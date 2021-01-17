Vue2 Timepicker

A dropdown time picker (hour|minute|second) for Vue 2.x, with flexible time format support.

Demo

You can see the Vue2 Timepicker in action in the Demo Page

Migration

Please check MIGRATION.md for basic guidelines if you are about to:

Migrate from the Vue 1.x version vue-time-picker

Migrate from Bower to Yarn or NPM (Vue2 Timepicker v0.1.x -> v0.2.0+ )

Dependencies

Vue.js

Installation

yarn add vue2-timepicker

npm install vue2-timepicker --save

NOTE: We stop Bower support from 0.2.0+ , please check MIGRATION.md for migration guidelines.

Get Started

Step 1: Import VueTimepicker

Option A: Import component JS and CSS

import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker' import 'vue2-timepicker/dist/VueTimepicker.css'

Option B: Choose any bundle version base on your needs

Javascript

import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker/dist/VueTimepicker.common.js' import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker/dist/VueTimepicker.umd.js' import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker/dist/VueTimepicker.umd.min.js'

CSS

@ import 'vue2-timepicker/dist/VueTimepicker.css' ; @ import '~vue2-timepicker/dist/VueTimepicker.css' ;

Single File Component

import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker/src/vue-timepicker.vue'

SSR Usage

import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker/sfc'

If your server-side renderer cannot recognize the /sfc alias, please try --

import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker/src' import VueTimepicker from 'vue2-timepicker/src/vue-timepicker.vue'

Step 2: Include VueTimepicker in your component

var yourComponent = new Vue({ components : { VueTimepicker }, ... })

Step 3: Put vue-timepicker in your component's template

Then, you can introduce the vue-timepicker tag anywhere you like in your component's template

< vue-timepicker > </ vue-timepicker >

Basic Usage

Base

< vue-timepicker > </ vue-timepicker >

Customized Time Format

< vue-timepicker format = "HH:mm:ss" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker format = "hh:mm A" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker format = "hh:mm:ss a" > </ vue-timepicker >

VueTimepicker recognizes the following tokens in the format string

Section Token Output AM/PM A AM PM a am pm Hour H 0 1 ... 22 23 HH 00 01 ... 22 23 h 1 2 ... 11 12 hh 01 02 ... 11 12 k 1 2 ... 23 24 kk 01 02 ... 23 24 Minute m 0 1 ... 58 59 mm 00 01 ... 58 59 Second s 0 1 ... 58 59 ss 00 01 ... 58 59

If not set, the format string is default to "HH:mm"

Customized Picker Interval

< vue-timepicker :minute-interval = "5" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker :second-interval = "10" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker :minute-interval = "yourMinuteInterval" > </ vue-timepicker >

Data Binding

Bind Value with v-model

From v1.0.0+ , timepicker's v-model accepts value in both Object (default) and String format. The v0.x versions only support Object form.

Set Initial Value

For example, if you want to set "10:05:00" ("HH:mm:ss" format) as the initial value of vue-timepicker:

const yourComponent = new Vue({ components : { VueTimepicker }, data () { return { yourTimeValue : { HH : '10' , mm : '05' , ss : '00' }, yourStringTimeValue : '10:05:00' , ... } }, ... })

Both forms lead to the same result.

< vue-timepicker v-model = "yourTimeValue" format = "HH:mm:ss" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker v-model = "yourStringTimeValue" format = "HH:mm:ss" > </ vue-timepicker >

Set Empty Initial Value

When the initial value is completely unknown:

data () { return { yourEmptyValue : {}, emptyValueToo : undefined , emptyValueAsWell : null , yourEmptyStringValue : '' } }

Set Partially-Known Initial Value

For instance, if you want to set the initial hour value to 8 pm and leave the rest slots empty:

data () { return { timeValue : { HH : '20' , mm : '' }, timeValueWithSec : { h : '8' , mm : '' , ss : '' , A : 'PM' }, stringTimeValue : '20:mm' , stringTimeValueWithSec : '8:mm:ss PM' } }

< vue-timepicker v-model = "timeValue" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker v-model = "timeValueWithSec" format = "h:mm:ss A" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker v-model = "stringTimeValue" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker v-model = "stringTimeValueWithSec" format = "h:mm:ss A" > </ vue-timepicker >

Get Time Picker's Current Value

Get value from v-model

You can either read the binding v-model value anytime or add a handler to deal with the input event from vue-timepicker.

