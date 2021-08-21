An easy-to-use but yet powerful and customizable rich text editor powered by Quill.js and Vue.js
You can use Yarn or NPM
npm install vue2-editor
OR
yarn add vue2-editor
// Basic Use - Covers most scenarios
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
// Advanced Use - Hook into Quill's API for Custom Functionality
import { VueEditor, Quill } from "vue2-editor";
Add
vue2-editor/nuxt to modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: ["vue2-editor/nuxt"];
}
To avoid seeing warnings from Vue about a mismatch in content, you'll need to
wrap the
VueEditor component with the
client-only component Nuxt provides as
shown here:
<client-only>
<VueEditor />
</client-only>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|customModules
|Array
|-
|Declare Quill modules to register
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Set to true to disable editor
|editorOptions
|Object
|-
|Offers object for merging into default config (add formats, custom Quill modules, ect)
|editorToolbar
|Array
|** Too long for table. See toolbar example below
|Use a custom toolbar
|id
|String
|quill-container
|Set the id (necessary if multiple editors in the same view)
|placeholder
|String
|-
|Placeholder text for the editor
|useCustomImageHandler
|Boolean
|false
|Handle image uploading instead of using default conversion to Base64
|v-model
|String
|-
|Set v-model to the the content or data property you wish to bind it to
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|blur
|quill
|Emitted on
blur event
|focus
|quill
|Emitted on
focus event
|image-added
|file, Editor, cursorLocation
|Emitted when
useCustomImageHandler is true and photo is being added to the editor
|image-removed
|file, Editor, cursorLocation
|Emitted when
useCustomImageHandler is true and photo has been deleted
|selection-change
|range, oldRange, source
|Emitted on Quill's
selection-change event
|text-change
|delta, oldDelta, source
|Emitted on Quill's
text-change event
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-editor v-model="content"></vue-editor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
content: "<h1>Some initial content</h1>"
};
}
};
</script>
If you choose to use the custom image handler, an event is emitted when a a photo is selected. You can see below that 3 parameters are passed.
NOTE In addition to this example, I have created a example repo demonstrating this new feature with an actual server.
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-editor
id="editor"
useCustomImageHandler
@image-added="handleImageAdded"
v-model="htmlForEditor"
>
</vue-editor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
import axios from "axios";
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
htmlForEditor: ""
};
},
methods: {
handleImageAdded: function(file, Editor, cursorLocation, resetUploader) {
// An example of using FormData
// NOTE: Your key could be different such as:
// formData.append('file', file)
var formData = new FormData();
formData.append("image", file);
axios({
url: "https://fakeapi.yoursite.com/images",
method: "POST",
data: formData
})
.then(result => {
const url = result.data.url; // Get url from response
Editor.insertEmbed(cursorLocation, "image", url);
resetUploader();
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
}
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<button @click="setEditorContent">Set Editor Contents</button>
<vue-editor v-model="htmlForEditor"></vue-editor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
htmlForEditor: null
};
},
methods: {
setEditorContent: function() {
this.htmlForEditor = "<h1>Html For Editor</h1>";
}
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-editor id="editor1" v-model="editor1Content"></vue-editor>
<vue-editor id="editor2" v-model="editor2Content"></vue-editor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
editor1Content: "<h1>Editor 1 Starting Content</h1>",
editor2Content: "<h1>Editor 2 Starting Content</h1>"
};
}
};
</script>
<style>
#editor1,
#editor2 {
height: 350px;
}
</style>
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-editor v-model="content" :editorToolbar="customToolbar"></vue-editor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
content: "<h1>Html For Editor</h1>",
customToolbar: [
["bold", "italic", "underline"],
[{ list: "ordered" }, { list: "bullet" }],
["image", "code-block"]
]
};
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<button @click="saveContent"></button>
<vue-editor v-model="content"></vue-editor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
content: "<h3>Initial Content</h3>"
};
},
methods: {
handleSavingContent: function() {
// You have the content to save
console.log(this.content);
}
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-editor v-model="content"></vue-editor>
<div v-html="content"></div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from 'vue2-editor'
components: {
VueEditor
},
export default {
data() {
return {
content: '<h1>Initial Content</h1>'
}
}
}
</script>
There are two ways of using custom modules with Vue2Editor. This is partly because there have been cases in which errors are thrown when importing and attempting to declare custom modules, and partly because I believe it actually separates the concerns nicely.
Vue2Editor now exports Quill to assist in this process.
editorOptions object
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-editor
:editorOptions="editorSettings"
v-model="content">
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor, Quill } from 'vue2-editor'
import { ImageDrop } from 'quill-image-drop-module'
import ImageResize from 'quill-image-resize-module'
Quill.register('modules/imageDrop', ImageDrop)
Quill.register('modules/imageResize', ImageResize)
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
content: '<h1>Initial Content</h1>',
editorSettings: {
modules: {
imageDrop: true,
imageResize: {}
}
}
}
}
}
</script>
(Recommended way)
customModules prop to declare an array of module(s).
editorOptions object under modules as seen below
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-editor
:customModules="customModulesForEditor"
:editorOptions="editorSettings"
v-model="content"
>
</vue-editor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueEditor } from "vue2-editor";
import { ImageDrop } from "quill-image-drop-module";
import ImageResize from "quill-image-resize-module";
export default {
components: {
VueEditor
},
data() {
return {
content: "<h1>Initial Content</h1>",
customModulesForEditor: [
{ alias: "imageDrop", module: ImageDrop },
{ alias: "imageResize", module: ImageResize }
],
editorSettings: {
modules: {
imageDrop: true,
imageResize: {}
}
}
};
}
};
</script>
Vue2Editor now uses Poi for development
yarn dev: Run example in development mode
yarn docs: Development for Docs
yarn build: Build component in both format
yarn lint: Run eslint
MIT