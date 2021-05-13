openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vbm

vue2-bootstrap-modal

by Luong Vu
0.1.15 (see all)

Vue 2.x Bootstrap-themed Modal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

403

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue2-bootstrap-modal

Bootstrap Modal Component for Vue 2.x

Updated package to exclude bootstrap css and js, you need to install bootstrap-loader

NPM

Install

    npm install vue2-bootstrap-modal --save

Usage

Require the component (globally or in another component)

components: {
    'bootstrap-modal': require('vue2-bootstrap-modal')
},

Then in your template:

<div>
...
<bootstrap-modal ref="theModal" :need-header="false" :need-footer="false" :size="'large'" :opened="myOpenFunc">
<div slot="title">
    Your title here
</div>
<div slot="body">
    Your body here
</div>
<div slot="footer">
    Your footer here
</div>
</bootstrap-modal>
...
</div>

Finally call theModal.open() and theModal.close() whenever you need.

Documentation

Modal functions and callbacks are exposed through the ref variable

open() function

Opens the modal

close() function

Closes the modal

opened callback

Called after modal is opened. Pass your own method to be called

closed callback

Called after modal is closed. Pass your own method to be called

need-header boolean

True if you need to show the header

Default value is true

True if you need to show the footer

Default value is true

size string

Use one of these values to change the modal size

ValueBootstrap class
smallmodal-sm
mediummodal-md
largemodal-lg
fullmodal-full

Default value is empty

Example

See index.html for example use

To-do

Expose configuration, like backdrop darkness value

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed

Release History

0.1.12 Add opened and closed event callbacks, correct examples

0.1.11 Add full value for size props

0.1.7 Add size props

0.1.4 Add needFooter and needHeader props

0.1.0 Initial release

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial