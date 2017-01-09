openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vlb

vue2-loading-bar

by Naufal Rabbani
0.0.1 (see all)

Simplest Youtube Like Loading Bar Component For Vue 2. http://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-loading-bar/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

150

GitHub Stars

269

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Progress Bar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue 2 Loading Bar

Simplest Youtube Like Loading Bar Component For Vue 2

DEMO

Install

You can import vue2-loading-bar to your vue component file like this and process it with your preprocessor.

or

You can install it via NPM

npm install vue2-loading-bar

or

just include vue2-loading-bar.min.js to your view like this

Usage

In Your HTML:

<loading-bar
  id="loading-bar-id"
  custom-class="custom-class"
  :on-error-done="errorDone"
  :on-progress-done="progressDone"
  :progress="progress"
  :direction="direction"
  :error="error" >
</loading-bar>

Props

id (String)

custom Id in vue2-loading-bar component

customClass (String)

custom className in vue2-loading-bar component

progress (Number)

The Progress Percentage of vue2-loading-bar component

direction (String)

The Animation Direction of vue2-loading-bar component. You can fill it with 'right' or 'left' default is 'right'

error (Boolean)

Indicate the component to showing the error state.

onErrorDone (Function, required)

Should change the parent state when the loading-bar has finished with its error state

onProgressDone (Function, required)

Should netralize the parent's progress state to be 0

Thank You for Making this useful~

Let's talk about some projects with me

Just Contact Me At:

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2016 - forever Naufal Rabbani

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xap
x-axios-progress-barSlim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
82
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-progressbarSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
432
vep
vue-ellipse-progressA Vue.js component to create beautiful animated circular progress bars
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
vp
vue-progressbarA lightweight progress bar for vue
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
28K
vcp
vue3-circle-progressHighly customizable & lightweight circular progressbar component for Vue 3, built with SVG and extensively customizable
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
901
vnp
@jambonn/vue-next-progressbarSlim progress bars for Vue 3.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
86
See 37 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial