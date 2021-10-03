openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vs

vue2-storage

by Yarkov Aleksey
6.1.3 (see all)

Wrapper over browser storage for JavaScript or Vue.js app

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue localStorage

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue2-storage

CI GitHub release node npm npm type definitions vue2

npm npm npm npm

Browser storage for JavaScript or Vue.js app.

See documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vp
vuex-persistedstate💾 Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vl
vue-ls:boom: Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vs
vuejs-storageVue and Vuex plugin to persistence data with localStorage/sessionStorage
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
401
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vue-warehouseA Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
788
vl
vue-localstorageVue.js localStorage plugin with types support
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial