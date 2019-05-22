vue-bootstrap-table is a sortable and searchable table, with Bootstrap styling, for Vue.js.
# install with npm
npm install vue2-bootstrap-table2 --save
# install with yarn
yarn add vue2-bootstrap-table2
Import the library
import VueBootstrapTable from "vue2-bootstrap-table2";
Add to other Vue components
export default {
components: {
VueBootstrapTable: VueBootstrapTable,
},
// ... data, methods, mounted (), etc.
}
Include the browser-ready bundle (download from releases) in your page. The components will be automatically available.
<script src="vue2-bootstrap-table2.umd.min.js"></script>
new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: {
VueBootstrapTable: VueBootstrapTable
},
data: {
columns: [
{
title:"id",
},
{
title:"name",
visible: true,
editable: true,
filterable: false
},
{
title:"age",
visible: true,
editable: true,
},
{
title:"country",
visible: true,
editable: true,
sortable: false
}
],
values: [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "John",
"country": "UK",
"age": 25,
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Mary",
"country": "France",
"age": 30,
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "Ana",
"country": "Portugal",
"age": 20,
}
]
},
});
<vue-bootstrap-table
:columns="columns"
:values="values"
:show-filter="true"
:show-column-picker="true"
:sortable="true"
:paginated="true"
:multi-column-sortable=true
:filter-case-sensitive=false
>
<template v-slot:name="slotProps">
{{slotProps.value.name}}
</template>
<template v-slot:description="slotProps">
{{slotProps.value.description}}
</template>
</vue-bootstrap-table>
props: {
/**
* The column titles, required
*/
columns: {
type: Array,
required: true,
},
/**
* The rows, an Array of objects
*/
values: {
type: Array,
required: true,
},
/**
* Enable/disable table row selection, optional, default false.
* When true, it will add a checkbox column on the left side and use the value.selected field
*/
selectable: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
},
/**
* Enable/disable table sorting, optional, default true
*/
sortable: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
},
/**
* Enable/disable table multicolumn sorting, optional, default false.
* Also sortable must be enabled for this function to work.
*/
multiColumnSortable: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: false,
},
/**
* Enable/disable input filter, optional, default false
*/
showFilter: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: false,
},
/**
* Define if Filter search field is to work in a case Sensitive way. Default: true
*/
filterCaseSensitive: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
},
/**
* Enable/disable column picker to show/hide table columns, optional, default false
*/
showColumnPicker: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: false,
},
/**
* Enable/disable pagination for the table, optional, default false
*/
paginated: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: false,
},
/**
* If pagination is enabled defining the page size, optional, default 10
*/
pageSize: {
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 10,
},
/**
* Setting default order column. Expected name of the column
*/
defaultOrderColumn: {
type: String,
required: false,
default: null,
},
/**
* Setting default order direction. Boolean: true = ASC , false = DESC
*/
defaultOrderDirection: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
},
/**
* If loading of table is to be done through ajax, then this object must be set
*/
ajax: {
type: Object,
required: false,
default: function () {
return {
enabled: false,
url: "",
method: "GET",
delegate: false,
axiosConfig: {}
}
}
},
/**
* Function to handle row clicks
*/
rowClickHandler: {
type: Function,
required: false,
default: function () {}
},
},
The
columns array takes object of type:
{
title: String, // Mandatory: Title to be presented on the Table
name: String, // Optional: The name of the "data" property. If nothing, title is used.
visible: Boolean, // Optional: column visible? (Default: true)
editable: Boolean, // Optional: column cells editable? (Default: false)
columnstyle: String // Optional: styles to be applied to the Column Header
cellstyle: String // Optional: styles to be applied to the Cells of this column
renderfunction: Function // Optional: Function that receives as input the column name and entry, and returns an HTML String for drawing cell
sortable: Boolean // Optional, by default it is true! Used to set particular columns as not sortable, in case the table is sortable itself. - From 1.1.12
filterable: Boolean // Optional, by default it is true! Used to exclude columns from the filtering process. - From 1.1.13
}
Column with Title "Id" , which is visible but not editable:
{
title:"Id",
}
Column with Title "Name" , which is visible and editable:
{
title:"Name",
visible: true,
editable: true,
}
<vue-bootstrap-table
:columns="columns"
:values="values"
:show-filter="true"
:show-column-picker="true"
:sortable="true"
:paginated="true"
:multi-column-sortable=true
:filter-case-sensitive=false
>
<template v-slot:name="slotProps">
{{slotProps.value.name}}
</template>
<template v-slot:description="slotProps">
{{slotProps.value.description}}
</template>
</vue-bootstrap-table>
A slot will be created for each column, named with column.name. It has two props available:
For a Column definition like so:
columns: [
{
title: "Test",
visible: true,
renderfunction: renderTestColumn
}
],
There must be a javascript function called
renderTestColumn :
<script>
var renderTestColumn = function (colname, entry) {
return '<div class="btn-group" role="group" >'+
' <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-primary"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok" aria-hidden="true"></span></button>'+
' <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-danger"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove" aria-hidden="true"></span></button>'+
'</div><span>'+JSON.stringify(entry)+'</span>';
};
</script>
To add a Row click handler function:
<vue-bootstrap-table
[...]
