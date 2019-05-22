vue-bootstrap-table is a sortable and searchable table, with Bootstrap styling, for Vue.js.

Vue 2.6.0 : 1.2.1 (column slots support, Bootstrap v4.3.1)

Vue < 2.6.0: 1.1.13 (Bootstrap v3)

Projects using vue-bootstrap-table

Know of others? Create a PR to let me know!

Features

Sortable

Multicolumn Sorting

Searchable

Select display columns

Pagination

On Table Editing

Remote data loading

Remote data processing

Requirements

Vue 2.6.0+ (tested with 2.6.10)

Bootstrap 4 css (for Bootstrap 3 css use 1.1.x)

Fontawesome 5

Installation

# install with npm npm install vue2-bootstrap-table2 # install with yarn yarn add vue2-bootstrap-table2

Import the library

import VueBootstrapTable from "vue2-bootstrap-table2" ;

Add to other Vue components

export default { components : { VueBootstrapTable : VueBootstrapTable, }, }

browser

Include the browser-ready bundle (download from releases) in your page. The components will be automatically available.

< script src = "vue2-bootstrap-table2.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

new Vue({ el : '#app' , components : { VueBootstrapTable : VueBootstrapTable }, data : { columns : [ { title : "id" , }, { title : "name" , visible : true , editable : true , filterable : false }, { title : "age" , visible : true , editable : true , }, { title : "country" , visible : true , editable : true , sortable : false } ], values : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "John" , "country" : "UK" , "age" : 25 , }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Mary" , "country" : "France" , "age" : 30 , }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Ana" , "country" : "Portugal" , "age" : 20 , } ] }, });

< vue-bootstrap-table :columns = "columns" :values = "values" :show-filter = "true" :show-column-picker = "true" :sortable = "true" :paginated = "true" :multi-column-sortable = true :filter-case-sensitive = false > < template v-slot:name = "slotProps" > {{slotProps.value.name}} </ template > < template v-slot:description = "slotProps" > {{slotProps.value.description}} </ template > </ vue-bootstrap-table >

Configuration Props

props : { columns : { type : Array , required : true , }, values : { type : Array , required : true , }, selectable : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : true , }, sortable : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : true , }, multiColumnSortable : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : false , }, showFilter : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : false , }, filterCaseSensitive : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : true , }, showColumnPicker : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : false , }, paginated : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : false , }, pageSize : { type : Number , required : false , default : 10 , }, defaultOrderColumn : { type : String , required : false , default : null , }, defaultOrderDirection : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : true , }, ajax : { type : Object , required : false , default : function ( ) { return { enabled : false , url : "" , method : "GET" , delegate : false , axiosConfig : {} } } }, rowClickHandler : { type : Function , required : false , default : function ( ) {} }, },

Column Array Definition

The columns array takes object of type:

{ title : String , name : String , visible : Boolean , editable : Boolean , columnstyle : String cellstyle : String renderfunction : Function sortable : Boolean filterable : Boolean }

Column Definition Examples

Column with Title "Id" , which is visible but not editable:

{ title : "Id" , }

Column with Title "Name" , which is visible and editable:

{ title : "Name" , visible : true , editable : true , }

Column slots example

< vue-bootstrap-table :columns = "columns" :values = "values" :show-filter = "true" :show-column-picker = "true" :sortable = "true" :paginated = "true" :multi-column-sortable = true :filter-case-sensitive = false > < template v-slot:name = "slotProps" > {{slotProps.value.name}} </ template > < template v-slot:description = "slotProps" > {{slotProps.value.description}} </ template > </ vue-bootstrap-table >

A slot will be created for each column, named with column.name. It has two props available:

"column" - the column object

"value" - the value object for the corresponding row

Render Function Example

For a Column definition like so:

columns: [ { title : "Test" , visible : true , renderfunction : renderTestColumn } ],

There must be a javascript function called renderTestColumn :

<script> var renderTestColumn = function ( colname, entry ) { return '<div class="btn-group" role="group" >' + ' <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-primary"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok" aria-hidden="true"></span></button>' + ' <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-danger"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove" aria-hidden="true"></span></button>' + '</div><span>' + JSON .stringify(entry)+ '</span>' ; }; </ script >

ROW Click Handler

To add a Row click handler function:

< vue-bootstrap-table [ ... ] :row-click-handler = handleRowFunction > </ vue-bootstrap-table >

On your Vue instance :

data: { handleRowFunction : handleRow, }

And have the javascript function declared like so:

var handleRow = function ( event, entry ) { console .log( "CLICK ROW: " + JSON .stringify(entry)); };

Where event in the MouseEvent and entry e the complete entry corresponding to the row.

DEFAULT Ordering

To setup your default ordering for the table:

< vue-bootstrap-table [ ... ] :default-order-column = "columnToSortBy" :default-order-direction = true > </ vue-bootstrap-table >

On your Vue instance :

data: { columnToSortBy : "name" , }

This will make the default column order be :

column: name

order: ascending

AJAX Configuration

Ajax Object properties:

enabled : to enable loading through ajax call, enable this

url: the URL where to request the data

methods: GET and POST are the valid methods allowed

delegate: False = just get all the data and do processing on browser; True = Ask for data as needed, and all processing is done on the server side.

axiosConfig: check Axios Page for information regarding Method Config.

