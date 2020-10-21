openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vf

vue2-frappe

by Steve McDougall
1.2.3 (see all)

A Vue 2 integration using Frappe Charts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

432

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue 2 Frappe Charts

Vue logo

npm version npm

This is a simple package to get using Frappe Charts within VueJS

How to use

First we need to import and initialize

import Vue from 'vue'
import Chart from 'vue2-frappe'

Vue.use(Chart)

or use the component directly

import { VueFrappe } from 'vue2-frappe'

export default {
  components: {
    VueFrappe,
  },
};

Then in our Vue templates:

<template>
    <vue-frappe
            id="test"
            :labels="[
                '12am-3am', '3am-6am', '6am-9am', '9am-12pm',
                '12pm-3pm', '3pm-6pm', '6pm-9pm', '9pm-12am'
            ]"
            title="My Awesome Chart"
            type="axis-mixed"
            :height="300"
            :colors="['purple', '#ffa3ef', 'light-blue']"
            :dataSets="this.data">
        </vue-frappe>
</template>
<script>
    export default {
        data () {
            return {
                data: [{
                    name: "Some Data", chartType: 'bar',
                    values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
                },
                {
                    name: "Another Set", chartType: 'bar',
                    values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
                },
                {
                    name: "Yet Another", chartType: 'line',
                    values: [15, 20, -3, -15, 58, 12, -17, 37]
                }]
            }
        }
    }
</script>

There are more examples in the examples directory

Frappe Charts

Vue JS

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial