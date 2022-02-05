Vue.js minimalistic but powerful wrapper for perfect scrollbar
Are you looking compatible version with Vue3 ? check https://github.com/mercs600/vue3-perfect-scrollbar
Because I ❤️ to use perfect-scrollbar in my projects (🙌 utatti). But also because the current solutions on github are outdated or overcomplicated.
Because you want to load perfect-scrollbar to your Vue project in an easy way. But also because this plugin is updated, tested and build by rollup. So you will not find any unnecessary 💩 code in this repo. I hope 🙏.
If you have any reasonable PR you are welcome 🤘
npm install vue2-perfect-scrollbar
yarn add vue2-perfect-scrollbar
import PerfectScrollbar from 'vue2-perfect-scrollbar'
import 'vue2-perfect-scrollbar/dist/vue2-perfect-scrollbar.css'
Vue.use(PerfectScrollbar)
So then you can use this plugin in each component as
<perfect-scrollbar>
<p> Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. </p>
</perfect-scrollbar>
This plugin will generate a container with ".ps" class name, you need to customize the height of the container
/* example */
.ps {
height: 400px;
}
Install method takes additional parameters:
name {String}
Name of your global component.
Default:
PerfectScrollbar
tag {String}
Tag which will be render as perfect scrollbar container
Default:
div
watchOptions {Boolean}
Set true if you want to update perfect-scrollbar on options change
Default:
false
options {Object}: Options
perfect-scrollbar options.
Default:
{}
<template>
<div>
<perfect-scrollbar>
<p> Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. </p>
</perfect-scrollbar>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { PerfectScrollbar } from 'vue2-perfect-scrollbar'
export default {
components: {
PerfectScrollbar
}
}
</script>
<style src="vue2-perfect-scrollbar/dist/vue2-perfect-scrollbar.css"/>
You can use Vue.js way to listen on the all perfect-scrollbar events. List of events you can find here
Simple example:
<template>
<div id="app">
<perfect-scrollbar @ps-scroll-y="onScroll" ref="scrollbar">
<div>your content here</div>
</perfect-scrollbar>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
onScroll(event) {
console.log(this.$refs.scrollbar.ps, event);
}
}
};
</script>
https://mercs600.github.io/vue2-perfect-scrollbar/. You can also fork example from codesandbox
One of simple solution to setup custom scrollbar to top when your route is changed.
<perfect-scrollbar ref="scroll">
<router-view></router-view>
</perfect-scrollbar>
watch: {
$route() {
this.$refs.scroll.$el.scrollTop = 0;
}
}