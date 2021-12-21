A collection Vue.js filters.

Installation

Direct include

Simply include vue2-filters after Vue and it will install itself automatically:

< script src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "vue2-filters.min.js" > </ script >

To use one of the predefined methods (such as limitBy , filterBy , find , or orderBy ) in your component, you also need to add Vue2Filters.mixin to mixin list:

< script > new Vue({ ... mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin], ... }) </ script >

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue2-filters/dist/vue2-filters.min.js" > </ script >

To use one of the predefined methods (such as limitBy , filterBy , find , or orderBy ) in your component, you also need to add Vue2Filters.mixin to mixin list:

< script > new Vue({ ... mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin], ... }) </ script >

NPM

npm install vue2-filters

When used with a module system, you must explicitly install the filters via Vue.use() :

import Vue from 'vue' import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters' Vue.use(Vue2Filters)

You don't need to do this when using global script tags.

To use one of the predefined methods (such as limitBy , filterBy , find , or orderBy ) in your component, you also need to add Vue2Filters.mixin to mixin list:

import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters' export default { ... mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin], ... }

When create file plugins/vue2-filters.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters' Vue.use(Vue2Filters)

Then, add the file inside the plugins key of nuxt.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ '~/plugins/vue2-filters' ], }

To use one of the predefined methods (such as limitBy , filterBy , find , or orderBy ) in your component, you also need to add Vue2Filters.mixin to mixin list:

import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters' export default { ... mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin], ... }

Available Filters

Usage

capitalize

Arguments: {Object} [options] - default: {}

Options: {Boolean} [onlyFirstLetter] - default: false

Example: {{ msg | capitalize }} Capitalize only first letter of sentence: {{ msg | capitalize({ onlyFirstLetter : true }) }}

uppercase

Example: {{ msg | uppercase }}

lowercase

Example: {{ msg | lowercase }}

placeholder

Arguments: {String} [placeholder]

Example: {{ msg | placeholder( 'Text if msg is missing' ) }}

truncate

Arguments: {Number} [length] - default: 15

Example: {{ msg | truncate( 10 ) }}

repeat

Arguments: {Number} [amount] - default: 1

Example: {{ msg | repeat( 3 ) }}

reverse

Example: {{ msg | reverse }}

wrap

Arguments: {String} [string]

Example: {{ msg | wrap( '###' ) }}

number

Arguments: {String} [format] - default: '' {Object} [options] - default: {}

Options: {String} [thousandsSeparator] - default: ',' {String} [decimalSeparator] - default: '.'

Examples: {{ 123456 | number( '0,0' ) }} Change the number of digits after the decimal point: {{ 12345.67 | number( '0.0000' ) }} Add a plus or minus sign to the beginning: {{ 123456 | number( '+0' ) }} {{ 123456 | number( '-0' ) }} Show number in thousand (K) or in millions (M): {{ 123456 | number( '0a' ) }} {{ 123456 | number( '0 a' ) }} {{ 123456789 | number( '0a' ) }} Use a different thousands separator: {{ 1234567 | number( '0,0' , { thousandsSeparator : ' ' }) }} Use a different decimal separator: {{ 12345.67 | number( '0.00' , { decimalSeparator : '|' }) }}

bytes

Arguments: {Number} [decimalDigits] - default: 2

Examples: {{ 1 | bytes }} {{ 20 | bytes }} {{ 2000 | bytes }} {{ 2000000 | bytes }} {{ 2000000000 | bytes }} {{ 2000000000000 | bytes }} Change the number of digits after the decimal point: {{ 2000000000 | bytes( 4 ) }}

percent

Arguments: {Number} [decimalDigits] - default: 0 {Number} [multiplier] - default: 100 {Object} [options] - default: {}

Options: {String} [decimalSeparator] - default: '.'

Examples: {{ 0.01 | percent }} {{ 0.1 | percent }} {{ 1 | percent }} {{ 100 | percent }} {{ 0.97 | percent }} Change the number of digits after the decimal point: {{ 0.974878234 | percent( 3 ) }} Change the multiplier: {{ 0.974878234 | percent( 3 , 150 ) }} Use a different decimal separator: {{ 0.07 | percent( 2 , 100 , { decimalSeparator : '|' }) }}

currency

Arguments: {String} [symbol] - default: '$' {Number} [decimalDigits] - default: 2 {Object} [options] - default: {}

Options: {String} [thousandsSeparator] - default: ',' {String} [decimalSeparator] - default: '.' {Boolean} [symbolOnLeft] - default: true {Boolean} [spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol] - default: false {Boolean} [showPlusSign] - default: false

