsead. If you still want to use this feature, please let me know.
longtap means touch on the screen and hold for a while. It will be triggered when you release your finger. (It's not normal when we use touch devices, so it's a good choice to use
touchhold instaed)
(v2.1.0)
touchhold will be triggered when touch on the screen and hold for
touchHoldTolerance milliseconds. This will be triggered before your finger released, as what native APP does.
start is same as
touchstart or
mousedown.
end is same as
touchend or
mouseup.
moving is same as
touchmovoe or
mousemove.
These three events are like native DOM events. You can use these events to custom behaviors which this library doesn't support yet.
This four modifiers are for
v-touch:swipe only, to specify which direction you want to bind events to.
Same as
v-on:click.self, only trigger events when the event target is the
currentTarget.
Same as
v-on:click.stop, stops event propagation.
Same as
v-on:click.prevent, prevents default event handler from firing.
(v2.3.0)
{passive: true} is set for touch event listeners if your browser supports
passive. This is good for user experience. If this is not what you want, you can use
disablePassive modifier to prevent this behavior.
As mentioned by #3, if you want to add extra
parameters for
v-touch, you can't do that like
v-on. The hack is that you can let your method returns
a
function and handle the extra parameters in the returned function.
<div v-touch:swipe="myMethod('myOtherParam')">Swipe</div>
export default {
methods: {
myMethod (param) {
return function(direction, event) {
console.log(direction, param);
// do something ~
}
}
}
}
Upgrade to the latest version (>= v3.2.0), and use the
namespace parameter. For example:
import Vue2TouchEvents from 'vue2-touch-events'
Vue.use(Vue2TouchEvents, {
namespace: 'my-touch'
})
MIT License