The component of Vue 2.0 for highcharts

中文 README

Check the Demo or Demo On CodeSanbox

Installation

npm

make sure you have installed highcharts.js.

npm install vue2-highcharts --save

Usage

Using ES6 Module in the component with load async data

<template> <div> <vue-highcharts :options="options" ref="lineCharts"></vue-highcharts> <button @click="load">load</button> </div> </template> <script> import VueHighcharts from 'vue2-highcharts' const asyncData = { name: 'Tokyo', marker: { symbol: 'square' }, data: [7.0, 6.9, 9.5, 14.5, 18.2, 21.5, 25.2, { y: 26.5, marker: { symbol: 'url(http://www.highcharts.com/demo/gfx/sun.png)' } }, 23.3, 18.3, 13.9, 9.6] } export default{ components: { VueHighcharts }, data(){ return{ options: { chart: { type: 'spline' }, title: { text: 'Monthly Average Temperature' }, subtitle: { text: 'Source: WorldClimate.com' }, xAxis: { categories: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'] }, yAxis: { title: { text: 'Temperature' }, labels: { formatter: function () { return this.value + '°'; } } }, tooltip: { crosshairs: true, shared: true }, credits: { enabled: false }, plotOptions: { spline: { marker: { radius: 4, lineColor: '#666666', lineWidth: 1 } } }, series: [] } } }, methods: { load(){ let lineCharts = this.$refs.lineCharts; lineCharts.delegateMethod('showLoading', 'Loading...'); setTimeout(() => { lineCharts.addSeries(asyncData); lineCharts.hideLoading(); }, 2000) } } } </script>

you can get the chart instance by this.$refs.lineCharts

And using the methods of Highchart with delegateMethod()

If you want to use Highstock, Highmaps or any other add-ons, you should load add-ons as a module.

Load Drilldown module

import Exporting from 'highcharts/modules/Exporting.js' import Drilldown from 'highcharts/modules/Drilldown.js' import Highcharts from 'highcharts' Drilldown(Highcharts); Exporting(Highcharts); < vue-highcharts :highcharts = "Highcharts" :options = "drilldownOptions" ref = "drilldownChart" > </ vue-highcharts >

you can ses Highcharts docs - Install from npm

Using with Nuxt.js

In Nuxt.js use vue2-highcharts , you should define a globle Component vue-highcharts.js for in ~/plugins :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueHighcharts from 'vue2-highcharts' Vue.component( 'VueHighcharts' , VueHighcharts)

and add it in nuxt.config.js :

plugins: [{ src: '~plugins/vue-highcharts.js' , ssr: false }],

after that, you can use vue2-highcharts component in your nuxt.js project.

for more detail, you can see: vue-nuxt-demo for vue-highcharts

Props

Name Type Description(Default Value) classname string classname for component(default: vue-highcharts ) style object component styles(default: {} ) options object(require) options of highcharts highcharts object Highcharts instance

Build Setup

npm install npm run dev npm run build

For detailed explanation on how things work, consult the docs for vue-loader.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present, superman66