Example: {{ amount | currency }} Use a different symbol: {{ amount | currency( '£' ) }} Use a different number decimal places: {{ amount | currency( '₽' , 0 ) }} Use a different thousands separator: {{ amount | currency( '$' , 0 , { thousandsSeparator : '.' }) }} Use a different decimal separator: {{ amount | currency( '$' , 2 , { decimalSeparator : ',' }) }} Use symbol on right: {{ amount | currency( '$' , 0 , { symbolOnLeft : false }) }} Add space between amount and symbol: {{ amount | currency( '$' , 0 , { spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol : true }) }} Show the plus sign if the value is greater than zero: {{ amount | currency( '$' , 0 , { showPlusSign : true }) }} Use multiple options: {{ amount | currency( 'kr' , 2 , { symbolOnLeft : false , spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol : true }) }}

pluralize

Arguments: {String|Array} single or Array(single, double, triple, ...) {Object} [options] - default: {}

Options: {Boolean} [includeNumber] - default: false

Example: {{ count }} {{ count | pluralize( 'item' ) }} Use an array of words: {{ count }} {{ count | pluralize([ 'fry' , 'fries' ]) }} Include number to output: {{ count | pluralize( 'test' , { includeNumber : true }) }}

ordinal

Arguments: {Object} [options] - default: {}

Options: {Boolean} [includeNumber] - default: false

Example: {{ date | ordinal }} Include number to output: {{ date | ordinal({ includeNumber : true }) }}

limitBy

Arguments: {Number|Array} [items] {Number} [limit] {Number} [offset]

Example: < div v-for = "item in limitBy(items, 10)" > {{ item }} </ div > < div v-for = "item in limitBy(items, 10, 5)" > {{ item }} </ div > < div v-for = "n in limitBy(10, 4, 2)" > {{ n }} </ div >

filterBy

Arguments: {Array} [items] {String} [query] {String} [searchKey]

Example: < div v-for = "item in filterBy(items, 'hello')" > < div v-for = "user in filterBy(users, 'Jack', 'name')" > < div v-for = "user in filterBy(users, 'Bonnie', 'name', 'age')" > < div v-for = "user in filterBy(users, user => user.age > 16 && user.age < 60)" >

find

Arguments: {Array} [items] {String} [query] {String} [searchKey]

Example: < div v-for = "item in find(items, 'hello')" > < div v-for = "user in find(users, 'Bonnie', 'name', 'age')" >

orderBy

Arguments: {Array} [items] {String} [sortKey] {Number} [order] - default: 1

Example: Sort users by name: < ul > < li v-for = "user in orderBy(users, 'name')" > {{ user.name }} </ li > </ ul > In descending order: < ul > < li v-for = "user in orderBy(users, 'name', -1)" > {{ user.name }} </ li > </ ul > Sort primitive values: < ul > < li v-for = "name in orderBy(names, true)" > {{ name }} </ li > </ ul >

Global Configuration

If you need to override filter options globally you can do so by passing an object into Vue.use() function as the second argument:

import Vue from 'vue' import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters' var Vue2FiltersConfig = { capitalize : { onlyFirstLetter : false }, number : { format : '0' , thousandsSeparator : ',' , decimalSeparator : '.' }, bytes : { decimalDigits : 2 }, percent : { decimalDigits : 2 , multiplier : 100 , decimalSeparator : '.' }, currency : { symbol : '$' , decimalDigits : 2 , thousandsSeparator : ',' , decimalSeparator : '.' , symbolOnLeft : true , spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol : false , showPlusSign : false }, pluralize : { includeNumber : false }, ordinal : { includeNumber : false } } Vue.use(Vue2Filters, Vue2FiltersConfig)

Programmatic Usage

Aside from using filters inside templates you can do this programmatically using default filters object:

this .$options.filters.filterName(value)

For example, here's how you can use the currency filter:

this .$options.filters.currency( 100 )

As for such filters as limitBy , filterBy , find , or orderBy , they can be used as usual methods:

this .limitBy([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], 2 )

Upgrade Guide

Upgrade to 0.6.0 from 0.5.*

The pluralize filter

The pluralize filter arguments order has been changed. In the new version to specify several variants of words you can do this by passing an array as first argument, like so:

{{ count | pluralize([ 'item' , 'items' ]) }}

In addition, the function of translate a regular number to its ordinal representation was removed from the pluralize filter. Now there is a separate ordinal filter for this:

{{ count | ordinal }}

Upgrade to 0.5.0 from 0.4.*

The capitalize filter

To match the definition of the word "capitalize", the default filter behavior has been changed. The filter now capitalizes the first letter in each word in the sentence (like CSS property text-transform ).

If you want capitalize only first letter of sentence, you just need to add the onlyFirstLetter parameter to the filter, like so:

{{ msg | capitalize({ onlyFirstLetter : true }) }}

Upgrade to 0.4.0 from 0.3.*

In the new version it was decided to refuse from global registration of mixins, as it could lead to errors when using this package with other packages. Therefore, you need to manually add Vue2Filters.mixin into the mixin list of your components if you use at least one of the predefined methods (such as limitBy , filterBy , find or orderBy ):

export default { ... mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin], ... }

You can read more about the reasons for this change here

Contribution

If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT