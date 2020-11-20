This is a GeoSearch plugin extension for vue2-leaflet package
npm install --save vue2-leaflet-geosearch leaflet-geosearch
# or
yarn add vue2-leaflet-geosearch leaflet-geosearch
Use something like this, where geosearchOptions is the GeoSearch plugin Options, Also dont forget to add the CSS file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geosearch@2.6.0/assets/css/leaflet.css">
<v-map :zoom=3 :center="location">
<v-tilelayer url="http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"></v-tilelayer>
<!-- IMPORTANT PART HERE -->
<v-geosearch :options="geosearchOptions" ></v-geosearch>
<!-- /IMPORTANT PART HERE -->
</v-map>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue';
import Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet';
import { OpenStreetMapProvider } from 'leaflet-geosearch';
import VGeosearch from 'vue2-leaflet-geosearch';
Vue.component('v-map', Vue2Leaflet.Map);
Vue.component('v-tilelayer', Vue2Leaflet.TileLayer);
export default {
components: { VGeosearch },
data() {
return {
geosearchOptions: { // Important part Here
provider: new OpenStreetMapProvider(),
},
};
},
};
</script>
MIT
Of course :D