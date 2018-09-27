openbase logo
vt

vue2-touch

by SamYan
1.0.8

A directive wrapper Hammerjs for vue2.x

Documentation
77

41

3yrs ago

4

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No

Readme

vue2-touch for Vue.js 2.x

This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.0, ~~small size(just 22.7k).

Install

# install dependencies
npm install vue2-touch --save

Usage

ES6

import Vue2Touch from 'vue2-touch'
Vue.use(Vue2Touch)

Add global Config

Vue.use(Vue2Touch, {
  gestures: ['swipe'],
  directions: {
    swipe: ['swipeleft']
  }
})

above configurations mean that it can override v-touch gestures which just listens to swipe event and override swipe directions which only listens to swipeleft event.

Using the v-touch directive

<a v-touch:tap="callback">Tap me!</a>
<div v-touch:swipe="callback">Swipe me!</div>

callback

Callback is a name of function with two args(can use any name, but type must be a funciton);the first argument can return a touch type(swipeleft,tap ...), and the second argument can return a callback event.

More Details

See Hammer.js document

License

MIT

