vss

vue2-smooth-scroll

by xlaoyu
1.5.1 (see all)

🏄‍♂️Simple vue smooth scroll

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Scroll

Readme

Vue2 Smooth Scroll

All Contributors

Vue 2.x npm npm-downloades license

Lightweight Vue plugin for smooth-scrolling extended from vue-smooth-scroll.

For simple use-cases, the native scroll-behavior CSS property (working draft) may be enough.

This package compatible with Vue 2.x and Vue 1.x

New package for Vue 3.x use this package v-smooth-scroll

Features

  • Directive and programmatic API with global and local config overrides
  • SSR
  • Smooth, non-blocking animation using requestAnimationFrame (with fallback)
  • Y-axis or vertical scrolling
  • Specific scroll containers
  • 1.3kB gzipped, 2.9kB min

Installation

npm install --save vue2-smooth-scroll

import VueSmoothScroll from 'vue2-smooth-scroll'
Vue.use(VueSmoothScroll)

Usage

Directive

<a href="#sec-3" v-smooth-scroll>Section 3</a>

<section id="sec-3"></section>

Programmatic

const myEl = this.$refs.myEl || this.$el || document.getElementById(...)

this.$smoothScroll({
  scrollTo: myEl,
  hash: '#sampleHash'  // required if updateHistory is true
})

Direct in <script>

<body>
  <div id="app">
    <a href="#bottom" v-smooth-scroll>Let's go to #bottom!</a>
    <div style="height: 2000px;"></div>
    <span id="bottom">bottom</span>
  </div>

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue2-smooth-scroll"></script>
  <script>
    var app = new Vue({
      el: '#app'
    })
  </script>
</body>

Custom options

Defaults

{
  duration: 500,       // animation duration in ms
  offset: 0,           // offset in px from scroll element, can be positive or negative
  container: '',       // selector string or Element for scroll container, default is window
  updateHistory: true  // whether to push hash to history
  easingFunction: null // gives the ability to provide a custom easing function `t => ...`
                       // (see https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294 for examples)
                       // if nothing is given, it will defaults to `easeInOutCubic`
}

Global

import VueSmoothScroll from 'vue2-smooth-scroll'

Vue.use(VueSmoothScroll, {
  duration: 400,
  updateHistory: false,
})

Directive:

<div id="container">
  <a href="#div-id" v-smooth-scroll="{ duration: 1000, offset: -50, container: '#container' }">Anchor</a>

  <div id="div-id"></div>
</div>

Programmatic

this.$smoothScroll({
  scrollTo: this.$refs.myEl,
  duration: 1000,
  offset: -50,
})

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


James
💻
a-kriya
💻 🐛 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

