A Vue.js component to draw animated circular progress bars
Draw animated progress circle like below,
// For Vue.js 2.0+
npm install vue2-circle-progress
<template>
<div id="app">
<p>
</p>
<vue-circle
:progress="50"
:size="100"
:reverse="false"
line-cap="round"
:fill="fill"
empty-fill="rgba(0, 0, 0, .1)"
:animation-start-value="0.0"
:start-angle="0"
insert-mode="append"
:thickness="5"
:show-percent="true"
@vue-circle-progress="progress"
@vue-circle-end="progress_end">
<p>Slot!</p>
</vue-circle>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueCircle from 'vue2-circle-progress'
export default {
components: {
VueCircle
},
data(){
return{
fill : { gradient: ["red", "green", "blue"] },
}
},
methods:{
progress(event,progress,stepValue){
console.log(stepValue);
},
progress_end(event){
console.log("Circle progress end");
}
}
}
</script>
Follwing
props are used while initialization
Note : Only
progressis a required prop. Others are optional
|Prop Name
|Type
|Description
|progress
(required)
|Number
|Total progress of circle (filled area)
|size
|Number
|Size of circle
Default :
200
|reverse
|Boolean
|Reverse animation and arc draw
Default:
false
|line-cap
|String
|Arc line cap: "butt", "round" or "square"
Default: "butt"
|fill
|Object
|The arc fill config. You may specify next:
-
"#ff1e41"
-
{ color: "#ff1e41" }
-
{ color: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, .3)' }
-
{ gradient: ["red", "green", "blue"] }
-
{ gradient: [["red", .2], ["green", .3], ["blue", .8]] }
-
{ gradient: [ ... ], gradientAngle: Math.PI / 4 }
-
{ gradient: [ ... ], gradientDirection: [x0, y0, x1, y1] }
-
{ image: "http://i.imgur.com/pT0i89v.png" }
-
{ image: imageInstance }
-
{ color: "lime", image: "http://i.imgur.com/pT0i89v.png" }
Default:
{ gradient: ["#3aeabb", "#fdd250"] }
|empty-fill
|String
|Color of the "empty" arc. Only a color fill supported by now
Default:
"rgba(0, 0, 0, .1)"
|animation
|Mixed
|Animation config. See jQuery animations.
You may also set it to
false
Default:
{ duration: 1200, easing: "circleProgressEasing" }
"circleProgressEasing" is just a ease-in-out-cubic easing
|animation-start-value
|Number
|Default animation starts at
0.0 and ends at specified
value. Let's call this direct animation. If you want to make reversed animation then you should set
animationStartValue to
1.0. Also you may specify any other value from
0.0 to
1.0
Default:
0.0
|start-angle
|Number
|Initial angle (for
0 value)
Default:
-Math.PI
|insert-mode
|String
|Canvas insertion mode: append or prepend it into the parent element
Default:
"prepend"
|thickness
|Number
|Width of the arc. By default it's automatically calculated as 1/14 of
size but you may set your own number
Default:
"auto"
|show-percent
|Boolean
|Show loaded percentage inside circle. If
inner-text property is set then percentage will not be shown.
Default :
true
Events emitted by the component to the parent.
|Event Name
|Description
|vue-circle-init(event)
|This event is emmited after the circle is initialized
|vue-circle-progress(event,progress,stepValue)
|This event is emitted on every progress step
|vue-circle-end(event)
|This event is emitted after completing progress
Methods you can call on the component.
|Method
|Description
|updateProgress(value)
|It will update component progress value and animate the change. It doesn't redraw the widget.
|updateFill(fill)
|It will update component fill color.
Methods can be called from your parent component by making use of the special tag "ref".
When you initialize the component add a unique ID to the component using the ref tag, like this
<vue-circle ref="myUniqueID"></vue-circle>
Then from your parent Vue instance, you can call the methods by using the following:
this.$refs.myUniqueID.updateProgress(21);
this.$refs.myUniqueID.updateFill("#ff1e41");
If you feel you can make this better, you are welcome to contribute. I'd love to see your ideas.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve example at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build any changes made
npm run build
This is a Vue2 component built with wrapper around this library Thanks to Rostyslav Bryzgunov.