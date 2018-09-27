This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.0, ~~small size(just 22.7k).
# install dependencies
npm install vue2-touch --save
import Vue2Touch from 'vue2-touch'
Vue.use(Vue2Touch)
Vue.use(Vue2Touch, {
gestures: ['swipe'],
directions: {
swipe: ['swipeleft']
}
})
above configurations mean that it can override v-touch gestures which just listens to swipe event and override swipe directions which only listens to swipeleft event.
<a v-touch:tap="callback">Tap me!</a>
<div v-touch:swipe="callback">Swipe me!</div>
Callback is a name of function with two args(can use any name, but type must be a funciton);the first argument can return a touch type(swipeleft,tap ...), and the second argument can return a callback event.