< vue-timepicker v-model = "yourTimeValue" format = "HH:mm:ss" @ input = "inputHandler" > </ vue-timepicker >

{ data () { return { yourTimeValue : { HH : '10' , mm : '05' , ss : '00' }, ... } }, methods : { inputHandler (eventData) { console .log(eventData) } } }

In this case, we set the initial value (yourTimeValue) to "10:05:00". Then, open the dropdown picker and pick a new time, like setting it to "14:30:15" for example.

Read Data From change Event

< vue-timepicker v-model = "yourTimeValue" @ change = "changeHandler" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker v-model = "yourTimeValue" @ change = "otherChangeHandler($event, 'foo', 42)" > </ vue-timepicker >

changeHandler (eventData) { console .log(eventData) } otherChangeHandler (eventData, yourArg1, yourArg2) { console .log(eventData) console .log(yourArg1) console .log(yourArg2) }

Unlike v-model and input event, which only return the defined time tokens you provided in the binding variable, the change event delivers all supported formats.

In the example above, after the user set values to "14:30:15" in the picker, change event returns the following data:

{ data : { HH : "14" , H : "14" , hh : "14" , a : "am" , A : "AM" , h : "14" , kk : "14" , k : "14" , m : "30" , mm : "30" , s : "15" , ss : "15" }, displayTime : "14:30:15" }

Whereas the v-model / input only return the data with defined tokens

{ HH : "14" , mm : "30" , ss : "15" }

Advance Usage

Hide Clear Button

< vue-timepicker hide-clear-button > </ vue-timepicker >

Enable to hide the "×" clear button on the right-hand side. Users can still pick new values from the dropdown, but they cannot erase any selected data.

Disable Picker

< vue-timepicker disabled > </ vue-timepicker >

Fully disable both dropdown picker and the "×" clear button in the UI, to prevent users from changing any values again.

Close on Complete

Automatically close the dropdown when the user finishes selecting all of the required fields.

< vue-timepicker close-on-complete > </ vue-timepicker >

< vue-timepicker auto-scroll > </ vue-timepicker >

Auto-scroll to selected values on dropdown open. It works with both:

Programmatically defined value. E.g., the initial value from v-model

Values manually picked by the user.

Define Hour Range

Sometimes you may want to limit hours picker to a specific range. The hour-range parameter is here to help.

< vue-timepicker :hour-range = "[5, [8, 12], [14, 17], 19]" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker :hour-range = "['7a', '9a', '11a', '1p', ['3p', '5p'], '7p']" format = "hh:mm a" >

Set Minute and Second Range

Similar to hour-range , you can determine values in the minutes and seconds dropdown by using minute-range and second-range .

< vue-timepicker :minute-range = "[0, 6, [10, 30], 42, 50]" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker format = "H:m:s" :second-range = "[0, 6, [10, 30], 42, 50]" > </ vue-timepicker >

When implemented together with minute-interval and second-interval , the customized intervals take the priority.

< vue-timepicker :minute-range = "[0, 6, [10, 30], 42, 50]" :minute-interval = "5" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker format = "H:m:s" :second-range = "[0, 6, [10, 30], 42, 50]" :second-interval = "10" > </ vue-timepicker >

Hide Disabled Items

There're four kinds of helper properties to let you hide the values excluded by hour-range , minute-range , and second-range .

hide-disabled-items : Hide all disabled items - hour, minute, and seconds.

: Hide disabled items - hour, minute, and seconds. hide-disabled-hours : Hide disabled hour values only.

: Hide disabled values only. hide-disabled-minutes : Hide disabled minute values only.

: Hide disabled values only. hide-disabled-seconds: Hide disabled second values only.

< vue-timepicker :hour-range = "[5, [8, 12], [14, 17], 19]" hide-disabled-hours > </ vue-timepicker >

Here we take the hide-disabled-hours as an example. It's a pair with the hour-range parameter. In this case, the hour picker hides the invalid hours (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 13, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23) and display the valid hours (5, 8, 9, ...) only.

