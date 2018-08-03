openbase logo
vt

vue2-timeago

by Willy Hong
2.0.5 (see all)

🙌 A vue component used to format date with time ago statement. 💬

Readme

vue2-timeago

vue2 npm npm npm

vue2-timeago V2

🔥 NEW vue2-timeago for Vue 3

  • Localization supported
  • Show tooltip
  • Auto refresh time
  • When time refresh call a customizable function
  • Formats a date/timestamp to:
    • just now
    • 5m
    • 3h
    • 2 days ago
    • 2017-08-03
  • Rules:
    • less than 1 minute , show just now
    • 1 minute ~ 1 hour , show ** minutes ago
    • 1 hour ~ 1 day , show ** hours ago
    • 1 day ~ 1 month( 31 days ) , show ** days ago
    • more than 1 month( 31 days ) , show yyyy-mm-dd hh:mm
FOR 1.X PLEASE GO TO THE 1.x BRANCH

Live Demo

Edit vue2_timeago_demo

Local Demo

yarn
yarn serve

Installation

Get from npm / yarn:

npm i vue2-timeago@2.0.5

yarn add vue2-timeago@2.0.5

or just include vue2-timeago.umd.min.js to your view like

<script src='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue2-timeago@2.0.5/dist/vue2-timeago.umd.min.js'></script>

Usage

Use this inside your app:

import { TimeAgo } from 'vue2-timeago'

export default {
  name: 'app',
  components: {
    TimeAgo,
  }
}
With Default CSS
import 'vue2-timeago/dist/vue2-timeago.css'

or just include vue2-timeago.css

HTML
<time-ago :refresh="60" :datetime="new Date(2018, 7, 4, 0, 24, 0)" locale="zh_TW" tooltip></time-ago>

Examples

1. locale

Default locale is en, and the library supports en and zh_TW.

<time-ago locale="en"></time-ago> 
<time-ago :locale="locale"></time-ago> use v-bind

export default {
  ...
  data(){
    return{
      locale:"zh_TW",
    }
  },
  ...
2. datetime
<time-ago datetime="2018-08-03 15:47:00"></time-ago> 
<time-ago :datetime="new Date(2018, 7, 4, 0, 24, 0)"></time-ago> use v-bind
<time-ago :datetime="1533286641826"></time-ago> timestamp

  • Note. Don't bind with new Date() when you use refresh property. Because every time refresh will get a new date value.

    <time-ago :datetime="new Date(2018, 7, 4, 0, 24, 0)"></time-ago>  --> OK
<time-ago refresh :datetime="new Date()"></time-ago> --> not OK

    If you want use new Date() , just remove datetime property.

    <time-ago refresh></time-ago>
3. refresh
<time-ago refresh></time-ago> Boolean , default refresh time 60/s
<time-ago :refresh="3600"></time-ago> bind value with a number
<time-ago :refresh="1"></time-ago> Refresh time 1 second
4. tooltip
  • Base on v-tooltip, you can use placement attribute that are allowed in v-tooltip.
<time-ago tooltip></time-ago> Show tooltip 
<time-ago :tooltip="false"></time-ago> Disabled tooltip
5. tooltip options
  • Default options:
{
  placement: 'top',
  content: {datetime string}
}
  • Custom options
<time-ago tooltip :tooltip-options="tooltipOptions"/>

data () {
  return {
    tooltipOptions: {
      placement: 'bottom',
    }
  }
}
6. long
<time-ago :datetime="datetime"></time-ago> show : 2d
<time-ago :datetime="datetime" long></time-ago> show : 2 days ago
7. vue2-timeago event

You can do something when time refresh every time 

<time-ago :refresh="1" :locale="locale" @update="timeRefresh" />

Parameters example:

methods: {
  timeRefresh({ timeago, nowString, timestamp }) {
    console.log(timeago) // 51m
    console.log(nowString) // 2021-01-21 10:55
    console.log(timestamp) // Thu Jan 21 2021 10:55:18 GMT+0800 (台北標準時間)
  }
}
8. native event
<time-ago @click="todo"><time-ago/>
<time-ago @mouseover="todo"><time-ago/>

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
datetimeDate, String, Numbernew Date()The datetime to be formatted.
localeStringenmessage language
refreshBoolean, NumberfalseThe period to update the component, in seconds. When true it will be 60s. Also you can bind a number.
longBooleanfalseShow long string with time message . ex. 3h -> 3 hours age
tooltipBooleanfalseShow tooltip.
tooltip-optionsObject{ placement: 'top', content: #datetime string }tooltip options

Event

PropertyDescription
updateAfter timer refreshed will trigger this event

Nuxt (global registration)

To install in nuxt run

npm i vue2-timeago

In nuxt.config.js add

  plugins: [
    { src: '~/plugins/vue2-timeago' }
  ],

In plugins/vue2-timeago.js type:

import Vue from 'vue';
import { TimeAgo } from 'vue2-timeago';

import 'vue2-timeago/dist/vue2-timeago.css';

Vue.component('time-ago', TimeAgo);

Then in components use as:

<time-ago :datetime="new Date()" tooltip/>

Contributions

locale translations: The component needs more locale translations. You can Open an issue to write the locale translations, or submit a pull request. See example here.

locale support list :

  • English ( en )
  • 繁體中文 ( zh_TW )
  • 简体中文 ( zh_CN )
  • 日本語 ( jp )
  • Korean ( ko )
  • Portugal(Brazil) ( pt_BR )
  • Spain ( es )
  • Arabia ( ar )
  • French ( fr )
  • Polish ( pl )
  • Turkish ( tr )
  • Indonesian ( id )
  • Romanian ( ro )
  • Russian ( ru )
  • Germany ( de )
  • Ukrainian ( uk )
  • Bulgarian ( bg )
  • Swedish ( se )
  • Dutch / Netherlands ( nl )
  • Hebrew ( he )

Thanks for help:

