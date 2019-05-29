A simple bootstrap|bulma styled Vue component for notifications. Compatible with Vue 2.x
Required packages:
Optional packages:
$ yarn add vue2-notify
Then in your main.js:
import Notify from 'vue2-notify'
// Use Notify
Vue.use(Notify)
Inside your component:
this.$notify('A message that should be displayed', 'type')
or
Vue.$notify('A message that should be displayed', 'type')
You may use short type call:
this.$notify.success('This is success message');
or
Vue.$notify('This is success message');
Bulma users can call
this.$notify.danger('Error message');,
this.$notify.danger() is link to
this.$notify.error()
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|itemClass
|String
|'alert col-12'
|The class that the notification is wrapped in, defaults to the default bootstrap style
|duration
|Integer
|500
|The amount of milliseconds that the animation should take (slideDown/slideUp, fadeIn/fadeOut)
|visibility
|Integer
|2000
|The amount of milliseconds that the notification should be visible (if notification is not permanent)
|position
|String
|'top-left'
|The location of the notification, currently possible:
top-left,
top-right,
top-full,
bottom-left,
bottom-right and
bottom-full
|enter
|String
|'slideDown'
|Entry animation type, currently possible:
slideDown,
fadeIn
|leave
|String
|'slideUp'
|Exit animation type, currently possible:
slideUp,
fadeOut
|permanent
|Boolean
|false
|Disable notification auto close
|mode
|String
|'text'
|Set
'html' to output real html. Only use HTML interpolation on trusted content and never on user-provided content.
|closeButtonClass
|Boolean / String
|false
|Class name for close button. If false - close button will not be displayed. ( Example: set
'delete' for bulma or
'close' for bootstrap.)
Configuration options can be provided as options in the Vue.use statement:
// Use Notify
Vue.use(Notify, {visibility: 5000, permanent: true})
You can override the itemClass, iconClass, visibility, mode or closeButtonClass options on a per usage basis:
this.$notify('A message that should be displayed', 'type', { itemClass: 'alert col-6 alert-info', iconClass: 'fa fa-lg fa-handshake-o', visibility: 10000 })
Type should be one of the types defined in the configuration of the component.
Defines the type of notifications that can be triggered
|Type
|ItemClass
|IconClass
|info
|'alert-info'
|'fa fa-lg fa-info-circle'
|error
|'alert-danger'
|'fa fa-lg fa-exclamation-triangle'
|warning
|'alert-warning'
|'fa fa-lg fa-exclamation-circle'
|success
|'alert-success'
|'fa fa-lg fa-check-circle'
You can override the default list of types in the following way, for example to use glyphicons instead of font awesome icons:
const types = {
info: { itemClass: 'alert-info', iconClass: 'glyphicons glyphicons-info-sign'},
..
success: { itemClass: 'alert-success', iconClass: 'glyphicons glyphicons-ok'},
}
Vue.$notify.setTypes(types)
In app.js:
import Notify from 'vue2-notify'
Vue.use(Notify, {
itemClass: 'notification'
})
const types = {
info: { itemClass: 'is-info', },
error: { itemClass: 'is-danger' },
warning: { itemClass: 'is-warning' },
success: { itemClass: 'is-success', iconClass: 'fa fa-lg fa-check-circle' }
}
Vue.$notify.setTypes(types);
And call
this.$notify method as usual:
this.$notify('A message that should be displayed', 'info')
or
this.$notify.info('A message that should be displayed')
this.$notify('<p>My HTML <br/>message</p>', 'info', {mode: 'html'})
or
this.$notify.error('<p>My HTML <br/>message</p>', {mode: 'html'})
this.$notify('Permanent message', 'info', {permanent: true})