Advanced Keyboard Support

Basic keyboard support includes:

Tab : Focus or blur the Timepicker

: Focus or blur the Timepicker Esc: Close the dropdown

Advance Keyboard support (enabled with advanced-keyboard ):

Arrow Keys : Navigate between valid (non-disabled) values and columns

: Navigate between valid (non-disabled) values and columns Space or Enter: Select the focusing item

< vue-timepicker advanced-keyboard > </ vue-timepicker >

Please be aware that after putting the advanced-keyboard on, hundreds of additional keyboard event listeners are going to be attached to the component. The amount of listeners depends on how many hours, minutes, and seconds value you enabled in the current Timepicker.

Blur Delay

< vue-timepicker :blur-delay = "500" > </ vue-timepicker >

Sets the blur delay time for the dropdown. Defaults to 300 if not set.

Manual Input Support

< vue-timepicker manual-input > </ vue-timepicker >

Let users add or change values through the <input> box besides the dropdown picker.

Manual Input Timeout

< vue-timepicker :manual-input-timeout = "1500" > </ vue-timepicker >

Works with manual-input mode. It sets the timeout for continuous input. Defaults to 1000 if not set.

How It Works?

For example, when a user focuses on the hour slot ( HH ) of a "HH:mm" formatted Timepicker (with the default value 1000 ):

Case 1: User first inputs 1 , and then inputs 2 500ms later -> Timepicker takes 12 as the final value and set it to the "HH" slot.

User first inputs , and then inputs 500ms later -> Timepicker takes as the final value and set it to the slot. Case 2: User inputs 1 , and then presses the key 2 1200ms later -> Timepicker takes 2 as the final value and set it to 02 for the "HH" slot.

Hide Dropdown

NOTE: To use this feature, you MUST ENABLE the manual-input mode (v.1.1.0+) in the first place.

It makes the dropdown picker hidden by default.

< vue-timepicker manual-input hide-dropdown > </ vue-timepicker >

Users can still choose to open the dropdown by clicking the triangle ("▾") button on the right. (v.1.1.3+)

Fixed Dropdown Button

< vue-timepicker fixed-dropdown-button > </ vue-timepicker >

Make the dropdown button always visible in the UI. (v.1.1.4+)

Drop Direction

Change dropdown direction when needed (v.1.1.5+). Accepting values:

down : Default value.

: Default value. up : Force open the dropdown above the input.

: Force open the dropdown above the input. auto: Auto detects available height and opens the dropdown on top if there are not enough spaces below the input.

< vue-timepicker drop-direction = "up" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker drop-direction = "auto" > </ vue-timepicker >

Container ID

Works with drop-direction="auto" . It defines the parent container where the timepicker should calculate the free spaces from. If this value is not set, timepicker will watch document.body instead.

< div id = "auto-dropdown-containter" > < vue-timepicker drop-direction = "auto" container-id = "auto-dropdown-containter" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker drop-direction = "auto" > </ vue-timepicker > </ div >

Drop Offset Height

Works with drop-direction="auto" either. Defaults to 160 (unit: px) if the value is not set.

< vue-timepicker drop-direction = "auto" :drop-offset-height = "200" > </ vue-timepicker >

Lazy Event Mode

< vue-timepicker lazy > </ vue-timepicker >

When lazy event mode is toggled on, only an actual user behavior can trigger the input and change events. Which are:

The user opened the dropdown and picked a new value

The user clicked the ("×") clear button

The user inputted a new value or clear the existing value in the Manual Input mode

In other words, on lazy mode, Timepicker won't emit input and change events on mounted, nor after the value got modified programmatically.

Append To Body

Append the dropdown menu to the end of the document <body> . Try this if you have z-index or overflow layout issue with the dropdown.

< vue-timepicker append-to-body > </ vue-timepicker >

The body-appended dropdown's CSS class is vue__time-picker-dropdown . Its default z-index is 100 . You can change the value by adding the following style in your app --

.vue__time-picker-dropdown { z-index : 5000 ; }

NOTE: If you have to override some of the CSS styles within the dropdown, you will need to update their selectors' class names as well. Simply change any .vue__time-picker .dropdown selector to .vue__time-picker-dropdown .

