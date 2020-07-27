AdminLTE of Admin control panel template Based on Vuejs 2.x Front-end Framework.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
npm run build --report
# run unit tests: coming soon
# npm run unit
# run e2e tests: coming soon
# npm run e2e
# run all tests: coming soon
# npm test
First, install
vue2-admin-lte via npm.
$ npm i --save vue2-admin-lte
append alias config in webpack
module.exports = {
resolve: {
alias: {
'va': 'vue2-admin-lte/src'
}
}
}
import css and javascript files
// css files
import 'va/lib/css'
// js files
import 'va/lib/script'
use the components in .vue
<template>
<va-button
name="Primary"
theme="primary"
size="btn-lg"
:isFlat="true"
></va-button>
</template>
<script>
import VAButton from 'va/components/VAButton.vue'
export default {
name: 'Button',
components: {
'va-button': VAButton
}
}
</script>
<template>
<va-direct-chat
:talkList="talkList"
:badgeCount="3"
theme="primary"
title="Direct Chat"
placeholder="Type Messages ..."
></va-direct-chat>
</template>
<script>
import VADirectChat from '../path/to/components/VADirectChat.vue'
export default {
name: 'App',
data () {
return {
talkList: [
{
name: 'Alexander Pierce',
date: new Date(),
profileImage: 'http://path/to/image',
message: `Is this template really for free? That's unbelievable`,
isMine: false
},
{
name: 'Sarah Bullock',
date: new Date(),
profileImage: 'http://path/to/image',
message: `You better believe it!`,
isMine: true
}
]
}
},
components: {
'va-direct-chat': VADirectChat
}
}
</script>
node ./mock-server/index.js
// /vuex/store.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuex from 'vuex'
import * as actions from './actions'
import * as getters from './getters'
import modules from './modules'
Vue.use(Vuex)
export default new Vuex.Store({
actions,
getters,
modules,
strict: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
})
The following is a set of guidelines for contributing to
Vue2 AdminLTE.
You can create an issue here.
If you can, please include:
Other things that will help resolve your issue: