Zoom the image or other thing with mouse or touch
This library has released a Vue 3 beta version here.
Install:
npm install vue-zoomer
Import:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueZoomer from 'vue-zoomer'
Vue.use(VueZoomer)
Single usage:
<v-zoomer style="width: 500px; height: 500px; border: solid 1px silver;">
<img
src="./assets/landscape-1.jpg"
style="object-fit: contain; width: 100%; height: 100%;"
>
</v-zoomer>
Gallery usage:
<v-zoomer-gallery
style="width: 100vw; height: 100vh;"
:list="['a.jpg', 'b.jpg', 'c.jpg']"
v-model="selIndex"
></v-zoomer-gallery>
maxScale: number - Maximum scale limit, default is 5;
minScale: number - Minimum scale limit, default is 1;
zoomed: out boolean - Whether zoomed in (scale equals to 1).
out means the prop is a child to parent one-way binding. So there must have a
.sync modifier.
pivot: 'cursor' | 'image-center' - The pivot when zoom the content, default is
cursor, can set to be
image-center;
zoomingElastic: boolean - Whether to use the elastic effect when reaching the max/min zooming bounds, default is
true;
limitTranslation: boolean - Whether to limit the content into the container, default is
true;
doubleClickToZoom: boolean - Whether to zoom in/out the content by double click, default is
true;
mouseWheelToZoom: boolean - Whether to zoom in/out the content by mouse wheel, default is
true;
reset() - Reset the scale and translate to the initial state.
zoomIn(scale=2) - Zoom in.
zoomOut(scale=0.5) - Zoom out.
list: Array<string> required - Displaying image urls;
v-model(value): number required - Index of current showing image;
pivot: 'cursor' | 'image-center' - Same as above;
zoomingElastic: boolean - Same as above;
limitTranslation: boolean - Same as above;
doubleClickToZoom: boolean - Same as above;
mouseWheelToZoom: boolean - Same as above;
reset() - Reset the scale and translate to the initial state.
zoomIn(scale=2) - Zoom in.
zoomOut(scale=0.5) - Zoom out.
MIT