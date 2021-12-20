openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue2-leaflet

by vue-leaflet
2.7.1 (see all)

Vue 2 components for Leaflet maps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47.8K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

87

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Map

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/53
Read All Reviews
giuseppecampanelli

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Vue2Leaflet

All Contributors

ci Downloads Version License

Vue2Leaflet is a JavaScript library for the Vue framework that wraps Leaflet making it easy to create reactive maps.

How to install

npm install vue2-leaflet leaflet --save

For more detailed information you can follow the Quick Start Guide

Breaking change from 1.x.x to 2.x.x

A new major release 2.0.0 is available and come with two breaking changes:

Leaflet is not automatically installed anymore

Leaflet is now a peerDependency and need to be installed manually, we updated our docs to reflect this but please pay attention when migrating

Importing the library in Webpack / Rollup

Now the code of vue2-leaflet is split component by component (while using a bundler like Webpack/Rollup/Parcel) to do so the following syntax is not working anymore:

import Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet'; // INVALID

And has been replaced by

import * as Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet'; // VALID

Is highly suggested to import only the needed modules by doing so:

import { LMap, LTileLayer, LMarker } from 'vue2-leaflet';

This will reduce the size of the bundle significantly

Documentation

Go here to check out live examples and docs.

Support & Community

Do you have questions? Ideas? do you want to collaborate but you feel lost? Join us on discord Invite Link

Leaflet Plugins

Vue2Leaflet has a wide array of plugins written by the community! Check Here

Contribute

# clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/vue-leaflet/Vue2Leaflet.git
cd Vue2Leaflet
# install dependencies and build vue2-leaflet
npm install
# Compile the source and start the documentation server
npm run dev

Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see the docs and the examples

Any changes to the source code is reflected in the docs after a handfuls of seconds.

Authors

  • Mickaël Bouchaud
  • Nicolò Maria Mezzopera

Inspired by many map wrapper (google and leaflet) for many framework (React, Angular and Vue 1.0)

Contributors


Nicolò Maria Mezzopera
💻 🚧 📖
Mickaël
💻 🚧
bezany
💻
Michael Underwood
💻
Michael Wolf
💻
Emanuele Bertoldi
💻
javiertury
💻

ECO
💻
Udo Schochtert
🐛
Yaman Ozakin
🐛
Andre-John Mas
📖 💻
George Pickering
📖
Jake Potrebic
💻
itanka9
📖 💻

bravik
📖
Pierre Grimaud
📖
Andrei Rosca
💻

If you believe you should be on this list please add yourself by typing this on a PR or issue: @all-contributors please add @yourNickname for X where X is one of all-contributors emojoi keys

And all the rest who contributed

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Giuseppe CampanelliMontreal21 Ratings43 Reviews
Online Programmer @ Ubisoft
6 months ago

Great wrapper for leaflet package. Especially since I'm not a big fan of the naming of the components, this package at least making using leaflet easier.

0
Selim AchourTunis, Tunisia3 Ratings0 Reviews
Sound Engineer / Programmer
December 15, 2020
AmonM4 Ratings0 Reviews
22 | Dev | EFOS informacijske rešitve d.o.o. | Trapview
December 11, 2020

Alternatives

fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
vgm
vue2-google-mapsGoogle maps component for vue with 2-way data binding
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vue
vuelayersWeb map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vo
vue3-openlayersWeb map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
138K
gv
gmap-vueA wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial