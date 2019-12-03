Vue2 Calendar Component
Full calendar base on Vue2 and dayjs. Support month and week view. Custom date item style with scopeSlots.
中文文档
📺Live demo
Install
// npm
npm install vue2-event-calendar --save
// yarn
yarn add vue2-event-calendar
Import and Usage
Import
import 'vue2-event-calendar/dist/vue2-event-calendar.css'
import Calendar from 'vue2-event-calendar'
Vue.component('Calendar', Calendar)
Or import as a component
import 'vue2-event-calendar/dist/vue2-event-calendar.css'
import { Calendar } from 'vue2-event-calendar'
export default {
components: { Calendar }
}
Common usage
<Calendar startDate="2018-03-07" :dateData="data">
<div slot="header-left">
<Button>month</Button>
<Button>week</Button>
</div>
<div
:class="['calendar-item', { 'is-otherMonth': !isCurMonth }]"
slot-scope="item"
>
<div
:class="['calendar-item-date']">
{{item.date.date}}
</div>
<div class="calendar-item-name">{{item.data.title}}</div>
</div>
</Calendar>
Get full control use body slot. Data structure is a matrix and the size is 6*7.
<Calendar startDate="2018-03-07" :dateData="data">
<div slot="header-left">
<Button>month</Button>
<Button>week</Button>
</div>
<template v-slot:body="{ data }">
<transition name="fade">
<div class="calendar-body-grid" :key="indentifier">
<div v-for="(row, index) in data"
:key="index"
class="calendar-body-row">
<div v-for="col in row"
:key="col.date.date"
:class="['calendar-item', { 'is-otherMonth': !col.isCurMonth }]">
<div
:class="['calendar-item-date']">
{{col.date.date}}
</div>
<div class="calendar-item-name">{{col.data.title}}</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</transition>
</template>
</Calendar>
<Calendar
startDate="2018-03-07"
:renderHeader="renderHeader"
:dateData="data">
</Calendar>
export default {
methods: {
renderHeader({ prev, next, selectedDate }) {
const h = this.$createElement
const prevButton = h('div', {
on: {
click: prev
}
}, ['prev'])
const nextButton = h('div', {
on: {
click: next
}
}, ['next'])
return h('div', [prevButton, selectedDate, nextButton])
}
}
}
Props
|parameter
|description
|type
|default
|acceptable value
|startDate
|calendar start date
|String, timestamp, Date
|new Date()
|dateData
|calendar data, item object must have date params to match date(params key can use
matchKey to modify)
|Object, Array
|matchKey
|if dateData is Array, specify which key of dateData object as calendar date match key
|String
|date
|locale
|set weekdays locale text, custom this text use
weekDateShort props. If want to use custom local, use weekLocaleData customize you locale
|String
|en
|zh-cn, en
|weekLocaleData
|set body weekdays text, begin with sunday, if set this props, locale will be not work
|array
|firstDay
|start day of the week, 0 to 6, 0 as Sunday
|Number
|0
|0 - 6
|mode
|component view mode
|String
|month
|month, week
|prefixCls
|component style namespace
|String
|vue-calendar
|renderHeader
|redner function for header
|Function({ prev, next, selectedDate })
Event Props
|parameter
|description
|params
|onMonthChange
|trigger when calendar date change
(date) parameter has two key startDay and endDay of selected month
|onPrev
|trigger after clicking the prev button
|same as
onMonthChange param
|onNext
|trigger after clicking the next button
|same as
onMonthChange param
Methods
|name
|description
|params
|changeDate
|set calendar display month
(date) accept
String or
Date Object
Slots
|name
|description
|header-left
|header left panel
|header-right
|header right panel
Scope-slots
|name
|description
|default
|custom content for date item, the scope param is { isPrevMonth, isPrevLastDay, isNextMonth, isNextFirstDay, isToday, isCurMonth, data, date }, { data } is an Array, include all matching date data
|body
|return all date item in scope param, data structure is a 6*7 matrix, and the date item is same as default scope slot