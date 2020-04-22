CONTRIBUTORS NEEDED!

It's been increasingly difficult for me to make time to maintain this project. My projects at work have also gradually migrated away from Google Maps (but still on Vue -- Vue's awesome!), so there's less and less incentive to maintain.

If you have time to contribute to a rather frequently used library, feel free to make a PR! For more background, please refer to this issue.

What's urgently needed are:

Better automated tests Better integration tests with the popular frameworks, especially Nuxt and Vue template Better documentation (examples, recommendations)

The above three will go a long way to keeping the project maintainable and contributable, and will address many of the open issues.

Vue-2 port of vue-google-maps

This is the Vue 2.x port of vue-google-maps!

This great package doesn't release the last features added to it for different reasons, is because it that some developers land a new package with the last features added to it.

If you want to use the last features in this package you can use gmap-vue, it is a fork of this repository and has all new fixes and features added to it.

This new package has new documentation with live examples that can you test with your own gmap key. You can visit it following this link gmap-vue docs.

Installation

With npm (Recommended)

npm install vue2-google-maps

Manually

Just download dist/vue-google-maps.js file and include it from your HTML.

Be aware that if you use this method, you cannot use TitleCase for your components and your attributes. That is, instead of writing <GmapMap> , you need to write <gmap-map> .

Example (Source code).

Basic usage / Documentation

Get an API key from Google

Generating an Google Maps API key.

Quickstart (Webpack, Nuxt):

If you are using Webpack and Vue file components, just add the following to your code!

<GmapMap :center="{lat:10, lng:10}" :zoom="7" map-type-id="terrain" style="width: 500px; height: 300px" > <GmapMarker :key="index" v-for="(m, index) in markers" :position="m.position" :clickable="true" :draggable="true" @click="center=m.position" /> </GmapMap>

In your main.js or inside a Nuxt plugin:

import Vue from 'vue' import * as VueGoogleMaps from 'vue2-google-maps' Vue.use(VueGoogleMaps, { load : { key : 'YOUR_API_TOKEN' , libraries : 'places' , }, installComponents : true })

If you need to gain access to the Map instance (e.g. to call panToBounds , panTo ):

<template> <GmapMap ref="mapRef" ...> </GmapMap> </template> <script> export default { mounted () { // At this point, the child GmapMap has been mounted, but // its map has not been initialized. // Therefore we need to write mapRef.$mapPromise.then(() => ...) this.$refs.mapRef.$mapPromise.then((map) => { map.panTo({lat: 1.38, lng: 103.80}) }) } }

If you need to gain access to the google object:

<template> <GmapMarker ref="myMarker" :position="google && new google.maps.LatLng(1.38, 103.8)" /> </template> <script> import {gmapApi} from 'vue2-google-maps' export default { computed: { google: gmapApi } } </script>

Control the options of the map with the options property:

Example of MapOptions:

<GmapMap :options="{ zoomControl: true, mapTypeControl: false, scaleControl: false, streetViewControl: false, rotateControl: false, fullscreenControl: true, disableDefaultUI: false }" > </GmapMap>

Add region and language localization:

Example for Localization:

Vue.use(VueGoogleMaps, { load: { region: 'VI', language: 'vi', }, })

Nuxt.js config

For Nuxt.js projects, please import VueGoogleMaps in the following manner:

import * as VueGoogleMaps from '~/node_modules/vue2-google-maps'

Add the following to your nuxt.config.js 's build.extend() :

transpile: [ /^vue2-google-maps($|\/)/ ]

Officially supported components:

The list of officially support components are:

Rectangle, Circle

Polygon, Polyline

KML Layer

Marker

InfoWindow

Autocomplete

Cluster* (via marker-clusterer-plus )

You can find examples of this on the website. Auto-generated API documentation for these components are here.

For Cluster , you must import the class specifically, e.g.

import GmapCluster from 'vue2-google-maps/dist/components/cluster' Vue.component( 'GmapCluster' , GmapCluster)

Inconvenient, but this means all other users don't have to bundle the marker clusterer package in their source code.

Autocomplete component

The autocomplete supports custom text field via scoped slot

< gmap-autocomplete class = "introInput" > < template v-slot:input = "slotProps" > < v-text-field outlined prepend-inner-icon = "place" placeholder = "Location Of Event" ref = "input" v-on:listeners = "slotProps.listeners" v-on:attrs = "slotProps.attrs" > </ v-text-field > </ template > </ gmap-autocomplete >

The ref on the element must be called input, if the element is a vue component then it must have a child ref called input (like in vuetify text-field) or speciy a custom name via childRefName property (only works one level deep into a component).

The v-on:listeners is rquired, v-on:attrs may or may not be required depending on your implementation.

This requires vue 2.6 or higher for the new slot support.

NOTE: The official NPM package does not support this until the NPM package is updated, you can use this alternate temporary one or build your own version from source.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/vue2-google-maps-withscopedautocomp

Adding your own components

It should be relatively easy to add your own components (e.g. Heatmap, GroundOverlay). please refer to the source code for MapElementFactory .

Example for DirectionsRenderer:

import {MapElementFactory} from 'vue2-google-maps' export default MapElementFactory({ name : 'directionsRenderer' , ctr : () => google.maps.DirectionsRenderer, events : [ 'directions_changed' ], mappedProps : { routeIndex : { type : Number }, options : { type : Object }, panel : { }, directions : { type : Object }, }, props : {}, beforeCreate (options) {}, afterCreate (directionsRendererInstance) {}, })

Thereafter, it's easy to use the newly-minted component!

<template> <GmapMap :zoom="..." :center="..."> <DirectionsRenderer /> </GmapMap> </template> <script> import DirectionsRenderer from './DirectionsRenderer.js' export default { components: {DirectionsRenderer} } </script>

Testing

More automated tests should be written to help new contributors.

Meanwhile, please test your changes against the suite of examples.

Improvements to the tests are welcome :)