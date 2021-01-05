openbase logo
vz

vue-zoomer

by Jarvis Niu
0.3.9 (see all)

Zoom the image or other thing with mouse or touch

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

vue-zoomer

Zoom the image or other thing with mouse or touch

For Vue 3

This library has released a Vue 3 beta version here.

Demo

Usage

Install:

npm install vue-zoomer

Import:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueZoomer from 'vue-zoomer'

Vue.use(VueZoomer)

Single usage:

<v-zoomer style="width: 500px; height: 500px; border: solid 1px silver;">
  <img
    src="./assets/landscape-1.jpg"
    style="object-fit: contain; width: 100%; height: 100%;"
  >
</v-zoomer>

Gallery usage:

<v-zoomer-gallery
  style="width: 100vw; height: 100vh;"
  :list="['a.jpg', 'b.jpg', 'c.jpg']"
  v-model="selIndex"
></v-zoomer-gallery>

API

<v-zoomer> Props

  • maxScale: number - Maximum scale limit, default is 5;
  • minScale: number - Minimum scale limit, default is 1;
  • zoomed: out boolean - Whether zoomed in (scale equals to 1). out means the prop is a child to parent one-way binding. So there must have a .sync modifier.
  • pivot: 'cursor' | 'image-center' - The pivot when zoom the content, default is cursor, can set to be image-center;
  • zoomingElastic: boolean - Whether to use the elastic effect when reaching the max/min zooming bounds, default is true;
  • limitTranslation: boolean - Whether to limit the content into the container, default is true;
  • doubleClickToZoom: boolean - Whether to zoom in/out the content by double click, default is true;
  • mouseWheelToZoom: boolean - Whether to zoom in/out the content by mouse wheel, default is true;

<v-zoomer> Methods

  • reset() - Reset the scale and translate to the initial state.
  • zoomIn(scale=2) - Zoom in.
  • zoomOut(scale=0.5) - Zoom out.
  • list: Array<string> required - Displaying image urls;
  • v-model(value): number required - Index of current showing image;
  • pivot: 'cursor' | 'image-center' - Same as above;
  • zoomingElastic: boolean - Same as above;
  • limitTranslation: boolean - Same as above;
  • doubleClickToZoom: boolean - Same as above;
  • mouseWheelToZoom: boolean - Same as above;
  • reset() - Reset the scale and translate to the initial state.
  • zoomIn(scale=2) - Zoom in.
  • zoomOut(scale=0.5) - Zoom out.

License

MIT

100
Mirzaei.devIran, markazi, arak54 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm page developer. I'm fifteen years old I started page developer from age 14. And now I'm working at rnad.
4 months ago

