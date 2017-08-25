Vue 2 Autocomplete

Autocomplete Component For Vue 2. It's based on vue-autocomplete. LIVE DEMO HERE!

Install

You can import vue2-autocomplete.vue to your vue component file like this and process it with your preprocessor.

You can install it via NPM

npm install vue2-autocomplete-js

Or Just put it after Vue JS~

< script src = "https://vuejs.org/js/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./dist/vue2-autocomplete.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ components: { autocomplete: Vue2Autocomplete } }); </ script >

Import Style

Don't forget to import vue 2 css. You can link it via html

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue2-autocomplete-js/dist/style/vue2-autocomplete.css" >

Or You can import it using commonJS

require ( 'vue2-autocomplete-js/dist/style/vue2-autocomplete.css' )

Its style is very customizable. You can put any CSS over it. And You can add custom class via its prop.

Import Module

import Autocomplete from 'vue2-autocomplete-js' var Autocomplete = require ( 'vue2-autocomplete-js' );

Usage

< template > < autocomplete url = "http://localhost/proyek/goodmovie/api/api/v1/search" anchor = "title" label = "writer" :on-select = "getData" > </ autocomplete > </ template > < script > import Autocomplete from 'vue2-autocomplete-js' ; export default { components : { Autocomplete }, methods : { getData(obj){ console .log(obj); } } }; </ script >

Available Props

< template > < autocomplete url = "http://localhost/proyek/goodmovie/api/api/v1/search" anchor = "title" label = "writer" :onSelect = "getData" :customParams = "{ token: 'dev' }" :customHeaders = "{ Authorization: 'bearer abc123' }" :required = "true" id = "custom id" className = "custom class name" :classes = "{ wrapper: 'form-wrapper', input: 'form-control', list: 'data-list', item: 'data-list-item' }" placeholder = "placeholder" :initValue = "initial value" :options = "[]" :min = "3" :debounce = "2000" :filterByAnchor = "true" :encodeParams = "true" :onShouldGetData = "getData" :onInput = "callbackEvent" :onShow = "callbackEvent" :onBlur = "callbackEvent" :onHide = "callbackEvent" :onFocus = "callbackEvent" :onSelect = "callbackEvent" :onBeforeAjax = "callbackEvent" :onAjaxProgress = "callbackEvent" :onAjaxLoaded = "callbackEvent" :onShouldRenderChild = "renderChild" > </ autocomplete > </ template >

Props

the URL must be active (not from file). the component will fetch JSON from this URL and passing one params (default : q ) query. like:

http :

There are no filter and limit action inside the component. So, do it in your API logic.

param (String: "q")

name of the search parameter to query in Ajax call. default is q

min (Number: 0)

Minimum input typed chars before performing the search query. default is 0

It's a object property path that used for Anchor in suggestions list. Example anchor="name" will get the name property of your JSON object. Like ("Bambang", "Sukijan", "Bejo") in the demo above. Or you can reach the deep value of your object. Like anchor="geometry.location.lat"

label (String)

Same as anchor but it's used for subtitle or description of list

options (Array)

Manual pass an Array of list options to the autocomplete.

filterByAnchor (Boolean: true)

When you're using options props, you can have autocomplete to filter your data. Or you can just show your data directly without any filter from autocomplete. The options will be filtered by anchor and it according to the user input.

encodeParams (Boolean: true)

Autocomplete will encodeURIComponent all your params before ajax send, When this props sets to true . Default is true #35

debounce (Number)

Delay time before do the ajax for the data

required (Boolean)

Required attribute for input

placeholder (String)

Placeholder for input

className (String)

Custom class name for autocomplete component

classes (Object)

Spesific custom class for each part. available: wrapper, input, list, and item

id (String)

Custom id name for autocomplete component

debounce (number)

Number of milliseconds the user should stop typing for before the request is sent. Default is 0, meaning all requests are sent immediately.

process (Function)

Function to process the API result with. Should return an array of entries or an object whose properties can be enumerated.

template (Function)

Function to process each result with. Takes the type of an API reply element and should return HTML data.

Callback Events

You can make a callback event via props.

onInput (Function)

On Input event in autocomplete

onShow (Function)

On Show event in autocomplete list

onBlur (Function)

When autocomplete is blured

onHide (Function)

When autocomplete list is hidden

onFocus (Function)

When autocomplete input in focus mode

onSelect (Function)

When user has selected one item in the list

onBeforeAjax (Function)

Before the ajax send

onAjaxProgress (Function)

While ajax is fetching the data

onAjaxLoaded (Function)

When ajax process is totally loaded

onShouldGetData (Function)

Manually Process the whole ajax process. If it's a Promise, it should resolve the options for the list of autocomplete. If it isn't a Promise, you can manually pass the options to the props of autocomplete

< autocomplete anchor = "formatted_address" label = "formatted_address" :onShouldGetData = "getData" > </ autocomplete >

methods: { promise(value) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { let ajax = new XMLHttpRequest(); ajax.open( 'GET' , `https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address= ${value} ` , true ); ajax.addEventListener( 'loadend' , (e) => { const { responseText } = e.target let response = JSON .parse(responseText); resolve(response.results) }); ajax.send(); }) }, nonPromise() { getData(value) { let ajax = new XMLHttpRequest(); ajax.open( 'GET' , `https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address= ${value} ` , true ); ajax.addEventListener( 'loadend' , (e) => { const { responseText } = e.target let response = JSON .parse(responseText); this .options = response.results; }); ajax.send(); }, } }

process (Function)

Process the result before retrieveng the result array. You can shape your data here before it's passed to the autocomplete

onShouldRenderChild (Function)

Wanna use custom template for the list? Now, you can do it!

< autocomplete anchor = "formatted_address" label = "formatted_address" :onShouldRenderChild = "renderChild" > </ autocomplete >

methods: { renderChild(data) { return ` <img src=" ${data.src} " /> <span> ${data.something} </span> ` }, }

Methods

You can do some methods by accessing the component via javascript.

this .$refs.autocomplete.someMethod()

setValue (String)

To set the value of the autocomplete input

Thank You for Making this useful~

Let's talk about some projects with me

Just Contact Me At:

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2016 - forever Naufal Rabbani