Notify

A simple bootstrap|bulma styled Vue component for notifications. Compatible with Vue 2.x

Requirements

Required packages:

vue 2+

velocity-animate 1.5+

Optional packages:

bootstrap or bulma (only used for styling)

Install

$ yarn add vue2- notify

Then in your main.js:

import Notify from 'vue2-notify' Vue.use(Notify)

Usage

Inside your component:

this .$notify( 'A message that should be displayed' , 'type' )

or

Vue.$notify( 'A message that should be displayed' , 'type' )

You may use short type call:

this .$notify.success( 'This is success message' );

or

Vue.$notify( 'This is success message' );

Bulma users can call this.$notify.danger('Error message'); , this.$notify.danger() is link to this.$notify.error()

Configuration

Option Type Default Description itemClass String 'alert col-12' The class that the notification is wrapped in, defaults to the default bootstrap style duration Integer 500 The amount of milliseconds that the animation should take (slideDown/slideUp, fadeIn/fadeOut) visibility Integer 2000 The amount of milliseconds that the notification should be visible (if notification is not permanent) position String 'top-left' The location of the notification, currently possible: top-left , top-right , top-full , bottom-left , bottom-right and bottom-full enter String 'slideDown' Entry animation type, currently possible: slideDown , fadeIn leave String 'slideUp' Exit animation type, currently possible: slideUp , fadeOut permanent Boolean false Disable notification auto close mode String 'text' Set 'html' to output real html. Only use HTML interpolation on trusted content and never on user-provided content. closeButtonClass Boolean / String false Class name for close button. If false - close button will not be displayed. ( Example: set 'delete' for bulma or 'close' for bootstrap.)

Configuration options can be provided as options in the Vue.use statement:

Vue.use(Notify, { visibility : 5000 , permanent : true })

Overriding configuration

You can override the itemClass, iconClass, visibility, mode or closeButtonClass options on a per usage basis:

this .$notify( 'A message that should be displayed' , 'type' , { itemClass : 'alert col-6 alert-info' , iconClass : 'fa fa-lg fa-handshake-o' , visibility : 10000 })

Type should be one of the types defined in the configuration of the component.

Types

Defines the type of notifications that can be triggered

Type ItemClass IconClass info 'alert-info' 'fa fa-lg fa-info-circle' error 'alert-danger' 'fa fa-lg fa-exclamation-triangle' warning 'alert-warning' 'fa fa-lg fa-exclamation-circle' success 'alert-success' 'fa fa-lg fa-check-circle'

You can override the default list of types in the following way, for example to use glyphicons instead of font awesome icons:

const types = { info : { itemClass : 'alert-info' , iconClass : 'glyphicons glyphicons-info-sign' }, .. success: { itemClass : 'alert-success' , iconClass : 'glyphicons glyphicons-ok' }, } Vue.$notify.setTypes(types)

Examples

Using vue2-notify with Bulma

In app.js:

import Notify from 'vue2-notify' Vue.use(Notify, { itemClass : 'notification' }) const types = { info : { itemClass : 'is-info' , }, error : { itemClass : 'is-danger' }, warning : { itemClass : 'is-warning' }, success : { itemClass : 'is-success' , iconClass : 'fa fa-lg fa-check-circle' } } Vue.$notify.setTypes(types);

And call this.$notify method as usual:

this .$notify( 'A message that should be displayed' , 'info' )

or

this .$notify.info( 'A message that should be displayed' )

HTML in notification

this .$notify( '<p>My HTML <br/>message</p>' , 'info' , { mode : 'html' })

or

this .$notify.error( '<p>My HTML <br/>message</p>' , { mode : 'html' })

Permanent notification