This component makes it simple to display some custom vue js reactive components on a google map.

⚠️ important note

This project is originally a plugin for vue-google-maps. Now this project seems no more maintained and a maintained fork has started, As this is a fork, this plugin should work on it seeminglessly. The demo for this project started using this project on 2020-11-10. read this for more information about this.

For legacy projects using vue-google-maps, you have to stick to this projects tag 5.6.2.

You might force the 5.6.2 version in your package.json for this plugin to keep compatibility until you want to switch to gmap-vue.

For those that use clusters with this plugin, the new release might break things. For this plugin website demo, I had to create this folder that contains clusters images the clusters uses in vue-gmap. In case you have troubles with this, just create the same folder with the images from the link above in public foler of your vue project (or served in /images/m1.png for exemples depending on you webserver configuration.)

Demo

You might look at this demo code repository for features usage and complete exemple around this plugin.

Features

Display reactive custom html into markers on google map using slot system

Live property change allows simple interaction with coordonates and zindex of html marker element

Google map clustering support (see demo for exemple)

Simple positionning system for marker around the origin point

Specific markers offset X and Y for more control about html element display

Almost all API of the component is optional, just start with lon, lat property

Work (around) with nuxt with this trick

Example

Installation

Install the package from npm:

npm i vue2-gmap-custom-marker

Basic Usage

Import the component and use it in the components object.

import GmapCustomMarker from 'vue2-gmap-custom-marker' ; export default = { [...], components : { 'gmap-custom-marker' : GmapCustomMarker }, [...] }

Use the custom marker inside the map component. Add HTML or other Vue components inside the custom marker to be rendered on the map.

<GmapMap> <gmap-custom-marker :marker="marker"> <img src="http://lorempixel.com/800/600/nature/" /> <my-component></my-component> </gmap-custom-marker> </GmapMap> <script> export default = { [...], data() { return { marker: { lat: 50.60229509638775, lng: 3.0247059387528408 } } [...] } </script>

Use the @click event with the .native modifier to bind a function to the clicking of the custom marker.

<GmapMap> <gmap-custom-marker :marker="{ lat: 50.60229509638775, lng: 3.0247059387528408 }" @click.native="someFunction" > <img src="http://lorempixel.com/800/600/nature/" /> <my-component></my-component> </gmap-custom-marker> </GmapMap>

Specify the alignment of the marker with the alignment prop. Accepts 13 values: top , bottom , left , right , center , topleft | lefttop , topright | righttop , bottomleft | leftbottom , bottomright | rightbottom . Defines the alignment of the marker relative to the lat/lng specified, e.g. bottomright - the marker will be below and on the right of the location.

<gmap-custom-marker :marker="marker" alignment="bottomright" > </gmap-custom-marker>

Manually specify an offset value for the marker in pixels with prop offsetX | offsetY . A positive offsetX moves the marker further right, and a positive offsetY moves the marker further down the page. Can be used with the alignment prop.

<gmap-custom-marker :marker="marker" :offsetX="-10" :offsetY="17.5" > </gmap-custom-marker>

Clusters

This component supports cluster markers and works like normal vue gmap clusters (since v5.4.3)

You can use cluster marker folowing the guide below:

Install marker-clusterer-plus : npm i --save marker-clusterer-plus

Use plugin cluster in you main.js or so (where vue and plugins are initialized)

import GmapCluster from "gmap-vue/dist/components/cluster" ; Vue.component( "cluster" , GmapCluster);

Wrap your custom markers in the gmap component

<vue-gmap :center="markerCenter" :zoom="10" style="width: 100%" @click="onMapClick"> <cluster> <gmap-custom-marker :marker="marker"> <img src="https://vuejs.org/images/logo.png" /> </gmap-custom-marker> </cluster> <vue-gmap>

All markers into the cluster tag will be managed as a cluster automatically. That's all.

Reference

Prop Type Default Description Supported Values marker Object null Provide the latitude and longitude values that the marker should be displayed at. Required Provide an Object with lat and lng properties. { lat: Number, lng: Number } offsetX Number 0 The number of pixels to move the marker by in the x-direction. Postive values move the marker to the right Positive or negative number. offsetY Number 0 The number of pixels to move the marker by in the y-direction. Postive values move the marker to down the page. Positive or negative number. alignment String top The alignment of the marker element relative to the location it is displayed. e.g. bottomright - the marker will be below and on the right of the location. top , bottom , left , right , center , topleft lefttop , topright , righttop , bottomleft , leftbottom , bottomright , rightbottom zIndex Number 50 z-index of the marker. Positive number.

Licence

MIT

Support

If you want to support this plugin it is possible 😄