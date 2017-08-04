Vue 2 Scrollbar

The Simplest Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue 2. It's based on react-scrollbar. All animation, Height and Width are pure CSS, So it's TOTALLY CUSTOMIZABLE and RESPONSIVE! YEAH!.

DEMO

Install

You can import vue-scrollbar.vue to your vue component file like this and process it with your preprocessor.

You can install it via NPM

npm install vue2-scrollbar

Or Just put it after Vue JS~

< script src = "https://vuejs.org/js/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./dist/vue2-scrollbar.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ components: { scrollbar: Vue2Scrollbar } }); </ script >

Import Style

Don't forget to import vue 2 css. You can link it via html

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue2-scrollbar/dist/style/vue2-scrollbar.css" >

Or You can import it using commonJS

require ( 'vue2-scrollbar/style/vue2-scrollbar.css' )

Its style is very customizable. You can put any CSS over it. And You can add custom class via its prop.

Import Module

import ScrollBar from 'vue2-scrollbar' var ScrollBar = require ( 'vue2-scrollbar' );

Usage

< template > < div > < vue-scrollbar classes = "my-scrollbar" ref = "Scrollbar" > < div class = "scroll-me" > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "kolom" > </ div > < div class = "clearfix" > </ div > </ div > </ vue-scrollbar > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueScrollbar from 'vue2-scrollbar' ; require ( "vue2-scrollbar/style/vue2-scrollbar.css" ) require ( "./your/custom/style/app.css" ) export default { components : { VueScrollbar }, }; </ script >

Props

clasess (String)

Just the ordinary class name for styling the wrapper. So, It's TOTALLY CUSTOMIZABLE!

.my-scrollbar { width : 35% ; min-width : 300px ; max-height : 450px ; } .scroll-me { min-width : 750px ; }

style (Object)

If you prefer to use inline style to styling the scrollbar, you can pass the styling object to this props.

this .styling = { scrollbar : { width : "35%" , minWidth : "300px" , maxHeight : "450px" }, }

< vue-scrollbar :style = "styling.scrollbar" > </ vue-scrollbar >

speed (Number)

The wheel step in pixel. The default is 53 pixel per wheel.

onMaxScroll (type: Function, return: Object)

Applied when the scrollbar in the max vertical or max horizontal scrolling. Make a possibility to add some load more feature or infinite scroll

handleMaxScroll(direction) { console .log(direction); }

< vue-scrollbar :onMaxScroll = "handleMaxScroll" > </ vue-scrollbar >

Methods

You can do some methods by accessing the component via javascript.

this .$refs.scrollbar.someMethod()

To scroll the scrollbar to the Y

someMethod() { this .$refs.Scrollbar.scrollToY( 100 ) }

To scroll the scrollbar to the X

someMethod() { this .$refs.Scrollbar.scrollToX( 100 ) }

Thank You for Making this useful~

Let's talk about some projects with me

Just Contact Me At:

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2016 - forever Naufal Rabbani