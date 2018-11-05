Hammer.js wrapper for Vue to support some operation in the mobile
This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.x. And this repo'inspiration is from v-touch.
If you want to find a same wrapper for Angular4+, you can have a look at ngx-hammer
This plugin supports Vue >= 2.0.
Available through npm as
vue2-hammer.
npm install vue2-hammer
import { VueHammer } from 'vue2-hammer'
Vue.use(VueHammer)
v-hammer directive
<a v-hammer:tap="onTap">Tap me!</a>
<div v-hammer:swipe.left="onSwipeLeft">Swipe me!</div>
<div v-hammer:swipe.left="(event)=> onSwipeLeft(event, item, i)">Swipe me!</div>
There are two ways to customize recognizer options such as
direction and
threshold. The first one is setting global options:
// change the threshold for all swipe recognizers
VueHammer.config.swipe = {
threshold: 200
};
<a
v-hammer:tap="onTap"
v-hammer:pan.horizontal="onPanHorizontal"
v-hammer:panstart="onPanStart"
v-hammer:panend="onPanEnd"
v-hammer:press="onPress"
v-hammer:pressup="onPressup"
></a>
<a ></a>
<a ></a>
See Hammer.js documentation for all available events.
tap, pan, pinch, press, rotate, swipe
up, down, left, right, horizontal, vertical, all
Users can use both the gesture and the direction like
v-hammer:swipe.left. But if your combination is not exist in the hammer, it is not support.
yarn or
npm i
yarn build or
npm run build