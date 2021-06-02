A simple organization tree chart based on Vue2.x
# use npm
npm i vue2-org-tree
# use yarn
yarn add vue2-org-tree
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2OrgTree from 'vue2-org-tree'
Vue.use(Vue2OrgTree)
// ...
# css
<link href="https://unpkg.com/vue2-org-tree/dist/style.css">
# js
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue2-org-tree/dist/index.js"></script>
|prop
|descripton
|type
|default
|data
Object
|props
|configure props
Object
{label: 'label', children: 'children', expand: 'expand'}
|labelWidth
|node label width
String |
Number
auto
|collapsable
|children node is collapsable
Boolean
true
|renderContent
|how to render node label
Function
|-
|labelClassName
|node label class
Function |
String
|-
|selectedKey
|The key of the selected node
String
|-
|selectedClassName
|The className of the selected node
Function |
String
|-
|event name
|descripton
|type
|click
|Click event
Function
|mouseover
|onMouseOver event
Function
|mouseout
|onMouseOut event
Function
well be called when the collapse-btn clicked
e
Event
data
Current node data
well be called when the node-label clicked
e
Event
data
Current node data
It is called when the mouse hovers over the label.
e
Event
data
Current node data
It is called when the mouse leaves the label.
e
Event
data
Current node data
default
horizontal
use table layout!
IE9+、Chrome、Firefox、Opera