openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vlg

vue2-leaflet-geosearch

by Fabian Gutierrez
1.0.6 (see all)

GeoSearch plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

802

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue2-leaflet-geosearch

This is a GeoSearch plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package

Install

npm install --save vue2-leaflet-geosearch leaflet-geosearch
# or
yarn add vue2-leaflet-geosearch leaflet-geosearch

Usage

Use something like this, where geosearchOptions is the GeoSearch plugin Options, Also dont forget to add the CSS file <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geosearch@2.6.0/assets/css/leaflet.css">

<v-map :zoom=3 :center="location">
  <v-tilelayer url="http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"></v-tilelayer>
  <!-- IMPORTANT PART HERE -->
  <v-geosearch :options="geosearchOptions" ></v-geosearch>
  <!-- /IMPORTANT PART HERE -->
</v-map>

<script>
import Vue from 'vue';
import Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet';
import { OpenStreetMapProvider } from 'leaflet-geosearch';
import VGeosearch from 'vue2-leaflet-geosearch';

Vue.component('v-map', Vue2Leaflet.Map);
Vue.component('v-tilelayer', Vue2Leaflet.TileLayer);

export default {
  components: { VGeosearch },
  data() {
    return {
      geosearchOptions: { // Important part Here
        provider: new OpenStreetMapProvider(),
      },
    };
  },
};
</script>

License

MIT

Contribute

Of course :D

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial