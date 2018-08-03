Note. Don't bind with new Date() when you use refresh property. Because every time refresh will get a new date value.

< time-ago :datetime = "new Date(2018, 7, 4, 0, 24, 0)" > </ time-ago > --> OK < time-ago refresh :datetime = "new Date()" > </ time-ago > --> not OK

If you want use new Date() , just remove datetime property.