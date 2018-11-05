openbase logo
Hammer.js wrapper for Vue 2.x to support some touching operation in the mobile.

Readme

vue-hammer

Hammer.js wrapper for Vue to support some operation in the mobile

This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.x. And this repo'inspiration is from v-touch.

If you want to find a same wrapper for Angular4+, you can have a look at ngx-hammer

Install

This plugin supports Vue >= 2.0.

npm

Available through npm as vue2-hammer.

npm install vue2-hammer

import { VueHammer } from 'vue2-hammer'
Vue.use(VueHammer)

Usage

Using the v-hammer directive

<a v-hammer:tap="onTap">Tap me!</a>

<div v-hammer:swipe.left="onSwipeLeft">Swipe me!</div>

<div v-hammer:swipe.left="(event)=> onSwipeLeft(event, item, i)">Swipe me!</div>

Configuring Recognizer Options

There are two ways to customize recognizer options such as direction and threshold. The first one is setting global options:

// change the threshold for all swipe recognizers
VueHammer.config.swipe = {
  threshold: 200
};

<a
  v-hammer:tap="onTap"
  v-hammer:pan.horizontal="onPanHorizontal"
  v-hammer:panstart="onPanStart"
  v-hammer:panend="onPanEnd"
  v-hammer:press="onPress"
  v-hammer:pressup="onPressup"
></a>
<a ></a>
<a ></a>

See Hammer.js documentation for all available events.

Supported gestures and directions

gestures

tap, pan, pinch, press, rotate, swipe

directions

up, down, left, right, horizontal, vertical, all

Note

Users can use both the gesture and the direction like v-hammer:swipe.left. But if your combination is not exist in the hammer, it is not support.

Run the Example

  • Run yarn or npm i
  • Run yarn build or npm run build
  • Open the index.html in the example directory.

License

