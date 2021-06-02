openbase logo
vot

vue2-org-tree

by Steven
1.3.5 (see all)

A simple organization tree based on Vue2.x

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

801

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vue-org-tree

A simple organization tree chart based on Vue2.x

Usage

NPM

# use npm
npm i vue2-org-tree

# use yarn
yarn add vue2-org-tree

Import Plugins

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2OrgTree from 'vue2-org-tree'

Vue.use(Vue2OrgTree)

// ...

CDN

# css
<link href="https://unpkg.com/vue2-org-tree/dist/style.css">

# js
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue2-org-tree/dist/index.js"></script>

API

props

propdescriptontypedefault
dataObject
propsconfigure propsObject{label: 'label', children: 'children', expand: 'expand'}
labelWidthnode label widthString | Numberauto
collapsablechildren node is collapsableBooleantrue
renderContenthow to render node labelFunction-
labelClassNamenode label classFunction | String-
selectedKeyThe key of the selected nodeString-
selectedClassNameThe className of the selected nodeFunction | String-

events

event namedescriptontype
clickClick eventFunction
mouseoveronMouseOver eventFunction
mouseoutonMouseOut eventFunction

Call events

on-expand

well be called when the collapse-btn clicked

  • params e Event
  • params data Current node data

on-node-click

well be called when the node-label clicked

  • params e Event
  • params data Current node data

on-node-mouseover

It is called when the mouse hovers over the label.

  • params e Event
  • params data Current node data

on-node-mouseout

It is called when the mouse leaves the label.

  • params e Event
  • params data Current node data

Example

  • default

    default

  • horizontal

    horizontal

Browser support

use table layout!

IE9+、Chrome、Firefox、Opera

License

MIT

