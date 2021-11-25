This component makes it simple to display some custom vue js reactive components on a google map.
This project is originally a plugin for vue-google-maps. Now this project seems no more maintained and a maintained fork has started, As this is a fork, this plugin should work on it seeminglessly. The demo for this project started using this project on 2020-11-10. read this for more information about this.
For legacy projects using vue-google-maps, you have to stick to this projects tag 5.6.2.
You might force the 5.6.2 version in your package.json for this plugin to keep compatibility until you want to switch to gmap-vue.
For those that use clusters with this plugin, the new release might break things. For this plugin website demo, I had to create this folder that contains clusters images the clusters uses in vue-gmap. In case you have troubles with this, just create the same folder with the images from the link above in public foler of your vue project (or served in
/images/m1.png for exemples depending on you webserver configuration.)
You might look at this demo code repository for features usage and complete exemple around this plugin.
Display reactive custom html into markers on google map using slot system
Live property change allows simple interaction with coordonates and zindex of html marker element
Google map clustering support (see demo for exemple)
Simple positionning system for marker around the origin point
Specific markers offset X and Y for more control about html element display
Almost all API of the component is optional, just start with lon, lat property
Work (around) with nuxt with this trick
Install the package from npm:
npm i vue2-gmap-custom-marker
Import the component and use it in the components object.
import GmapCustomMarker from 'vue2-gmap-custom-marker';
export default = {
[...],
components: {
'gmap-custom-marker': GmapCustomMarker
},
[...]
}
Use the custom marker inside the map component. Add HTML or other Vue components inside the custom marker to be rendered on the map.
<GmapMap>
<gmap-custom-marker :marker="marker">
<img src="http://lorempixel.com/800/600/nature/" />
<my-component></my-component>
</gmap-custom-marker>
</GmapMap>
<script>
export default = {
[...],
data() {
return {
marker: {
lat: 50.60229509638775,
lng: 3.0247059387528408
}
}
[...]
}
</script>
Use the
@click event with the
.native modifier to bind a function to the clicking of the custom marker.
<GmapMap>
<gmap-custom-marker
:marker="{ lat: 50.60229509638775, lng: 3.0247059387528408 }"
@click.native="someFunction"
>
<img src="http://lorempixel.com/800/600/nature/" />
<my-component></my-component>
</gmap-custom-marker>
</GmapMap>
Specify the alignment of the marker with the
alignment prop. Accepts 13 values:
top,
bottom,
left,
right,
center,
topleft |
lefttop,
topright |
righttop,
bottomleft |
leftbottom,
bottomright |
rightbottom. Defines the alignment of the marker relative to the lat/lng specified, e.g.
bottomright - the marker will be below and on the right of the location.
<gmap-custom-marker
:marker="marker"
alignment="bottomright"
>
</gmap-custom-marker>
Manually specify an offset value for the marker in pixels with prop
offsetX |
offsetY. A positive
offsetX moves the marker further right, and a positive
offsetY moves the marker further down the page. Can be used with the
alignment prop.
<gmap-custom-marker
:marker="marker"
:offsetX="-10"
:offsetY="17.5"
>
</gmap-custom-marker>
This component supports cluster markers and works like normal vue gmap clusters (since v5.4.3)
You can use cluster marker folowing the guide below:
Install marker-clusterer-plus :
npm i --save marker-clusterer-plus
Use plugin cluster in you main.js or so (where vue and plugins are initialized)
// Using Cluster requires marker-clusterer-plus to be installed.
import GmapCluster from "gmap-vue/dist/components/cluster";
// Note: the name "cluster" below is the one to use in the template tags
Vue.component("cluster", GmapCluster);
<vue-gmap :center="markerCenter" :zoom="10" style="width: 100%" @click="onMapClick">
<cluster>
<gmap-custom-marker :marker="marker">
<img src="https://vuejs.org/images/logo.png" />
</gmap-custom-marker>
</cluster>
<vue-gmap>
All markers into the cluster tag will be managed as a cluster automatically. That's all.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
marker
|Object
null
|Provide the latitude and longitude values that the marker should be displayed at. Required
|Provide an Object with
lat and
lng properties.
{ lat: Number, lng: Number }
offsetX
|Number
0
|The number of pixels to move the marker by in the x-direction. Postive values move the marker to the right
|Positive or negative number.
offsetY
|Number
0
|The number of pixels to move the marker by in the y-direction. Postive values move the marker to down the page.
|Positive or negative number.
alignment
|String
top
|The alignment of the marker element relative to the location it is displayed. e.g.
bottomright - the marker will be below and on the right of the location.
top,
bottom,
left,
right,
center,
topleft
lefttop,
topright,
righttop,
bottomleft,
leftbottom,
bottomright,
rightbottom
zIndex
|Number
50
|z-index of the marker.
|Positive number.
If you want to support this plugin it is possible 😄