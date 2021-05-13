Bootstrap Modal Component for Vue 2.x

Updated package to exclude bootstrap css and js, you need to install bootstrap-loader

Install

npm install vue2-bootstrap-modal --save

Usage

Require the component (globally or in another component)

components: { 'bootstrap-modal' : require ( 'vue2-bootstrap-modal' ) },

Then in your template:

< div > ... < bootstrap-modal ref = "theModal" :need-header = "false" :need-footer = "false" :size = "'large'" :opened = "myOpenFunc" > < div slot = "title" > Your title here </ div > < div slot = "body" > Your body here </ div > < div slot = "footer" > Your footer here </ div > </ bootstrap-modal > ... </ div >

Finally call theModal.open() and theModal.close() whenever you need.

Documentation

Modal functions and callbacks are exposed through the ref variable

open() function

Opens the modal

close() function

Closes the modal

opened callback

Called after modal is opened. Pass your own method to be called

closed callback

Called after modal is closed. Pass your own method to be called

need-header boolean

True if you need to show the header

Default value is true

True if you need to show the footer

Default value is true

size string

Use one of these values to change the modal size

Value Bootstrap class small modal-sm medium modal-md large modal-lg full modal-full

Default value is empty

Example

See index.html for example use

Expose configuration, like backdrop darkness value

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed

Release History

0.1.12 Add opened and closed event callbacks, correct examples

0.1.11 Add full value for size props

0.1.7 Add size props

0.1.4 Add needFooter and needHeader props

0.1.0 Initial release

Build Setup