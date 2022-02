Vue 2 Simple Alert Component (SweetAlert Inspired)

❗️❗️❗️ Vue2-Simplert Now Coming as Vue.js Plugin

Please use the plugin version: https://github.com/mazipan/vue2-simplert-plugin

Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue2-simplert/

Documentation

See docs in GitBook: https://vue2-simplert.gitbook.io

Credit

Icon from SweetAlert

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, head to the contributing guidelines. Inside you'll find directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Copyright © 2017 by Irfan Maulana