This is a GeoSearch plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package

Install

npm install --save vue2-leaflet-geosearch leaflet-geosearch yarn add vue2-leaflet-geosearch leaflet-geosearch

Usage

Use something like this, where geosearchOptions is the GeoSearch plugin Options, Also dont forget to add the CSS file <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geosearch@2.6.0/assets/css/leaflet.css">

< v-map :zoom = 3 :center = "location" > < v-tilelayer url = "http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" > </ v-tilelayer > < v-geosearch :options = "geosearchOptions" > </ v-geosearch > </ v-map > < script > import Vue from 'vue' ; import Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet' ; import { OpenStreetMapProvider } from 'leaflet-geosearch' ; import VGeosearch from 'vue2-leaflet-geosearch' ; Vue.component( 'v-map' , Vue2Leaflet.Map); Vue.component( 'v-tilelayer' , Vue2Leaflet.TileLayer); export default { components : { VGeosearch }, data() { return { geosearchOptions : { provider : new OpenStreetMapProvider(), }, }; }, }; </ script >

License

MIT

Contribute

Of course :D