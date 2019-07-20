Vue YouTube Embed

This is a component for Vue.js to utilize YouTube iframe API easily. This is based on Angular YouTube Embed

License

MIT License

install

< script src = "vue-youtube-embed.umd.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueYouTubeEmbed) </ script >

or

// NPM npm i -S vue-youtube-embed // or with Yarn yarn add vue-youtube-embed

import Vue from 'vue' import VueYouTubeEmbed from 'vue-youtube-embed' Vue.use(VueYouTubeEmbed) Vue.use(VueYouTubeEmbed, { global : false }) Vue.use(VueYouTubeEmbed, { global : true , componentId : "youtube-media" })

Usage

Please pass the ID of the video that you'd like to show.

< youtube :video-id = "videoId" > </ youtube > < youtube-media :video-id = "videoId" > </ youtube-media >

Props

These are available props.

player-width : String or Number , default value is 640

: or , default value is player-height : String or Number , default value is 360

: or , default value is player-vars : Object , default value is {start: 0, autoplay: 0} Can also specify rel .

: , default value is Can also specify . video-id : String , required

: , mute : Boolean default value is false

: default value is host : String default value is https://www.youtube.com . Can be set to https://www.youtube-nocookie.com as well.

Methods

These functions are the same as the original one.

getIdFromURL

getTimeFromURL

import { getIdFromURL, getTimeFromURL } from 'vue-youtube-embed' let videoId = getIdFromURL(url) let startTime = getTimeFromURL(url)

or

export default { methods : { method (url) { this .videoId = this .$youtube.getIdFromURL(url) this .startTime = this .$youtube.getTimeFromURL(url) } } }

Events

These are the events that will be emitted by the component.

ready

ended

playing

paused

buffering

qued

error

The first argument contains the instance of YT.Player at the parameter target .

The way of start playing video automatically

< youtube :player-vars = "{ autoplay: 1 }" > </ youtube >

Example on vue-play

// yarn or npm yarn install yarn run play

Example code

< div id = "#app" > < section > < h2 > listening events </ h2 > < youtube :video-id = "videoId" @ ready = "ready" @ playing = "playing" > </ youtube > </ section > < section > < h2 > add options </ h2 > < youtube :video-id = "videoId" player-width = "1280" player-height = "750" :player-vars = "{autoplay: 1}" > </ youtube > </ section > </ div >

import Vue from 'vue' import VueYouTubeEmbed from 'vue-youtube-embed' Vue.use(VueYouTubeEmbed) const app = new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { videoId : 'videoId' , }, methods : { ready (event) { this .player = event.target }, playing (event) { }, change () { this .videoId = 'another video id' }, stop () { this .player.stopVideo() }, pause () { this .player.pauseVideo() } } })

Usage with Nuxt SSR

To get this component working with Nuxt, wrap it in Nuxt's no-ssr component.

Contribution

contribution welcome!