:row-click-handler=handleRowFunction
>
</vue-bootstrap-table>
On your Vue instance :
data: {
handleRowFunction: handleRow,
}
And have the javascript function declared like so:
var handleRow = function (event, entry) {
console.log("CLICK ROW: " + JSON.stringify(entry));
};
Where event in the
MouseEvent and
entry e the complete entry corresponding to the row.
To setup your default ordering for the table:
<vue-bootstrap-table
[...]
:default-order-column="columnToSortBy"
:default-order-direction=true
>
</vue-bootstrap-table>
On your Vue instance :
data: {
columnToSortBy: "name",
}
This will make the default column order be :
Ajax Object properties:
This configuration will only make one request to the server, to get all the data and load it straight into the browser.
ajax: {
enabled: true,
url: "http://localhost:9430/data/test",
method: "GET",
delegate: false,
axiosConfig: {}
},
This configuration will only make many requests to the server, each time data ir needed, or any processing is required: for filtering, ordering, pagniation, changes of page size, etc.
ajax: {
enabled: true,
url: "http://localhost:9430/data/test",
method: "GET",
delegate: true,
axiosConfig: {
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer TESTTESTTESTTESTTEST'
}
}
},
When Ajax is enabled, the following parameters are sent with each request for the URL specified:
sortcol : Array of String columns to sort (only sent when
delegate is true, otherwise will be null)
sortdir : Array of sorting directions for each column on sortcol, "ASC" or "DESC" (only sent when
delegate is true, otherwise will be null)
filter : The filter to be used (only sent when
delegate is true, otherwise will be null)
page : The number of the page being requested ( when delegate is false, it will always be 1 )
pagesize : The number of records being requested.
echo : A unique number for the request.
sortcol : is sent in the following format
sortcol[]=COLNAME&sortcol[]=COLNAME
sortdir : is sent in the following format
sortdir[]=ASC&sortdir[]=DESC
This is performed automatically by AXIOS
sortcol : is sent in the following format
sortcol[0]=COLNAME ; sortcol[1]=COLNAME;
sortdir : is sent in the following format
sortdir[0]=ASC ; sortdir[1]=DESC
This is performed automatically by AXIOS
For all requests, vue-bootstrap-table expects an object of the following type:
{
echo: INTEGER,
filtered: INTEGER,
data: [OBJECT],
},
Where:
echo : is the same integer the request provided.
filtered : is the total amount of entries for the request, and is used for pagination
data : is an Array of Object with the entries.
Example:
{
echo: 1,
filtered: 2000,
data: [
{
id: 1,
name: "Rui"
},
{
id: 2,
name: "Gustavo"
},
],
},
cellDataModifiedEvent - When a cell is edited, an
cellDataModifiedEvent event is dispatched.
ajaxLoadedEvent - When ajax call is executed successfully an
ajaxLoadedEvent event is dispatched.
ajaxLoadingError -When ajax call is executed unsuccessfully an
ajaxLoadingError event is dispatched.
created: function () {
this.$on('cellDataModifiedEvent',
function( originalValue, newValue, columnTitle, entry) {
console.log("cellDataModifiedEvent - Original Value : " + originalValue +
" | New Value : " + newValue +
" | Column : " + columnTitle +
" | Complete Entry : " + entry );
}
);
this.$on('ajaxLoadedEvent',
function( data ) {
console.log("ajaxLoadedEvent - data : " + data );
}
);
this.$on('ajaxLoadingError',
function( error ) {
console.log("ajaxLoadingError - error : " + error );
}
);
},
