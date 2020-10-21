This is a simple package to get using Frappe Charts within VueJS
First we need to import and initialize
import Vue from 'vue'
import Chart from 'vue2-frappe'
Vue.use(Chart)
or use the component directly
import { VueFrappe } from 'vue2-frappe'
export default {
components: {
VueFrappe,
},
};
Then in our Vue templates:
<template>
<vue-frappe
id="test"
:labels="[
'12am-3am', '3am-6am', '6am-9am', '9am-12pm',
'12pm-3pm', '3pm-6pm', '6pm-9pm', '9pm-12am'
]"
title="My Awesome Chart"
type="axis-mixed"
:height="300"
:colors="['purple', '#ffa3ef', 'light-blue']"
:dataSets="this.data">
</vue-frappe>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
data: [{
name: "Some Data", chartType: 'bar',
values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
},
{
name: "Another Set", chartType: 'bar',
values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
},
{
name: "Yet Another", chartType: 'line',
values: [15, 20, -3, -15, 58, 12, -17, 37]
}]
}
}
}
</script>
There are more examples in the
examples directory