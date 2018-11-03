This is a Jalali date picker component for Vue.

این برنامه یک کامپوننت انتخاب تاریخ جلالی می باشد.

Demo

You can see a demo and several examples in this page: Demo & examples

Universal Module Definition(UMD)

In order to use datepicker without node package manager include these scripts and style sheet ( I recommend using unpkg ):

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/vue2-persian-datepicker/dist/vue2-persian-datepicker.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ script > < script type = text/javascript src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script type = text/javascript src = "https://unpkg.com/vue2-persian-datepicker/dist/vue2-persian-datepicker.js" > </ script >

Then register the component :

Vue.component( 'pdatepicker' , PDatePicker.PDatePicker);

For a complete example you can see this jsFiddle .

NPM

$ npm install vue2-persian-datepicker

Then register the component:

import Vue from 'vue' import PDatePicker from 'vue2-persian-datepicker' Vue.component( 'pdatepicker' , PDatePicker)

Usage

After registering the component you can use it in your markup:

< pdatepicker > </ pdatepicker >

Basic usage

In most cases you use pdatepicker to provide a persian date picker for your users to pick a date from. So, you need a way to get selected date. You can easily achieve this by syncing a variable.

This is pretty much what you have to do in order to get selected date or display a date to a user:

< pdatepicker v-model = "date" > </ pdatepicker >

export default { data(){ return { date : '1396/6/8' }; } }

Properties

Property Type Default Description placeholder String یک تاریخ را انتخاب کنید Place holder of input header-color Color 'white' Header text color header-background-color Color '#137e95' Header background color hover-day-back-color Color '#137e95' Background color when mouse hovers an element chosen-day-back-color Color '#137e95' Background color for chosen day dialog-color 'black' Color Dialog text color dialog-background-color Color '#fafafa' Dialog background color minimum-year Number 1300 Minimum selectable year for user maximum-year Number 1350 Maximum selectable year for user name String '' Name element for normal http form submit required Boolean false value of HTML required attribute id String '' value of input's id attribute input-class String '' css class for input element dialog class String '' css class for dialog element wrapper-class String '' css class wrapper element of component input-disabled Boolean true for responsive reasons input is disabled by default but you can enable it if you need to. initial-view String 'day' Initial view of component (year or month or day) inline-mode Boolean false inline mode format-date String 'yyyy/MM/dd' formats output date. order of date element should not change open-transition-animation String 'slide-fade' you can specify a transition for opening and closing dialog. persianDigits Boolean true whether to use persian or english digits availableDates Boolean false If you want limit user to certain range of dates availableDateStart String 1300/01/01 In case of setting availableDates to true, use this to set start date availableDateEnd String 1450/12/29 In case of setting availableDates to true, use this to set end date disableDatesBeforeToday Boolean false This will disable all dates before today modal-mode Boolean false This will make dialog modal. modal-open-transition-animation String 'scale-fade' you can specify a transition for opening and closing dialog in modal mode.

Events

event Parameters description opened Date String The picker's dialog is opened closed Date String The picker's dialog is closed monthChanged Date String Month page has changed yearChanged Date String Year page has changed selected Date Object A date has been selected input Date String Input changed

Using v-model you can sync a value to selected date. Or, you can listen to selected event and get selected date.

There are several ways you can print selected date on user input. Keep in mind that you have to keep order of date (year/month/date)