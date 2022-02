A packaging of ace

Demo here: https://github.com/chairuosen/vue-ace-editor-demo/tree/vue2

IMPORTANT

emmet support for html is removed after 0.0.6. because its code cannot works with strict mode.

if you want to use it. require emmet by your own.

npm install emmet @git +https://github.com/cloud9ide/emmet-core.git#41973fcc70392864c7a469cf5dcd875b88b93d4a

require ([ 'emmet/emmet' ], function ( data ) { window .emmet = data.emmet; });

How to use