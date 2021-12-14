A Datepicker Component For Vue2
For Vue 3.0, you can use vue-datepicker-next from the same author
https://mengxiong10.github.io/vue2-datepicker/index.html
$ npm install vue2-datepicker --save
<script>
import DatePicker from 'vue2-datepicker';
import 'vue2-datepicker/index.css';
export default {
components: { DatePicker },
data() {
return {
time1: null,
time2: null,
time3: null,
};
},
};
</script>
<template>
<div>
<date-picker v-model="time1" valueType="format"></date-picker>
<date-picker v-model="time2" type="datetime"></date-picker>
<date-picker v-model="time3" range></date-picker>
</div>
</template>
If your project uses SCSS, you can change the default style variables.
To create a scss file. e.g.
datepicker.scss:
$namespace: 'xmx'; // change the 'mx' to 'xmx'. then <date-picker prefix-class="xmx" />
$default-color: #555;
$primary-color: #1284e7;
@import '~vue2-datepicker/scss/index.scss';
The default language of v3.x is English. If you need other locales, you can import a locale file. Once you import a locale, it becomes the active locale.
import DatePicker from 'vue2-datepicker';
import 'vue2-datepicker/index.css';
import 'vue2-datepicker/locale/zh-cn';
You can also override some of the default locale by
lang.
Full config
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
lang: {
formatLocale: {
firstDayOfWeek: 1,
},
monthBeforeYear: false,
},
};
},
};
</script>
<template>
<date-picker :lang="lang"></date-picker>
</template>
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|type
|select the type of picker
|date |datetime|year|month|time|week
|'date'
|range
|if true, pick the range date
boolean
|false
|format
|to set the date format. similar to moment.js
|token
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
|formatter
|use your own formatter, such as moment.js
|object
|-
|value-type
|data type of the binding value
|value-type
|'date'
|default-value
|default date of the calendar
Date
|new Date()
|lang
|override the default locale
object
|placeholder
|input placeholder text
string
|''
|editable
|whether the input is editable
boolean
|true
|clearable
|if false, don't show the clear icon
boolean
|true
|confirm
|if true, need click the button to change value
boolean
|false
|confirm-text
|the text of confirm button
string
|'OK'
|multiple
|if true, multi-select date
boolean
|false
|disabled
|disable the component
boolean
|false
|disabled-date
|specify the date that cannot be selected
(date: Date, currentValue: Date[]) => boolean
|-
|disabled-time
|specify the time that cannot be selected
(date: Date) => boolean
|-
|append-to-body
|append the popup to body
boolean
|true
|inline
|without input
boolean
|false
|input-class
|input classname
string
|'mx-input'
|input-attr
|input attrs(eg: { name: 'date', id: 'foo'})
object
|—
|open
|open state of picker
boolean
|-
|default-panel
|default panel of the picker
|year|month
|-
|popup-style
|popup style
object
|—
|popup-class
|popup classes
|—
|shortcuts
|set shortcuts to select
Array<{text, onClick}>
|-
|title-format
|format of the tooltip in calendar cell
|token
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
|partial-update
|whether update date when select year or month
boolean
|false
|range-separator
|text of range separator
string
|' ~ '
|show-week-number
|determine whether show week number
boolean
|false
|hour-step
|interval between hours in time picker
|1 - 60
|1
|minute-step
|interval between minutes in time picker
|1 - 60
|1
|second-step
|interval between seconds in time picker
|1 - 60
|1
|hour-options
|custom hour column
Array<number>
|-
|minute-options
|custom minute column
Array<number>
|-
|second-options
