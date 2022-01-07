Lightweight Vue plugin for smooth-scrolling extended from vue-smooth-scroll.
For simple use-cases, the native
scroll-behavior CSS property (working draft) may be enough.
This package compatible with Vue 2.x and Vue 1.x
New package for Vue 3.x use this package v-smooth-scroll
requestAnimationFrame (with fallback)
npm install --save vue2-smooth-scroll
import VueSmoothScroll from 'vue2-smooth-scroll'
Vue.use(VueSmoothScroll)
<a href="#sec-3" v-smooth-scroll>Section 3</a>
<section id="sec-3"></section>
const myEl = this.$refs.myEl || this.$el || document.getElementById(...)
this.$smoothScroll({
scrollTo: myEl,
hash: '#sampleHash' // required if updateHistory is true
})
<script>
<body>
<div id="app">
<a href="#bottom" v-smooth-scroll>Let's go to #bottom!</a>
<div style="height: 2000px;"></div>
<span id="bottom">bottom</span>
</div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue2-smooth-scroll"></script>
<script>
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app'
})
</script>
</body>
{
duration: 500, // animation duration in ms
offset: 0, // offset in px from scroll element, can be positive or negative
container: '', // selector string or Element for scroll container, default is window
updateHistory: true // whether to push hash to history
easingFunction: null // gives the ability to provide a custom easing function `t => ...`
// (see https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294 for examples)
// if nothing is given, it will defaults to `easeInOutCubic`
}
import VueSmoothScroll from 'vue2-smooth-scroll'
Vue.use(VueSmoothScroll, {
duration: 400,
updateHistory: false,
})
<div id="container">
<a href="#div-id" v-smooth-scroll="{ duration: 1000, offset: -50, container: '#container' }">Anchor</a>
<div id="div-id"></div>
</div>
this.$smoothScroll({
scrollTo: this.$refs.myEl,
duration: 1000,
offset: -50,
})
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
James
💻
|
a-kriya
💻 🐛 📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!