Vue 2 Frappe Charts

This is a simple package to get using Frappe Charts within VueJS

How to use

First we need to import and initialize

import Vue from 'vue' import Chart from 'vue2-frappe' Vue.use(Chart)

or use the component directly

import { VueFrappe } from 'vue2-frappe' export default { components: { VueFrappe, }, };

Then in our Vue templates:

< template > < vue-frappe id = "test" :labels = "[ '12am-3am', '3am-6am', '6am-9am', '9am-12pm', '12pm-3pm', '3pm-6pm', '6pm-9pm', '9pm-12am' ]" title = "My Awesome Chart" type = "axis-mixed" :height = "300" :colors = "['purple', '#ffa3ef', 'light-blue']" :dataSets = "this.data" > </ vue-frappe > </ template > < script > export default { data () { return { data : [{ name : "Some Data" , chartType : 'bar' , values : [ 25 , 40 , 30 , 35 , 8 , 52 , 17 , -4 ] }, { name : "Another Set" , chartType : 'bar' , values : [ 25 , 50 , -10 , 15 , 18 , 32 , 27 , 14 ] }, { name : "Yet Another" , chartType : 'line' , values : [ 15 , 20 , -3 , -15 , 58 , 12 , -17 , 37 ] }] } } } </ script >

There are more examples in the examples directory

Frappe Charts

Vue JS