|custom second column
Array<number>
|-
|show-hour
|whether show hour column
boolean
|base on format
|show-minute
|whether show minute column
boolean
|base on format
|show-second
|whether show second column
boolean
|base on format
|use12h
|whether show ampm column
boolean
|base on format
|show-time-header
|whether show header of time picker
boolean
|false
|time-title-format
|format of the time header
|token
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
|time-picker-options
|set fixed time list to select
|time-picker-options
|null
|prefix-class
|set prefix class
string
|'mx'
|scroll-duration
|set the duration of scroll when hour is selected
number
|100
|Uint
|Token
|output
|Year
|YY
|70 71 ... 10 11
|YYYY
|1970 1971 ... 2010 2011
|Y
|-1000 ...20 ... 1970 ... 9999 +10000
|Month
|M
|1 2 ... 11 12
|MM
|01 02 ... 11 12
|MMM
|Jan Feb ... Nov Dec
|MMMM
|January February ... November December
|Day of Month
|D
|1 2 ... 30 31
|DD
|01 02 ... 30 31
|Day of Week
|d
|0 1 ... 5 6
|dd
|Su Mo ... Fr Sa
|ddd
|Sun Mon ... Fri Sat
|dddd
|Sunday Monday ... Friday Saturday
|AM/PM
|A
|AM PM
|a
|am pm
|Hour
|H
|0 1 ... 22 23
|HH
|00 01 ... 22 23
|h
|1 2 ... 12
|hh
|01 02 ... 12
|Minute
|m
|0 1 ... 58 59
|mm
|00 01 ... 58 59
|Second
|s
|0 1 ... 58 59
|ss
|00 01 ... 58 59
|Fractional Second
|S
|0 1 ... 8 9
|SS
|00 01 ... 98 99
|SSS
|000 001 ... 998 999
|Time Zone
|Z
|-07:00 -06:00 ... +06:00 +07:00
|ZZ
|-0700 -0600 ... +0600 +0700
|Week of Year
|w
|1 2 ... 52 53
|ww
|01 02 ... 52 53
|Unix Timestamp
|X
|1360013296
|Unix Millisecond Timestamp
|x
|1360013296123
The
formatter accepts an object to customize formatting.
<date-picker :formatter="momentFormat" />
data() {
return {
// Use moment.js instead of the default
momentFormat: {
//[optional] Date to String
stringify: (date) => {
return date ? moment(date).format('LL') : ''
},
//[optional] String to Date
parse: (value) => {
return value ? moment(value, 'LL').toDate() : null
},
//[optional] getWeekNumber
getWeek: (date) => {
return // a number
}
}
}
}
set the format of binding value
|Value
|Description
|'date'
|return a Date object
|'timestamp'
|return a timestamp number
|'format'
|returns a string formatted using pattern of
format
|token(MM/DD/YYYY)
|returns a string formatted using this pattern
The shortcuts for the range picker
[
{ text: 'today', onClick: () => new Date() },
{
text: 'Yesterday',
onClick: () => {
const date = new Date();
date.setTime(date.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24);
return date;
},
},
];
|Attribute
|Description
|text
|title of the shortcut
|onClick
|callback function , need to return a Date
Set fixed time list to select;
{start: '00:00', step:'00:30' , end: '23:30', format: 'HH:mm' }
|Attribute
|Description
|start
|start time
|step
|step time
|end
|end time
|format
|the default is same as prop
format
|Name
|Description
|Callback Arguments
|input
|When the value change(v-model event)
|date
|change
|When the value change(same as input)
|date, type('date'|'hour'|'minute'|'second'|'ampm
|open
|When panel opening
|event
|close
|When panel closing
|confirm
|When click 'confirm' button
|date
|clear
|When click 'clear' button
|input-error
|When user type a invalid Date
|the input text
|focus
|When input focus
|blur
|When input blur
|pick
|when select date #429
|date
|calendar-change
|when change the calendar
|date, oldDate, type('year'|'month'|'last-year'|'next-year'|'last-month'|'next-month'|'last-decade'|'next-decade')
|panel-change
|when the calendar panel changes
|type('year'|'month'|'date'), oldType
|Name
|Description
|icon-calendar
|custom the calender icon
|icon-clear
|custom the clear icon
|input
|replace input
|header
|popup header
|footer
|popup footer
|sidebar
|popup sidebar
Copyright (c) 2017-present xiemengxiong