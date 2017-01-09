Simplest Youtube Like Loading Bar Component For Vue 2
You can import vue2-loading-bar to your vue component file like this and process it with your preprocessor.
or
You can install it via NPM
npm install vue2-loading-bar
or
just include vue2-loading-bar.min.js to your view like this
In Your HTML:
<loading-bar
id="loading-bar-id"
custom-class="custom-class"
:on-error-done="errorDone"
:on-progress-done="progressDone"
:progress="progress"
:direction="direction"
:error="error" >
</loading-bar>
custom Id in vue2-loading-bar component
custom className in vue2-loading-bar component
The Progress Percentage of vue2-loading-bar component
The Animation Direction of vue2-loading-bar component. You can fill it with
'right' or
'left' default is
'right'
Indicate the component to showing the error state.
Should change the parent state when the loading-bar has finished with its error state
Should netralize the parent's progress state to be
0
MIT Copyright (c) 2016 - forever Naufal Rabbani