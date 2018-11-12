openbase logo
Readme

Travis npm npm npm

vue-highcharts

The component of Vue 2.0 for highcharts

中文 README

Check the Demo or Demo On CodeSanbox

Installation

npm

make sure you have installed highcharts.js. 

npm install vue2-highcharts --save

Usage

Using ES6 Module in the component with load async data

<template>
  <div>
    <vue-highcharts :options="options" ref="lineCharts"></vue-highcharts>
    <button @click="load">load</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueHighcharts from 'vue2-highcharts'
const asyncData = {
  name: 'Tokyo',
  marker: {
    symbol: 'square'
  },
  data: [7.0, 6.9, 9.5, 14.5, 18.2, 21.5, 25.2, {
    y: 26.5,
    marker: {
      symbol: 'url(http://www.highcharts.com/demo/gfx/sun.png)'
    }
  }, 23.3, 18.3, 13.9, 9.6]
}
export default{
    components: {
        VueHighcharts
    },
    data(){
      return{
        options: {
          chart: {
            type: 'spline'
          },
          title: {
            text: 'Monthly Average Temperature'
          },
          subtitle: {
            text: 'Source: WorldClimate.com'
          },
          xAxis: {
            categories: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun',
              'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']
          },
          yAxis: {
            title: {
              text: 'Temperature'
            },
            labels: {
              formatter: function () {
                return this.value + '°';
              }
            }
          },
          tooltip: {
            crosshairs: true,
            shared: true
          },
          credits: {
            enabled: false
          },
          plotOptions: {
            spline: {
              marker: {
                radius: 4,
                lineColor: '#666666',
                lineWidth: 1
              }
            }
          },
          series: []
        }
      }
    },
    methods: {
      load(){
          let lineCharts = this.$refs.lineCharts;
          lineCharts.delegateMethod('showLoading', 'Loading...');
          setTimeout(() => {
              lineCharts.addSeries(asyncData);
              lineCharts.hideLoading();
          }, 2000)
      }
    }
}
</script>

you can get the chart instance by this.$refs.lineCharts

And using the methods of Highchart with delegateMethod()

If you want to use Highstock, Highmaps or any other add-ons, you should load add-ons as a module.

Load Drilldown module

import Exporting from 'highcharts/modules/Exporting.js'
import Drilldown from 'highcharts/modules/Drilldown.js'
import Highcharts from 'highcharts'
// Load Drilldown module
Drilldown(Highcharts);
// Load Exporting module
Exporting(Highcharts);
<vue-highcharts :highcharts="Highcharts" :options="drilldownOptions" ref="drilldownChart"></vue-highcharts>

you can ses Highcharts docs - Install from npm

Using with Nuxt.js

In Nuxt.js use vue2-highcharts, you should define a globle Component vue-highcharts.js for in ~/plugins:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueHighcharts from 'vue2-highcharts'

Vue.component('VueHighcharts', VueHighcharts)

and add it in nuxt.config.js:

plugins: [{ src: '~plugins/vue-highcharts.js', ssr: false }],

after that, you can use vue2-highcharts component in your nuxt.js project.

for more detail, you can see: vue-nuxt-demo for vue-highcharts

Props

NameTypeDescription(Default Value)
classnamestringclassname for component(default: vue-highcharts)
styleobjectcomponent styles(default: {})
optionsobject(require)options of highcharts
highchartsobjectHighcharts instance

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# open "localhost:8080" in browers
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

For detailed explanation on how things work, consult the docs for vue-loader.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present, superman66

