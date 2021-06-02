A simple organization tree chart based on Vue2.x

Usage

NPM

npm i vue2-org-tree yarn add vue2-org-tree

Import Plugins

import Vue from 'vue' import Vue2OrgTree from 'vue2-org-tree' Vue.use(Vue2OrgTree)

CDN

# css < link href = "https://unpkg.com/vue2-org-tree/dist/style.css" > # js < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue2-org-tree/dist/index.js" > </ script >

API

props

prop descripton type default data Object props configure props Object {label: 'label', children: 'children', expand: 'expand'} labelWidth node label width String | Number auto collapsable children node is collapsable Boolean true renderContent how to render node label Function - labelClassName node label class Function | String - selectedKey The key of the selected node String - selectedClassName The className of the selected node Function | String -

events

event name descripton type click Click event Function mouseover onMouseOver event Function mouseout onMouseOut event Function

Call events

well be called when the collapse-btn clicked

params e Event

params data Current node data

well be called when the node-label clicked

params e Event

params data Current node data

It is called when the mouse hovers over the label.

params e Event

params data Current node data

It is called when the mouse leaves the label.

params e Event

params data Current node data

Example

default

horizontal

Browser support

use table layout!

IE9+、Chrome、Firefox、Opera

License

MIT