A collection Vue.js filters.
Simply include
vue2-filters after Vue and it will install itself automatically:
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue2-filters.min.js"></script>
To use one of the predefined methods (such as
limitBy,
filterBy,
find, or
orderBy) in your component, you also need to add
Vue2Filters.mixin to mixin list:
<script>
new Vue({
...
mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin],
...
})
</script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue2-filters/dist/vue2-filters.min.js"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
...
mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin],
...
})
</script>
npm install vue2-filters
When used with a module system, you must explicitly install the filters via
Vue.use():
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters'
Vue.use(Vue2Filters)
You don't need to do this when using global script tags.
import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters'
export default {
...
mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin],
...
}
npm install vue2-filters
When create file
plugins/vue2-filters.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters'
Vue.use(Vue2Filters)
Then, add the file inside the
plugins key of
nuxt.config.js:
module.exports = {
//...
plugins: [
'~/plugins/vue2-filters'
],
//...
}
import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters'
export default {
...
mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin],
...
}
Arguments:
{Object} [options] - default: {}
Options:
{Boolean} [onlyFirstLetter] - default: false
Example:
{{ msg | capitalize }} // 'abc' => 'Abc'
Capitalize only first letter of sentence:
{{ msg | capitalize({ onlyFirstLetter: true }) }} // 'lorem ipsum dolor' => 'Lorem ipsum dolor'
Example:
{{ msg | uppercase }} // 'abc' => 'ABC'
Example:
{{ msg | lowercase }} // 'ABC' => 'abc'
Arguments:
{String} [placeholder]
Example:
{{ msg | placeholder('Text if msg is missing') }} // '' => 'Text if msg is missing'
Arguments:
{Number} [length] - default: 15
Example:
{{ msg | truncate(10) }} // 'lorem ipsum dolor' => 'lorem ipsu...'
Arguments:
{Number} [amount] - default: 1
Example:
{{ msg | repeat(3) }} // 'a' => 'aaa'
Example:
{{ msg | reverse }} // 'abc' => 'cba'
Arguments:
{String} [string]
Example:
{{ msg | wrap('###') }} // 'ipsum' => '###ipsum###'
Arguments:
{String} [format] - default: ''
{Object} [options] - default: {}
Options:
{String} [thousandsSeparator] - default: ','
{String} [decimalSeparator] - default: '.'
Examples:
{{ 123456 | number('0,0') }} // => 123,456
Change the number of digits after the decimal point:
{{ 12345.67 | number('0.0000') }} // => 12345.6700
Add a plus or minus sign to the beginning:
{{ 123456 | number('+0') }} // => +123456
{{ 123456 | number('-0') }} // => -123456
Show number in thousand (K) or in millions (M):
{{ 123456 | number('0a') }} // => 123K
{{ 123456 | number('0 a') }} // => 123 K
{{ 123456789 | number('0a') }} // => 123M
Use a different thousands separator:
{{ 1234567 | number('0,0', { thousandsSeparator: ' ' }) }} // => 1 234 567
Use a different decimal separator:
{{ 12345.67 | number('0.00', { decimalSeparator: '|' }) }} // => 12,345|67
Arguments:
{Number} [decimalDigits] - default: 2
Examples:
{{ 1 | bytes }} // => 1 byte
{{ 20 | bytes }} // => 20 bytes
{{ 2000 | bytes }} // => 1.95 kB
{{ 2000000 | bytes }} // => 1.91 MB
{{ 2000000000 | bytes }} // => 1.86 GB
{{ 2000000000000 | bytes }} // => 1.82 TB
Change the number of digits after the decimal point:
{{ 2000000000 | bytes(4) }} // => 1.8626 GB
Arguments:
{Number} [decimalDigits] - default: 0
{Number} [multiplier] - default: 100
{Object} [options] - default: {}
Options:
{String} [decimalSeparator] - default: '.'
Examples:
{{ 0.01 | percent }} // => 1%
{{ 0.1 | percent }} // => 10%
{{ 1 | percent }} // => 100%
{{ 100 | percent }} // => 10000%
{{ 0.97 | percent }} // => 97%
Change the number of digits after the decimal point:
{{ 0.974878234 | percent(3) }} // => 97.488%
Change the multiplier:
{{ 0.974878234 | percent(3, 150) }} // => 146.232%
Use a different decimal separator:
{{ 0.07 | percent(2, 100, { decimalSeparator: '|' }) }} // => 7|00%
Arguments:
{String} [symbol] - default: '$'
{Number} [decimalDigits] - default: 2
{Object} [options] - default: {}
Options:
{String} [thousandsSeparator] - default: ','
{String} [decimalSeparator] - default: '.'
{Boolean} [symbolOnLeft] - default: true
{Boolean} [spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol] - default: false
{Boolean} [showPlusSign] - default: false
Example:
{{ amount | currency }} // 12345 => $12,345.00
Use a different symbol:
{{ amount | currency('£') }} // 12345 => £12,345.00
Use a different number decimal places:
{{ amount | currency('₽', 0) }} // 12345 => ₽12,345
Use a different thousands separator:
{{ amount | currency('$', 0, { thousandsSeparator: '.' }) }} // 12345 => $12.345
Use a different decimal separator:
{{ amount | currency('$', 2, { decimalSeparator: ',' }) }} // 12345 => $12,345,00
Use symbol on right:
{{ amount | currency('$', 0, { symbolOnLeft: false }) }} // 12345 => 12,345$
Add space between amount and symbol:
{{ amount | currency('$', 0, { spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol: true }) }} // 12345 => $ 12,345
Show the plus sign if the value is greater than zero:
{{ amount | currency('$', 0, { showPlusSign: true }) }} // 12345 => +$12,345
Use multiple options:
{{ amount | currency('kr', 2, { symbolOnLeft: false, spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol: true }) }} // 12345 => 12,345.00 kr
Arguments:
{String|Array} single or Array(single, double, triple, ...)
