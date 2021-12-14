中文版

A Datepicker Component For Vue2

For Vue 3.0, you can use vue-datepicker-next from the same author

Demo

https://mengxiong10.github.io/vue2-datepicker/index.html

Install

$ npm install vue2-datepicker --save

Usage

< script > import DatePicker from 'vue2-datepicker' ; import 'vue2-datepicker/index.css' ; export default { components : { DatePicker }, data() { return { time1 : null , time2 : null , time3 : null , }; }, }; </ script > < template > < div > < date-picker v-model = "time1" valueType = "format" > </ date-picker > < date-picker v-model = "time2" type = "datetime" > </ date-picker > < date-picker v-model = "time3" range > </ date-picker > </ div > </ template >

Theme

If your project uses SCSS, you can change the default style variables.

To create a scss file. e.g. datepicker.scss :

$namespace : 'xmx' ; $default-color : #555 ; $primary-color : #1284e7 ; @ import '~vue2-datepicker/scss/index.scss' ;

Internationalization

The default language of v3.x is English. If you need other locales, you can import a locale file. Once you import a locale, it becomes the active locale.

import DatePicker from 'vue2-datepicker' ; import 'vue2-datepicker/index.css' ; import 'vue2-datepicker/locale/zh-cn' ;

You can also override some of the default locale by lang . Full config

< script > export default { data() { return { lang : { formatLocale : { firstDayOfWeek : 1 , }, monthBeforeYear : false , }, }; }, }; </ script > < template > < date-picker :lang = "lang" > </ date-picker > </ template >

Props

Prop Description Type Default type select the type of picker date |datetime|year|month|time|week 'date' range if true, pick the range date boolean false format to set the date format. similar to moment.js token 'YYYY-MM-DD' formatter use your own formatter, such as moment.js object - value-type data type of the binding value value-type 'date' default-value default date of the calendar Date new Date() lang override the default locale object placeholder input placeholder text string '' editable whether the input is editable boolean true clearable if false, don't show the clear icon boolean true confirm if true, need click the button to change value boolean false confirm-text the text of confirm button string 'OK' multiple if true, multi-select date boolean false disabled disable the component boolean false disabled-date specify the date that cannot be selected (date: Date, currentValue: Date[]) => boolean - disabled-time specify the time that cannot be selected (date: Date) => boolean - append-to-body append the popup to body boolean true inline without input boolean false input-class input classname string 'mx-input' input-attr input attrs(eg: { name: 'date', id: 'foo'}) object — open open state of picker boolean - default-panel default panel of the picker year|month - popup-style popup style object — popup-class popup classes — shortcuts set shortcuts to select Array<{text, onClick}> - title-format format of the tooltip in calendar cell token 'YYYY-MM-DD' partial-update whether update date when select year or month boolean false range-separator text of range separator string ' ~ ' show-week-number determine whether show week number boolean false hour-step interval between hours in time picker 1 - 60 1 minute-step interval between minutes in time picker 1 - 60 1 second-step interval between seconds in time picker 1 - 60 1 hour-options custom hour column Array<number> - minute-options custom minute column Array<number> - second-options custom second column Array<number> - show-hour whether show hour column boolean base on format show-minute whether show minute column boolean base on format show-second whether show second column boolean base on format use12h whether show ampm column boolean base on format show-time-header whether show header of time picker boolean false time-title-format format of the time header token 'YYYY-MM-DD' time-picker-options set fixed time list to select time-picker-options null prefix-class set prefix class string 'mx' scroll-duration set the duration of scroll when hour is selected number 100

Token

Uint Token output Year YY 70 71 ... 10 11 YYYY 1970 1971 ... 2010 2011 Y -1000 ...20 ... 1970 ... 9999 +10000 Month M 1 2 ... 11 12 MM 01 02 ... 11 12 MMM Jan Feb ... Nov Dec MMMM January February ... November December Day of Month D 1 2 ... 30 31 DD 01 02 ... 30 31 Day of Week d 0 1 ... 5 6 dd Su Mo ... Fr Sa ddd Sun Mon ... Fri Sat dddd Sunday Monday ... Friday Saturday AM/PM A AM PM a am pm Hour H 0 1 ... 22 23 HH 00 01 ... 22 23 h 1 2 ... 12 hh 01 02 ... 12 Minute m 0 1 ... 58 59 mm 00 01 ... 58 59 Second s 0 1 ... 58 59 ss 00 01 ... 58 59 Fractional Second S 0 1 ... 8 9 SS 00 01 ... 98 99 SSS 000 001 ... 998 999 Time Zone Z -07:00 -06:00 ... +06:00 +07:00 ZZ -0700 -0600 ... +0600 +0700 Week of Year w 1 2 ... 52 53 ww 01 02 ... 52 53 Unix Timestamp X 1360013296 Unix Millisecond Timestamp x 1360013296123

formatter

The formatter accepts an object to customize formatting.

< date-picker :formatter = "momentFormat" />

data() { return { momentFormat : { stringify : ( date ) => { return date ? moment(date).format( 'LL' ) : '' }, parse : ( value ) => { return value ? moment(value, 'LL' ).toDate() : null }, getWeek : ( date ) => { return } } } }

set the format of binding value

Value Description 'date' return a Date object 'timestamp' return a timestamp number 'format' returns a string formatted using pattern of format token(MM/DD/YYYY) returns a string formatted using this pattern

shortcuts

The shortcuts for the range picker

[ { text : 'today' , onClick : () => new Date () }, { text : 'Yesterday' , onClick : () => { const date = new Date (); date.setTime(date.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 ); return date; }, }, ];

Attribute Description text title of the shortcut onClick callback function , need to return a Date

Set fixed time list to select;

{ start : '00:00' , step : '00:30' , end : '23:30' , format : 'HH:mm' }

Attribute Description start start time step step time end end time format the default is same as prop format

Events

Name Description Callback Arguments input When the value change(v-model event) date change When the value change(same as input) date, type('date'|'hour'|'minute'|'second'|'ampm open When panel opening event close When panel closing confirm When click 'confirm' button date clear When click 'clear' button input-error When user type a invalid Date the input text focus When input focus blur When input blur pick when select date #429 date calendar-change when change the calendar date, oldDate, type('year'|'month'|'last-year'|'next-year'|'last-month'|'next-month'|'last-decade'|'next-decade') panel-change when the calendar panel changes type('year'|'month'|'date'), oldType

Slots

Name Description icon-calendar custom the calender icon icon-clear custom the clear icon input replace input header popup header footer popup footer sidebar popup sidebar

ChangeLog

CHANGELOG

One-time Donations

If you find this project useful, you can buy me a coffee

Paypal Me

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present xiemengxiong