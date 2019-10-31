openbase logo
vlg

vue2-leaflet-googlemutant

by Julián Perelli
2.0.0 (see all)

GoogleMutant plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

908

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue2-leaflet-googlemutant

This is a googlemutant plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package

Install

npm install --save vue2-leaflet-googlemutant vue2-leaflet leaflet leaflet.gridlayer.googlemutant

Demo

git clone git@github.com:jperelli/vue2-leaflet-googlemutant.git
cd vue2-leaflet-googlemutant
yarn
yarn example

# or alternatively using npm
npm install
npm run example

Then you should be able to navigate with your browser and see the demo in http://localhost:4000/

You can see the demo code in the file example.vue

Usage

on <template> add

something like this

<v-map :zoom=10 :center="initialLocation">
  <v-icondefault :image-path="'/statics/leafletImages/'"></v-icondefault>
  <v-tilelayer url="http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"></v-tilelayer>
  <v-tilelayer-googlemutant apikey="YOUR_API_KEY" lang="YOUR_LANG" region="YOUR_REGION" :options="googlemutantoptionsobject">
  </v-tilelayer-googlemutant>
</v-map>

For available languages and regions, refer to Google Maps documentation on localizing the map.

on <script> add

option 1

In the same template file, at <script> part, this will make the component available only to the template in this file

import Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant from 'vue2-leaflet-googlemutant'
...
export default {
  ...
  components: {
    'v-tilelayer-googlemutant': Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant
    ...
  },
  ...
}

option 2

At main Vue configuration, this will make the component available to all templates in your app

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant from 'vue2-leaflet-googlemutant'
...
Vue.component('v-tilelayer-googlemutant', Vue2LeafletGoogleMutant)

Develop and build

npm install
npm run build

Author

Julián Perelli

License

MIT

