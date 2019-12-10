A Vue.js component to draw animated circular progress bars

Draw animated progress circle like below,

Install

npm install vue2-circle- progress

Usage

Import the module Register it as a component as you would any other Vue component Use it within your template

Example

<template> <div id="app"> <p> A Vue.js component to draw animated circular progress bars! </p> <vue-circle :progress="50" :size="100" :reverse="false" line-cap="round" :fill="fill" empty-fill="rgba(0, 0, 0, .1)" :animation-start-value="0.0" :start-angle="0" insert-mode="append" :thickness="5" :show-percent="true" @vue-circle-progress="progress" @vue-circle-end="progress_end"> <p>Slot!</p> </vue-circle> </div> </template> <script> import VueCircle from 'vue2-circle-progress' export default { components: { VueCircle }, data(){ return{ fill : { gradient: ["red", "green", "blue"] }, } }, methods:{ progress(event,progress,stepValue){ console.log(stepValue); }, progress_end(event){ console.log("Circle progress end"); } } } </script>

Props

Follwing props are used while initialization

Note : Only progress is a required prop. Others are optional

Prop Name Type Description progress (required) Number Total progress of circle (filled area) size Number Size of circle

Default : 200 reverse Boolean Reverse animation and arc draw

Default: false line-cap String Arc line cap: "butt", "round" or "square"

Default: "butt" fill Object The arc fill config. You may specify next:

- "#ff1e41"

- { color: "#ff1e41" }

- { color: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, .3)' }

- { gradient: ["red", "green", "blue"] }

- { gradient: [["red", .2], ["green", .3], ["blue", .8]] }

- { gradient: [ ... ], gradientAngle: Math.PI / 4 }

- { gradient: [ ... ], gradientDirection: [x0, y0, x1, y1] }

- { image: "http://i.imgur.com/pT0i89v.png" }

- { image: imageInstance }

- { color: "lime", image: "http://i.imgur.com/pT0i89v.png" }

Default: { gradient: ["#3aeabb", "#fdd250"] } empty-fill String Color of the "empty" arc. Only a color fill supported by now

Default: "rgba(0, 0, 0, .1)" animation Mixed Animation config. See jQuery animations.

You may also set it to false

Default: { duration: 1200, easing: "circleProgressEasing" }

"circleProgressEasing" is just a ease-in-out-cubic easing animation-start-value Number Default animation starts at 0.0 and ends at specified value . Let's call this direct animation. If you want to make reversed animation then you should set animationStartValue to 1.0 . Also you may specify any other value from 0.0 to 1.0

Default: 0.0 start-angle Number Initial angle (for 0 value)

Default: -Math.PI insert-mode String Canvas insertion mode: append or prepend it into the parent element

Default: "prepend" thickness Number Width of the arc. By default it's automatically calculated as 1/14 of size but you may set your own number

Default: "auto" show-percent Boolean Show loaded percentage inside circle. If inner-text property is set then percentage will not be shown.

Default : true

Events

Events emitted by the component to the parent.

Event Name Description vue-circle-init(event) This event is emmited after the circle is initialized vue-circle-progress(event,progress,stepValue) This event is emitted on every progress step vue-circle-end(event) This event is emitted after completing progress

Methods

Methods you can call on the component.

Method Description updateProgress(value) It will update component progress value and animate the change. It doesn't redraw the widget. updateFill(fill) It will update component fill color.

Using Methods

Methods can be called from your parent component by making use of the special tag "ref".

When you initialize the component add a unique ID to the component using the ref tag, like this

< vue-circle ref = "myUniqueID" > </ vue-circle >

Then from your parent Vue instance, you can call the methods by using the following:

this .$refs.myUniqueID.updateProgress( 21 ); this .$refs.myUniqueID.updateFill( "#ff1e41" );

Development

If you feel you can make this better, you are welcome to contribute. I'd love to see your ideas.

npm install npm run dev npm run build

Thanks

This is a Vue2 component built with wrapper around this library Thanks to Rostyslav Bryzgunov.