This is a markercluster plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package

Install

npm install --save vue2-leaflet-markercluster

Demo

git clone git@github.com:jperelli/vue2-leaflet-markercluster.git cd vue2-leaflet-markercluster yarn yarn example npm install npm run example

Then you should be able to navigate with your browser and see the demo in http://localhost:4000/

You can see the demo code in the file example.vue

Usage

on <template> add

something like this

< v-map :zoom = 10 :center = "initialLocation" > < v-icondefault :image-path = "'/statics/leafletImages/'" > </ v-icondefault > < v-tilelayer url = "http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" > </ v-tilelayer > < v-marker-cluster > < v-marker v-for = "c in cases" v-if = "c.location !== null" :lat-lng = "c.latlng" > < v-popup :content = "c.tooltipContent" > </ v-popup > </ v-marker > </ v-marker-cluster > </ v-map >

if you want to set some options, use

< v-marker-cluster :options = "{foo: 'bar'}" > ..... </ v-marker-cluster >

See Leaflet doc : https://github.com/Leaflet/Leaflet.markercluster#all-options for all available options

on <script> add

option 1

In the same template file, at <script> part, this will make the component available only to the template in this file

import Vue2LeafletMarkerCluster from 'vue2-leaflet-markercluster' ... export default { ... components: { 'v-marker-cluster' : Vue2LeafletMarkerCluster ... }, ... }

option 2

At main Vue configuration, this will make the component available to all templates in your app

import Vue from 'vue' import Vue2LeafletMarkerCluster from 'vue2-leaflet-markercluster' ... Vue.component( 'v-marker-cluster' , Vue2LeafletMarkerCluster)

on <style> add

@ import "~leaflet.markercluster/dist/MarkerCluster.css" ; @ import "~leaflet.markercluster/dist/MarkerCluster.Default.css" ;

Access markercluster layer directly

If you need to access other markecluster methods, like refreshClusters(), you can do it with a ref on the markercluster vue element and using the mapObject property

... <v-marker-cluster ref="clusterRef"> ... </v-marker-cluster> ... ... this.$refs.clusterRef.mapObject.refreshClusters() ...

Develop and build

npm install npm run build

Author

Julián Perelli

Contributors

License

MIT