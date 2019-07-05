CO-MAINTAINERS WANTED This component has far outgrown my initial expectations and I'm not able to provide the amount of support that users require. If you'd like to help out with it's maintenance drop a note on this issue
A Vue component for file uploads, powered by Dropzone.js. Check out the demo.
A Nuxt SSR-compatible component can be found at npm and github. Thanks to @Etheryte
# install your dependencies
npm install
# install vue-dropzone
npm install vue2-dropzone
(or with yarn)
yarn add vue2-dropzone
# Execute dependencies script
npm run dev
# serve example and docs at localhost:8080
npm run start
# build any changes made
npm run build