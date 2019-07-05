openbase logo
vd

vue2-dropzone

by Rowan Winsemius
3.6.0 (see all)

A Vue.js component for Dropzone.js - a drag’n’drop file uploads utility with image previews

Documentation
Downloads/wk

63.3K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vue File Uploader

Top Feedback

1Performant

vue-dropzone

CO-MAINTAINERS WANTED This component has far outgrown my initial expectations and I'm not able to provide the amount of support that users require. If you'd like to help out with it's maintenance drop a note on this issue

A Vue component for file uploads, powered by Dropzone.js. Check out the demo.

A Nuxt SSR-compatible component can be found at npm and github. Thanks to @Etheryte

Development

# install your dependencies
npm install

# install vue-dropzone
npm install vue2-dropzone

(or with yarn)

yarn add vue2-dropzone

# Execute dependencies script 
npm run dev

# serve example and docs at localhost:8080
npm run start

# build any changes made
npm run build

100
Mudasir Malik4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 29, 2020
Performant

vuc
vue-upload-componentVue.js file upload component, Multi-file upload, Upload directory, Drag upload, Drag the directory, Upload multiple files at the same time, html4 (IE 9), `PUT` method, Customize the filter
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
vfs
vue-file-selectorFile selector with validation that supports drag-n-drop for @vuejs
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
696
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vfa
vue-file-agentThe most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use
vf
vue-filepond🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Vue
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
16K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
2K
@progress/kendo-vue-uploadIssue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
744
