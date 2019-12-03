Vue2 Calendar Component

Full calendar base on Vue2 and dayjs. Support month and week view. Custom date item style with scopeSlots.

中文文档

📺Live demo

Install

// npm npm install vue2-event-calendar --save // yarn yarn add vue2-event-calendar

Import and Usage

Import

import 'vue2-event-calendar/dist/vue2-event-calendar.css' import Calendar from 'vue2-event-calendar' Vue.component( 'Calendar' , Calendar)

Or import as a component

import 'vue2-event-calendar/dist/vue2-event-calendar.css' import { Calendar } from 'vue2-event-calendar' export default { components : { Calendar } }

Common usage

< Calendar startDate = "2018-03-07" :dateData = "data" > < div slot = "header-left" > < Button > month </ Button > < Button > week </ Button > </ div > < div :class = "['calendar-item', { 'is-otherMonth': !isCurMonth }]" slot-scope = "item" > < div :class = "['calendar-item-date']" > {{item.date.date}} </ div > < div class = "calendar-item-name" > {{item.data.title}} </ div > </ div > </ Calendar >

Get full control use body slot. Data structure is a matrix and the size is 6*7.

< Calendar startDate = "2018-03-07" :dateData = "data" > < div slot = "header-left" > < Button > month </ Button > < Button > week </ Button > </ div > < template v-slot:body = "{ data }" > < transition name = "fade" > < div class = "calendar-body-grid" :key = "indentifier" > < div v-for = "(row, index) in data" :key = "index" class = "calendar-body-row" > < div v-for = "col in row" :key = "col.date.date" :class = "['calendar-item', { 'is-otherMonth': !col.isCurMonth }]" > < div :class = "['calendar-item-date']" > {{col.date.date}} </ div > < div class = "calendar-item-name" > {{col.data.title}} </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ transition > </ template > </ Calendar >

Customize header use renderHeader props

< Calendar startDate = "2018-03-07" :renderHeader = "renderHeader" :dateData = "data" > </ Calendar >

export default { methods : { renderHeader({ prev, next, selectedDate }) { const h = this .$createElement const prevButton = h( 'div' , { on : { click : prev } }, [ 'prev' ]) const nextButton = h( 'div' , { on : { click : next } }, [ 'next' ]) return h( 'div' , [prevButton, selectedDate, nextButton]) } } }

Props

parameter description type default acceptable value startDate calendar start date String, timestamp, Date new Date() dateData calendar data, item object must have date params to match date(params key can use matchKey to modify) Object, Array matchKey if dateData is Array, specify which key of dateData object as calendar date match key String date locale set weekdays locale text, custom this text use weekDateShort props. If want to use custom local, use weekLocaleData customize you locale String en zh-cn, en weekLocaleData set body weekdays text, begin with sunday, if set this props, locale will be not work array firstDay start day of the week, 0 to 6, 0 as Sunday Number 0 0 - 6 mode component view mode String month month, week prefixCls component style namespace String vue-calendar renderHeader redner function for header Function({ prev, next, selectedDate })

Event Props

parameter description params onMonthChange trigger when calendar date change (date) parameter has two key startDay and endDay of selected month onPrev trigger after clicking the prev button same as onMonthChange param onNext trigger after clicking the next button same as onMonthChange param

Methods

name description params changeDate set calendar display month (date) accept String or Date Object

Slots

name description header-left header left panel header-right header right panel