{Object} [options] - default: {}
Options:
{Boolean} [includeNumber] - default: false
Example:
{{ count }} {{ count | pluralize('item') }}
// 1 => '1 item'
// 2 => '2 items'
Use an array of words:
{{ count }} {{ count | pluralize(['fry', 'fries']) }}
// 1 => '1 fry'
// 2 => '2 fries'
// 3 => '3 fries'
Include number to output:
{{ count | pluralize('test', { includeNumber: true }) }}
// 1 => '1 test'
// 2 => '2 tests'
Arguments:
{Object} [options] - default: {}
Options:
{Boolean} [includeNumber] - default: false
Example:
{{ date | ordinal }}
// 1 => 'st'
// 2 => 'nd'
// 3 => 'rd'
// 4 => 'th'
// 5 => 'th'
Include number to output:
{{ date | ordinal({ includeNumber: true }) }}
// 1 => '1st'
// 2 => '2nd'
Arguments:
{Number|Array} [items]
{Number} [limit]
{Number} [offset]
Example:
<!-- only display first 10 items -->
<div v-for="item in limitBy(items, 10)">{{ item }}</div>
<!-- display items 5 to 15 -->
<div v-for="item in limitBy(items, 10, 5)">{{ item }}</div>
<!-- with a Range -->
<div v-for="n in limitBy(10, 4, 2)">{{ n }}</div>
Arguments:
{Array} [items]
{String} [query]
{String} [searchKey]
Example:
<!-- only items that contain the target string "hello" will be displayed -->
<div v-for="item in filterBy(items, 'hello')">
<!-- the filter will only search for "Jack" in the name field of each user object -->
<div v-for="user in filterBy(users, 'Jack', 'name')">
<!-- the filter will only search for "Bonnie" in the name or age fields of each user object -->
<div v-for="user in filterBy(users, 'Bonnie', 'name', 'age')">
<!-- filter using a custom function -->
<div v-for="user in filterBy(users, user => user.age > 16 && user.age < 60)">
Arguments:
{Array} [items]
{String} [query]
{String} [searchKey]
Example:
<!-- only the first item that contains the target string "hello" will be displayed -->
<div v-for="item in find(items, 'hello')">
<!-- the filter will only search for "Bonnie" in the name or age fields of each user object and return the first result -->
<div v-for="user in find(users, 'Bonnie', 'name', 'age')">
Arguments:
{Array} [items]
{String} [sortKey]
{Number} [order] - default: 1
Example:
Sort users by name:
<ul>
<li v-for="user in orderBy(users, 'name')">
{{ user.name }}
</li>
</ul>
In descending order:
<ul>
<li v-for="user in orderBy(users, 'name', -1)">
{{ user.name }}
</li>
</ul>
Sort primitive values:
<ul>
<li v-for="name in orderBy(names, true)">
{{ name }}
</li>
</ul>
If you need to override filter options globally you can do so by passing an object into
Vue.use() function as the second argument:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2Filters from 'vue2-filters'
var Vue2FiltersConfig = {
capitalize: {
onlyFirstLetter: false
},
number: {
format: '0',
thousandsSeparator: ',',
decimalSeparator: '.'
},
bytes: {
decimalDigits: 2
},
percent: {
decimalDigits: 2,
multiplier: 100,
decimalSeparator: '.'
},
currency: {
symbol: '$',
decimalDigits: 2,
thousandsSeparator: ',',
decimalSeparator: '.',
symbolOnLeft: true,
spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol: false,
showPlusSign: false
},
pluralize: {
includeNumber: false
},
ordinal: {
includeNumber: false
}
}
Vue.use(Vue2Filters, Vue2FiltersConfig)
Aside from using filters inside templates you can do this programmatically using default filters object:
this.$options.filters.filterName(value)
For example, here's how you can use the
currencyfilter:
this.$options.filters.currency(100) // => $100.00
As for such filters as
limitBy,
filterBy,
find, or
orderBy, they can be used as usual methods:
this.limitBy([1,2,3,4,5], 2) // => [1,2]
pluralize filter
The
pluralize filter arguments order has been changed. In the new version to specify several variants of words you can do this by passing an array as first argument, like so:
{{ count | pluralize(['item', 'items']) }}
In addition, the function of translate a regular number to its ordinal representation was removed from the
pluralize filter. Now there is a separate
ordinal filter for this:
{{ count | ordinal }}
capitalize filter
To match the definition of the word "capitalize", the default filter behavior has been changed. The filter now capitalizes the first letter in each word in the sentence (like CSS property
text-transform).
If you want capitalize only first letter of sentence, you just need to add the
onlyFirstLetter parameter to the filter, like so:
{{ msg | capitalize({ onlyFirstLetter: true }) }}
In the new version it was decided to refuse from global registration of mixins, as it could lead to errors when using this package with other packages. Therefore, you need to manually add
Vue2Filters.mixin into the mixin list of your components if you use at least one of the predefined methods (such as
limitBy,
filterBy,
find or
orderBy):
export default {
...
mixins: [Vue2Filters.mixin],
...
}
You can read more about the reasons for this change here
If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.