For example, when you have a customized background color set for selected values:

.vue__time-picker .dropdown ul li :not( [disabled] ) .active { background : steelblue; } .vue__time-picker-dropdown ul li :not( [disabled] ) .active { background : steelblue; }

Enable Debug Mode

< vue-timepicker debug-mode > </ vue-timepicker >

It's aimed to help developers to investigate the input -> output process. When debug mode is toggled on, you can see extra DEBUG: ... logs coming through the console window as you interact with the vue-timepicker.

Let's create a "bug" here as an example --

< vue-timepicker v-model = "yourStringValue" format = "h:mm:ss A" debug-mode > </ vue-timepicker >

{ data () { return { yourStringValue : 'e:mm:05 A' } } }

Then, in the console window, you should see a debug log saying:

DEBUG: The input string in "v-model" does NOT match the "format" pattern format: h:mm:ss A v-model: e:mm:05 A

Main Props API Overview

Prop Type Required Default Value v-model Object, String no undefined format String no "HH:mm" minute-interval Number no undefined second-interval Number no undefined hide-clear-button Boolean no false disabled Boolean no false close-on-complete Boolean no false auto-scroll Boolean no false hour-range Array no undefined minute-range Array no undefined second-range Array no undefined hide-disabled-hours Boolean no false hide-disabled-minutes Boolean no false hide-disabled-seconds Boolean no false hide-disabled-items Boolean no false advanced-keyboard Boolean no false blur-delay Number no 300 manual-input Boolean no false manual-input-timeout Number no 1000 hide-dropdown Boolean no false fixed-dropdown-button Boolean no false drop-direction String no "down" container-id String no undefined drop-offset-height Number no 160 lazy Boolean no false append-to-body Boolean no false debug-mode Boolean no false

Input Props API

Prop Type Required Default Value id String no undefined name String no undefined placeholder String no undefined tabindex Number no 0 autocomplete String no 'off' input-class String, Array, Object no undefined input-width String no '10em'

Timepicker supports id , name , placeholder , and tabindex like common form elements. These values are assigned to the <input type="text" class="display-time"> within the component.

Input id , name and tabindex

< vue-timepicker id = "myFirstPicker" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker name = "nameInForm" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker :tabindex = "5" > </ vue-timepicker >

Input placeholder

When placeholder is undefined, timepicker takes the determined format string instead.

< vue-timepicker placeholder = "Start Time" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker format = "hh:mm A" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker > </ vue-timepicker >

Input autocomplete Attribute

NOTE: To use this property, you MUST ENABLE the manual-input mode (v.1.1.0+) in the first place.

< vue-timepicker name = "starttime" autocomplete = "on" manual-input > </ vue-timepicker >

< span class = "vue__time-picker time-picker" > < input class = "display-time" name = "starttime" type = "text" autocomplete = "on" > </ span >

When enabled, it accepts any string value supported by the HTML input autocomplete attribute. The value is assigned to the embedding text <input> , which means it follows form autofill rules and configs set in the browser level. For example, most of the browsers require the input to have a name and/or id attribute. Some browsers, like Firefox, demand the input to be a descendant of a <form> element.

Please refer to the HTML documentation and the developer guideline of each browser for more information (i.e., MDN docs here).

The input-class

The input-class is assigned to the text input within the component as well.

< vue-timepicker input-class = "my-awesome-picker" > </ vue-timepicker >

< span class = "vue__time-picker time-picker" > < input class = "display-time my-awesome-picker" type = "text" readonly = "readonly" > </ span >

Start from v1.0.4 , besides String format, input-class accepts value in Array and Object type as well.

< vue-timepicker input-class = "your-awesome-timepicker i-am-vue2-timepicker" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker :input-class = "['your-awesome-timepicker', 'i-am-vue2-timepicker']" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker :input-class = "{ 'your-awesome-timepicker': true, 'foo': false, 'i-am-vue2-timepicker': true, 'bar': false }" > </ vue-timepicker >

< span class = "vue__time-picker time-picker" > < input class = "display-time your-awesome-timepicker i-am-vue2-timepicker" type = "text" readonly = "readonly" > </ span >

The input-width

The input-width helps you to adjust both the <input> and the dropdown picker's width without overriding the CSS style on your own. It accepts any valid CSS width values like 8em , 200px , etc.

