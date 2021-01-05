Zoom the image or other thing with mouse or touch

For Vue 3

This library has released a Vue 3 beta version here.

Demo

Usage

Install:

npm install vue-zoomer

Import:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueZoomer from 'vue-zoomer' Vue.use(VueZoomer)

Single usage:

< v-zoomer style = "width: 500px; height: 500px; border: solid 1px silver;" > < img src = "./assets/landscape-1.jpg" style = "object-fit: contain; width: 100%; height: 100%;" > </ v-zoomer >

Gallery usage:

< v-zoomer-gallery style = "width: 100vw; height: 100vh;" :list = "['a.jpg', 'b.jpg', 'c.jpg']" v-model = "selIndex" > </ v-zoomer-gallery >

API

<v-zoomer> Props

maxScale: number - Maximum scale limit, default is 5;

- Maximum scale limit, default is 5; minScale: number - Minimum scale limit, default is 1;

- Minimum scale limit, default is 1; zoomed: out boolean - Whether zoomed in (scale equals to 1). out means the prop is a child to parent one-way binding. So there must have a .sync modifier.

- Whether zoomed in (scale equals to 1). means the prop is a child to parent one-way binding. So there must have a modifier. pivot: 'cursor' | 'image-center' - The pivot when zoom the content, default is cursor , can set to be image-center ;

- The pivot when zoom the content, default is , can set to be ; zoomingElastic: boolean - Whether to use the elastic effect when reaching the max/min zooming bounds, default is true ;

- Whether to use the elastic effect when reaching the max/min zooming bounds, default is ; limitTranslation: boolean - Whether to limit the content into the container, default is true ;

- Whether to limit the content into the container, default is ; doubleClickToZoom: boolean - Whether to zoom in/out the content by double click, default is true ;

- Whether to zoom in/out the content by double click, default is ; mouseWheelToZoom: boolean - Whether to zoom in/out the content by mouse wheel, default is true ;

<v-zoomer> Methods

reset() - Reset the scale and translate to the initial state.

- Reset the scale and translate to the initial state. zoomIn(scale=2) - Zoom in.

- Zoom in. zoomOut(scale=0.5) - Zoom out.

<v-zoomer-gallery> Props

list: Array<string> required - Displaying image urls;

- Displaying image urls; v-model(value): number required - Index of current showing image;

- Index of current showing image; pivot: 'cursor' | 'image-center' - Same as above;

- Same as above; zoomingElastic: boolean - Same as above;

- Same as above; limitTranslation: boolean - Same as above;

- Same as above; doubleClickToZoom: boolean - Same as above;

- Same as above; mouseWheelToZoom: boolean - Same as above;

<v-zoomer-gallery> Methods

reset() - Reset the scale and translate to the initial state.

- Reset the scale and translate to the initial state. zoomIn(scale=2) - Zoom in.

- Zoom in. zoomOut(scale=0.5) - Zoom out.

License

MIT