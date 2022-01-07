Vue2 Smooth Scroll

Lightweight Vue plugin for smooth-scrolling extended from vue-smooth-scroll.

For simple use-cases, the native scroll-behavior CSS property (working draft) may be enough.

This package compatible with Vue 2.x and Vue 1.x

New package for Vue 3.x use this package v-smooth-scroll

Features

Directive and programmatic API with global and local config overrides

SSR

Smooth, non-blocking animation using requestAnimationFrame (with fallback)

(with fallback) Y-axis or vertical scrolling

Specific scroll containers

1.3kB gzipped, 2.9kB min

Installation

npm install --save vue2-smooth-scroll

import VueSmoothScroll from 'vue2-smooth-scroll' Vue.use(VueSmoothScroll)

Usage

Directive

< a href = "#sec-3" v-smooth-scroll > Section 3 </ a > < section id = "sec-3" > </ section >

Programmatic

const myEl = this .$refs.myEl || this .$el || document .getElementById(...) this .$smoothScroll({ scrollTo : myEl, hash : '#sampleHash' })

Direct in <script>

< body > < div id = "app" > < a href = "#bottom" v-smooth-scroll > Let's go to #bottom! </ a > < div style = "height: 2000px;" > </ div > < span id = "bottom" > bottom </ span > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue2-smooth-scroll" > </ script > < script > var app = new Vue({ el: '#app' }) </ script > </ body >

Custom options

Defaults

{ duration : 500 , offset : 0 , container : '' , updateHistory : true easingFunction : null }

Global

import VueSmoothScroll from 'vue2-smooth-scroll' Vue.use(VueSmoothScroll, { duration : 400 , updateHistory : false , })

< div id = "container" > < a href = "#div-id" v-smooth-scroll = "{ duration: 1000, offset: -50, container: '#container' }" > Anchor </ a > < div id = "div-id" > </ div > </ div >

Programmatic

this .$smoothScroll({ scrollTo : this .$refs.myEl, duration : 1000 , offset : -50 , })

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!