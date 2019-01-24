A medium-editor component for Vue2. For Vue1 checkout branch 1.0.
#bash
npm i --save vue2-medium-editor
//app.js
import editor from 'vue2-medium-editor'
import Vue from 'vue'
new Vue {
...
components: {
'medium-editor': editor
}
}
<!-- index.html -->
<medium-editor :text='myText' :options='options' custom-tag='h2' v-on:edit='applyTextEdit'>
Full usage example at github.com/FranzSkuffka/vue-medium-editor/tree/gh-pages
A list of available options can be found in the documentation of MediumEditor.
Optionally you may use the standalone builds from
dist which have medium-editor.js included.
Make sure you include the required CSS.
To create extensions for the MediumEditor you will need the original MediumEditor object, which you can get like this:
var HighlightButton = VueMediumEditor.MediumEditor.Extension.extend({
// ...
});
See Extensions section of the MediumEditor's wiki for details.
To generate the standalone bundle
npm i --save-dev
npm run prepublish
If you encounter issues with the link button and the events it emits, please refer to https://github.com/yabwe/medium-editor/issues/1153.
