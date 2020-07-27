





AdminLTE of Admin control panel template Based on Vuejs 2.x Front-end Framework.

Documentation

Demo Build Setup

npm install npm run dev npm run build npm run build --report

How to use

First, install vue2-admin-lte via npm.

$ npm i --save vue2-admin-lte

append alias config in webpack

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { 'va' : 'vue2-admin-lte/src' } } }

import css and javascript files

import 'va/lib/css' import 'va/lib/script'

use the components in .vue

<template> <va-button name="Primary" theme="primary" size="btn-lg" :isFlat="true" ></va-button> </template> <script> import VAButton from 'va/components/VAButton.vue' export default { name: 'Button', components: { 'va-button': VAButton } } </script>

Example

<template> <va-direct-chat :talkList="talkList" :badgeCount="3" theme="primary" title="Direct Chat" placeholder="Type Messages ..." ></va-direct-chat> </template> <script> import VADirectChat from '../path/to/components/VADirectChat.vue' export default { name: 'App', data () { return { talkList: [ { name: 'Alexander Pierce', date: new Date(), profileImage: 'http://path/to/image', message: `Is this template really for free? That's unbelievable`, isMine: false }, { name: 'Sarah Bullock', date: new Date(), profileImage: 'http://path/to/image', message: `You better believe it!`, isMine: true } ] } }, components: { 'va-direct-chat': VADirectChat } } </script>

how to start mock server

node ./mock-server/index.js

how to use Vuex

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuex from 'vuex' import * as actions from './actions' import * as getters from './getters' import modules from './modules' Vue.use(Vuex) export default new Vuex.Store({ actions, getters, modules, strict : process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' })

Contributing to Vue2 AdminLTE

The following is a set of guidelines for contributing to Vue2 AdminLTE .

Submitting Issues

You can create an issue here.

If you can, please include:

The version, name of Browser you are using

The operating system you are using

Other things that will help resolve your issue:

Screenshots or gif

dev tools or an alert

Perform a search to see if a similar issue has already been submitted

Submitting Pull Requests