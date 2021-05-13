Bootstrap Modal Component for Vue 2.x
Updated package to exclude bootstrap css and js, you need to install bootstrap-loader
npm install vue2-bootstrap-modal --save
Require the component (globally or in another component)
components: {
'bootstrap-modal': require('vue2-bootstrap-modal')
},
Then in your template:
<div>
...
<bootstrap-modal ref="theModal" :need-header="false" :need-footer="false" :size="'large'" :opened="myOpenFunc">
<div slot="title">
Your title here
</div>
<div slot="body">
Your body here
</div>
<div slot="footer">
Your footer here
</div>
</bootstrap-modal>
...
</div>
Finally call
theModal.open() and
theModal.close() whenever you need.
Modal functions and callbacks are exposed through the ref variable
function
Opens the modal
function
Closes the modal
callback
Called after modal is opened. Pass your own method to be called
callback
Called after modal is closed. Pass your own method to be called
boolean
True if you need to show the header
Default value is
true
boolean
True if you need to show the footer
Default value is
true
string
Use one of these values to change the modal size
|Value
|Bootstrap class
small
modal-sm
medium
modal-md
large
modal-lg
full
modal-full
Default value is empty
See
index.html for example use
Expose configuration, like backdrop darkness value
Contributions are welcomed
0.1.12 Add
opened and
closed event callbacks, correct examples
0.1.11 Add
full value for
size props
0.1.7 Add
size props
0.1.4 Add
needFooter and
needHeader props
0.1.0 Initial release
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build