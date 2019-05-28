vue 2 calendar, datepicker component which supported lunar or date event

Live Demo >>















This project is not only a vue component, but also a webpack multi-page project in action.

Boostrap style like

I18n support

Community feedback

Install

$ npm install vue2-slot-calendar

Import using module

import 'vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar.min.css' ; import calendar from 'vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar' ; import Calendar from 'vue2-slot-calendar' ; const Calendar = require ( 'vue2-slot-calendar' ); const VueCalendar = Calendar;

Import using script tag

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../node_modules/vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar.min.css" > < script src = "../node_modules/vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar.min.js" > </ script >

Also see the demo file, example/demo.html

I18n support

currently, provide window.VueCalendarLang function hook to change your lang

translations(lang) { lang = lang || "en" ; let text = { daysOfWeek : [ "Su" , "Mo" , "Tu" , "We" , "Th" , "Fr" , "Sa" ], limit : "Limit reached ({{limit}} items max)." , loading : "Loading..." , minLength : "Min. Length" , months : [ "January" , "February" , "March" , "April" , "May" , "June" , "July" , "August" , "September" , "October" , "November" , "December" ], notSelected : "Nothing Selected" , required : "Required" , search : "Search" }; return window .VueCalendarLang ? window .VueCalendarLang(lang) : text; },

Build Setup

npm install npm run dev npm run build npm run unit npm test

Screenshot

Usage

< calendar :value = "value" :disabled-days-of-week = "disabled" :format = "format" :clear-button = "clear" :placeholder = "placeholder" :pane = "2" :has-input = "false" :on-day-click = "onDayClick2" :special-days = "_dateMap" > </ calendar >

Use slot to render async data

< calendar class = "event-calendar" :value = "value" :disabled-days-of-week = "disabled" :format = "format" :clear-button = "clear" :placeholder = "placeholder" :pane = "2" :has-input = "false" :on-day-click = "onDayClick3" :change-pane = "changePane" > < div v-for = "evt in events" :slot = "evt.date" > ${{evt.content}} < i :class = "{low : evt.low}" v-if = "evt.low" > ↓ </ i > </ div > </ calendar >

Range Hover Status

< calendar :value = "value" :disabled-days-of-week = "disabled" :format = "format" :clear-button = "clear" :placeholder = "placeholder" :pane = "2" :range-bus = "getBus" :range-status = "1" > </ calendar > < calendar :value = "value" :disabled-days-of-week = "disabled" :format = "format" :clear-button = "clear" :placeholder = "placeholder" :pane = "2" :range-bus = "getBus" :range-status = "2" > </ calendar >

Props

Options/Props

Name Type Default Description value String '' Value of the input DOM width String '200px' Width of the input DOM format String MMMM/dd/yyyy The date format, combination of d, dd, M, MM, MMM, MMMM, yyyy. disabled-days-of-week Array Days of the week that should be disabled. Values are 0 (Sunday) to 6 (Saturday). Multiple values should be comma-separated. clear-button Bollean false If true shows an × shaped button to clear the selected date. Usefull in forms where date entry is optional. placeholder String Placeholder to put on the input field when no date (null or empty) is set hasInput Boolean true Default is has-input style, if don't have input will show pane directly pane Number 1 pane count borderWidth Number 2 This value is for calculating the pane width onDayClick Function Only for hasInput set false specialDays Object To repalce the day text changePane Function For pane change parameter (year, month, pane) month[0,11], demo /src/modules/Docs.vue rangeBus Function should return new Vue() as sibling component communication events bus rangeStatus Number 0 Default is disabled range hover effect, currently only support [0,1,2] 1 will communicate with 2 onDrawDate Function DrawDate Function allowSelect to update date cell style showDateOnly Boolean false show date pane only transfer Boolean false transfer popup to document.body elementId String elementId for label tag for attribute firstDayOfWeek Number 0 first day of the week, default sunday, [0,6]

Events

Name Description drawdate drawdate Event like onDrawDate

props: { value : { type : [ String , Date ] }, format : { default : 'MM/dd/yyyy' }, firstDayOfWeek : { default : 0 }, disabledDaysOfWeek : { type : Array , default () { return [] } }, width : { type : String , default : '200px' }, clearButton : { type : Boolean , default : false }, inputClasses : { type : String , default : '' }, lang : { type : String , default : navigator.language }, placeholder : { type : String }, hasInput : { type : Boolean , default : true }, pane : { type : Number , default : 1 }, borderWidth : { type : Number , default : 2 }, onDayClick : { type : Function , default () {} }, changePane : { type : Function , default () {} }, specialDays : { type : Object , default () { return {} } }, rangeBus : { type : Function , default () { } }, rangeStatus : { type : Number , default : 0 }, onDrawDate : { type : Function , default () {} }, maxDate : { type : String }, minDate : { type : String }, showDateOnly : { type : Boolean , default : false }, transfer : { type : Boolean , default : false }, elementId : [ String ] }

Credits

Inspired by vue-strap datepicker component.

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.