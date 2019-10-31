This is a googlemutant plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package

Install

npm install --save vue2-leaflet-googlemutant vue2-leaflet leaflet leaflet .gridlayer .googlemutant

Demo

git clone git@github.com:jperelli/vue2-leaflet-googlemutant.git cd vue2-leaflet-googlemutant yarn yarn example npm install npm run example

Then you should be able to navigate with your browser and see the demo in http://localhost:4000/

You can see the demo code in the file example.vue

Usage

on <template> add

something like this

< v-map :zoom = 10 :center = "initialLocation" > < v-icondefault :image-path = "'/statics/leafletImages/'" > </ v-icondefault > < v-tilelayer url = "http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" > </ v-tilelayer > < v-tilelayer-googlemutant apikey = "YOUR_API_KEY" lang = "YOUR_LANG" region = "YOUR_REGION" :options = "googlemutantoptionsobject" > </ v-tilelayer-googlemutant > </ v-map >

For available languages and regions, refer to Google Maps documentation on localizing the map.

on <script> add

option 1

In the same template file, at <script> part, this will make the component available only to the template in this file

import Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant from 'vue2-leaflet-googlemutant' ... export default { ... components: { 'v-tilelayer-googlemutant' : Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant ... }, ... }

option 2

At main Vue configuration, this will make the component available to all templates in your app

import Vue from 'vue' import Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant from 'vue2-leaflet-googlemutant' ... Vue.component( 'v-tilelayer-googlemutant' , Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant)

Develop and build

npm install npm run build

Author

Julián Perelli

License

MIT