< vue-timepicker input-width = "100px" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker input-width = "12em" format = "HH:mm:ss" > </ vue-timepicker >

Events API

Event Arguments Description input (value) Emit after value changes change (eventData) Emit after value changes open Emit when the dropdown opens close (eventData) Emit when the dropdown closes focus Emit when the user start focusing on the <input> blur (eventData) Emit when the user blurs the <input> error (eventData) Emit when the input value becomes invalid

The open and close Event of the Dropdown Picker

Help to identify the current status of the dropdown picker

data () { return { dropdownStatus : 'closed' } }

< p > Dropdown Status: I'm {{dropdownStatus}}! </ p > < vue-timepicker @ open = "dropdownStatus = 'opened'" @ close = "dropdownStatus = 'closed'" > </ vue-timepicker >

The focus and blur Event

It works with the Manual Input mode, aimed to identify the focus/blur state of the <input> box. Specially useful in cases where the dropdown is force hidden by hide-dropdown .

data () { return { focusState : 'blurred' } }

< p > Focus State: {{focusState}} </ p > < vue-timepicker manual-input hide-dropdown @ focus = "focusState = 'focused'" @ blur = "focusState = 'blurred'" > </ vue-timepicker >

The error event

Starts from v.1.1.0+ , Timepicker will emit an error event when the current input value becomes invalid. E.g., when it contains an hour value that is not in the hour-range list or a minute value that doesn't fit in the minute-interval .

< vue-timepicker format = "H:mm:ss" v-model = "erroredInputSample" :hour-range = "[8, 9, 10, 11]" :minute-interval = "5" @ error = "errorHanlder" > </ vue-timepicker >

data () { return { erroredInputSample : { H : '5' , mm : '03' , ss : '00' } } }, methods : { errorHanlder (eventData) { console .log(eventData) } }

The error event returns an Array of invalid fields' names. When it returns an empty array [] , it means the current input is valid, and all previous errors are gone

NOTE: Empty value will not be marked as invalid.

Helper CSS Class Names

Started from v.1.1.0+ , Vue Timepicker will add additional CSS classes to the <input> element base on the state of the current input value.

invalid : One or more fields containing an invalid or disabled value. Additional CSS Style: The <input> border turns red. If you want to mute this red border style, add "skip-error-style" to input-class

: One or more fields containing an invalid or disabled value. is-empty : The input value (v-model) is empty. No additional style.

: The input value (v-model) is empty. No additional style. all-selected: All fields (hour/minute/second/apm) required by the format string are not empty. No additional style.

< timepicker input-class = "skip-error-style" > </ timepicker > < timepicker :input-class = "['skip-error-style', 'your-other-class-names']" > </ timepicker >

Miscellaneous Props API

Prop Type Required Default Value hour-label String no undefined minute-label String no undefined second-label String no undefined apm-label String no undefined am-text String no undefined pm-text String no undefined

Customized Picker Labels

You can define customized labels on top of the hour, minute, second, and APM pickers with the following properties: hour-label , minute-label , second-label , and apm-label .

Furthermore, you can replace those am/pm (or AM/PM) string by setting the am-text and pm-text parameters.

Please note that these two parameters only change the labels expose to the users (the UI level). The v-model value and displayTime value returned by the change event (the data level) still use the standard am/pm (AM/PM) format.

< vue-timepicker hour-label = "heure" minute-label = "minute" > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker hour-label = "時" minute-label = "分" second-label = "秒" apm-label = "午" am-text = "上午" pm-text = "下午" format = "h:mm:ss a" > </ vue-timepicker >

Slots

We introduce three slots in v.1.1.4 to help you customize the clear button, the dropdown button, and the input icon with your own icon/image.

Slot Name Position Description icon left On the lefthand side of the <input> clearButton right In the same spot of the default clear button dropdownButton right In the same spot of the default dropdown button

Please note that Vue v2.6.0+ introduces a significant update of the Named Slots syntax. Check the official documentation for more information.

< vue-timepicker > < template v-slot:icon > < img src = "$YOUR_ICON_SRC" /> </ template > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker > < template v-slot:clearButton > < img src = "$YOUR_CUSTOM_IMAGE_SRC" /> </ template > </ vue-timepicker > < vue-timepicker manual-input hide-dropdown > < template v-slot:dropdownButton > ≣ </ template > </ vue-timepicker >

Contribution

Please feel free to fork and help developing. Check CONTRIBUTING.md for more details.

Change Log

Detail changes of each release: CHANGELOG.md

License

MIT