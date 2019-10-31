This is a googlemutant plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package
npm install --save vue2-leaflet-googlemutant vue2-leaflet leaflet leaflet.gridlayer.googlemutant
git clone git@github.com:jperelli/vue2-leaflet-googlemutant.git
cd vue2-leaflet-googlemutant
yarn
yarn example
# or alternatively using npm
npm install
npm run example
Then you should be able to navigate with your browser and see the demo in http://localhost:4000/
You can see the demo code in the file example.vue
something like this
<v-map :zoom=10 :center="initialLocation">
<v-icondefault :image-path="'/statics/leafletImages/'"></v-icondefault>
<v-tilelayer url="http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"></v-tilelayer>
<v-tilelayer-googlemutant apikey="YOUR_API_KEY" lang="YOUR_LANG" region="YOUR_REGION" :options="googlemutantoptionsobject">
</v-tilelayer-googlemutant>
</v-map>
For available languages and regions, refer to Google Maps documentation on localizing the map.
In the same template file, at
<script> part, this will make the component available only to the template in this file
import Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant from 'vue2-leaflet-googlemutant'
...
export default {
...
components: {
'v-tilelayer-googlemutant': Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant
...
},
...
}
At main Vue configuration, this will make the component available to all templates in your app
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant from 'vue2-leaflet-googlemutant'
...
Vue.component('v-tilelayer-googlemutant', Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant)
npm install
npm run build
MIT