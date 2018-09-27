vue2-touch for Vue.js 2.x

This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.0, ~~small size(just 22.7k).

Install

npm install vue2-touch --save

Usage

ES6

import Vue2Touch from 'vue2-touch' Vue.use(Vue2Touch)

Add global Config

Vue.use(Vue2Touch, { gestures : [ 'swipe' ], directions : { swipe : [ 'swipeleft' ] } })

above configurations mean that it can override v-touch gestures which just listens to swipe event and override swipe directions which only listens to swipeleft event.

Using the v-touch directive

< a v-touch:tap = "callback" > Tap me! </ a > < div v-touch:swipe = "callback" > Swipe me! </ div >

callback

Callback is a name of function with two args(can use any name, but type must be a funciton);the first argument can return a touch type(swipeleft,tap ...), and the second argument can return a callback event.

More Details

See Hammer.js document

License

MIT