Example AJAX config for Remote Loading

This configuration will only make one request to the server, to get all the data and load it straight into the browser.

ajax: { enabled : true , url : "http://localhost:9430/data/test" , method : "GET" , delegate : false , axiosConfig : {} },

Example AJAX config for Remote Processing

This configuration will only make many requests to the server, each time data ir needed, or any processing is required: for filtering, ordering, pagniation, changes of page size, etc.

ajax: { enabled : true , url : "http://localhost:9430/data/test" , method : "GET" , delegate : true , axiosConfig : { headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer TESTTESTTESTTESTTEST' } } },

Ajax Request and Expected Response

Ajax Request Parameters Sent

When Ajax is enabled, the following parameters are sent with each request for the URL specified:

sortcol : Array of String columns to sort (only sent when delegate is true, otherwise will be null)

: Array of String columns to sort (only sent when is true, otherwise will be null) sortdir : Array of sorting directions for each column on sortcol, "ASC" or "DESC" (only sent when delegate is true, otherwise will be null)

: Array of sorting directions for each column on sortcol, "ASC" or "DESC" (only sent when is true, otherwise will be null) filter : The filter to be used (only sent when delegate is true, otherwise will be null)

: The filter to be used (only sent when is true, otherwise will be null) page : The number of the page being requested ( when delegate is false, it will always be 1 )

: The number of the page being requested ( when delegate is false, it will always be 1 ) pagesize : The number of records being requested.

: The number of records being requested. echo : A unique number for the request.

When using GET

sortcol : is sent in the following format sortcol[]=COLNAME&sortcol[]=COLNAME

: is sent in the following format sortdir : is sent in the following format sortdir[]=ASC&sortdir[]=DESC

This is performed automatically by AXIOS

When using POST

sortcol : is sent in the following format sortcol[0]=COLNAME ; sortcol[1]=COLNAME;

: is sent in the following format sortdir : is sent in the following format sortdir[0]=ASC ; sortdir[1]=DESC

This is performed automatically by AXIOS

Ajax Expected Response

For all requests, vue-bootstrap-table expects an object of the following type:

{ echo : INTEGER, filtered : INTEGER, data : [OBJECT], },

Where:

echo : is the same integer the request provided.

: is the same integer the request provided. filtered : is the total amount of entries for the request, and is used for pagination

: is the total amount of entries for the request, and is used for pagination data : is an Array of Object with the entries.

Example:

{ echo : 1 , filtered : 2000 , data : [ { id : 1 , name : "Rui" }, { id : 2 , name : "Gustavo" }, ], },

Events

cellDataModifiedEvent - When a cell is edited, an cellDataModifiedEvent event is dispatched.

- When a cell is edited, an event is dispatched. ajaxLoadedEvent - When ajax call is executed successfully an ajaxLoadedEvent event is dispatched.

- When ajax call is executed successfully an event is dispatched. ajaxLoadingError -When ajax call is executed unsuccessfully an ajaxLoadingError event is dispatched.

Handling Events

created: function ( ) { this .$on( 'cellDataModifiedEvent' , function ( originalValue, newValue, columnTitle, entry ) { console .log( "cellDataModifiedEvent - Original Value : " + originalValue + " | New Value : " + newValue + " | Column : " + columnTitle + " | Complete Entry : " + entry ); } ); this .$on( 'ajaxLoadedEvent' , function ( data ) { console .log( "ajaxLoadedEvent - data : " + data ); } ); this .$on( 'ajaxLoadingError' , function ( error ) { console .log( "ajaxLoadingError - error : " + error ); } ); },

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

TODO List

Basic table

Basic table Sorting

Sorting Multicolumn Sorting

Multicolumn Sorting Filter

Filter Column picker

Column picker Pagination

Pagination Editing

Editing Ajax

Ajax Responsive

Responsive Dates sorting

Dates sorting Keyboard navigation

Changelog

#19 - Disable filter for specific columns

Enhancement - exposed methods.

Enhancement - #11 - Dynamic Page Size

Enhancement - Started creating public methods to simplify stuff.

Bug fix - axios problem with passing axios config object

Bug fix - Delegate true and false behaviours leading to not loading data

Bug fix - Ajax redundant fetch when not needed

Enhancement - #14 - Adding support for default ordering

Enhancement - Documentation of code

Bug fix - Support for IE11 (maybe fixed for IE10 aswell)

Bug fix - Issue 5 - Axios config not being loaded with GET method and Delegate false.

Allowing Axios configuration to be passed for the requests

Search case sensitivity configurable

Row Click Handler added

Fix- delegate now doesn't use echo

Define a Render Function support by column

Define Column Styles by column

Define Cell Styles by column

Fix to Sorting

Added Multicolumn Sorting

Fix dynamic adding rows with update to interface

Ajax with multicolumn sorting

Added more Events

Remote data loading (through ajax call)

Remote data processing (through ajax calls)

Loading overlay

Pagination working

Editing cells on the table

Configuration Improvements

Bug fix