vue-youtube is an wrapper of YouTube IFrame Player API (YIPA).
What is the difference between other plugins? The difference is that the function body is wrapped in a promise. This promise is resolved only when the player has finished loading and is ready to begin receiving API calls (onReady). Therefore, all function calls are queued and replayed only when player is ready.
You can do something like:
export default {
// ...
computed: {
player() {
return this.$refs.youtube.player
}
},
methods: {
async playVideo() {
await this.player.playVideo()
// Do something after the playVideo command
}
}
}
Live demo built on top of the awesome codesandbox.
npm install vue-youtube
# or
yarn add vue-youtube
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueYoutube from 'vue-youtube'
Vue.use(VueYoutube)
<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<script src="vue-youtube/dist/vue-youtube.js"></script>
<youtube :video-id="videoId" ref="youtube" @playing="playing"></youtube>
<button @click="playVideo">play</button>
export default {
data() {
return {
videoId: 'lG0Ys-2d4MA'
}
},
methods: {
playVideo() {
this.player.playVideo()
},
playing() {
console.log('\o/ we are watching!!!')
}
},
computed: {
player() {
return this.$refs.youtube.player
}
}
}
or
<youtube :video-id="videoId" :player-vars="playerVars" @playing="playing"></youtube>
export default {
data() {
return {
videoId: 'lG0Ys-2d4MA',
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1
}
}
},
methods: {
playing() {
console.log('\o/ we are watching!!!')
}
}
}
The component triggers events to notify the parent component of changes in the player. For more information, see YouTube IFrame Player API.
|Events =>
|ready
|ended
|playing
|paused
|buffering
|cued
|error
You have access to all api methods through component referencing.
Example:
<youtube video-id="lG0Ys-2d4MA" ref="youtube"></youtube>
export default {
// ...
methods: {
playVideo() {
this.$refs.youtube.player.playVideo()
}
}
}
|Prop
|Type(s)
|Default
|Description
|width
|Number, String
|640
iframe pixel width
|height
|Number, String
|360
iframe pixel height
|resize
|Boolean
|false
iframe will proportionally scale height with its width
|resizeDelay
|Number
|200
|Delay in milliseconds before running resize callback
|fitParent
|Boolean
|false
iframe will use its parent's width
|nocookie
|Boolean
|false
|Change host param to www.youtube-nocookie.com
Resizing proportionally (
resize) works best with a parent element. The parent element is used for a width reference.
fitParent should be on in most situations. It allows
resize to work without appyling CSS any properties to your
iframe. If you want to turn
fitParent off, you can emulate it with CSS by setting
width to
100%, like so:
iframe {
width: 100%;
max-width: 650px; /* Also helpful. Optional. */
}
New in v1.2.0
Function
{String} url
{Object} options
...
methods: {
getId () {
return this.$youtube.getIdFromUrl(this.video.url)
}
}
...
or
import { getIdFromUrl } from 'vue-youtube'
const myFunction = (url) => {
const youtubeId = getIdFromUrl(url)
// ...
}