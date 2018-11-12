The component of Vue 2.0 for highcharts
make sure you have installed highcharts.js.
npm install vue2-highcharts --save
<template>
<div>
<vue-highcharts :options="options" ref="lineCharts"></vue-highcharts>
<button @click="load">load</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueHighcharts from 'vue2-highcharts'
const asyncData = {
name: 'Tokyo',
marker: {
symbol: 'square'
},
data: [7.0, 6.9, 9.5, 14.5, 18.2, 21.5, 25.2, {
y: 26.5,
marker: {
symbol: 'url(http://www.highcharts.com/demo/gfx/sun.png)'
}
}, 23.3, 18.3, 13.9, 9.6]
}
export default{
components: {
VueHighcharts
},
data(){
return{
options: {
chart: {
type: 'spline'
},
title: {
text: 'Monthly Average Temperature'
},
subtitle: {
text: 'Source: WorldClimate.com'
},
xAxis: {
categories: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun',
'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']
},
yAxis: {
title: {
text: 'Temperature'
},
labels: {
formatter: function () {
return this.value + '°';
}
}
},
tooltip: {
crosshairs: true,
shared: true
},
credits: {
enabled: false
},
plotOptions: {
spline: {
marker: {
radius: 4,
lineColor: '#666666',
lineWidth: 1
}
}
},
series: []
}
}
},
methods: {
load(){
let lineCharts = this.$refs.lineCharts;
lineCharts.delegateMethod('showLoading', 'Loading...');
setTimeout(() => {
lineCharts.addSeries(asyncData);
lineCharts.hideLoading();
}, 2000)
}
}
}
</script>
you can get the chart instance by
this.$refs.lineCharts
And using the methods of Highchart with
delegateMethod()
If you want to use Highstock, Highmaps or any other add-ons, you should load add-ons as a module.
Load Drilldown module
import Exporting from 'highcharts/modules/Exporting.js'
import Drilldown from 'highcharts/modules/Drilldown.js'
import Highcharts from 'highcharts'
// Load Drilldown module
Drilldown(Highcharts);
// Load Exporting module
Exporting(Highcharts);
<vue-highcharts :highcharts="Highcharts" :options="drilldownOptions" ref="drilldownChart"></vue-highcharts>
you can ses Highcharts docs - Install from npm
In Nuxt.js use
vue2-highcharts, you should define a globle Component
vue-highcharts.js for in
~/plugins:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueHighcharts from 'vue2-highcharts'
Vue.component('VueHighcharts', VueHighcharts)
and add it in
nuxt.config.js:
plugins: [{ src: '~plugins/vue-highcharts.js', ssr: false }],
after that, you can use
vue2-highcharts component in your nuxt.js project.
for more detail, you can see: vue-nuxt-demo for vue-highcharts
|Name
|Type
|Description(Default Value)
|classname
|string
|classname for component(default:
vue-highcharts)
|style
|object
|component styles(default:
{})
|options
|object(require)
|options of highcharts
|highcharts
|object
|Highcharts instance
