Intro

vue-youtube is an wrapper of YouTube IFrame Player API (YIPA).

What is the difference between other plugins? The difference is that the function body is wrapped in a promise. This promise is resolved only when the player has finished loading and is ready to begin receiving API calls (onReady). Therefore, all function calls are queued and replayed only when player is ready.

You can do something like:

export default { computed : { player() { return this .$refs.youtube.player } }, methods : { async playVideo() { await this .player.playVideo() } } }

Live demo built on top of the awesome codesandbox.

Installation

npm install vue-youtube yarn add vue-youtube

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueYoutube from 'vue-youtube' Vue.use(VueYoutube)

Browser

< script src = "vue-youtube/dist/vue-youtube.js" > </ script >

Example

< youtube :video-id = "videoId" ref = "youtube" @ playing = "playing" > </ youtube > < button @ click = "playVideo" > play </ button >

export default { data() { return { videoId : 'lG0Ys-2d4MA' } }, methods : { playVideo() { this .player.playVideo() }, playing() { console .log( '\o/ we are watching!!!' ) } }, computed : { player() { return this .$refs.youtube.player } } }

or

< youtube :video-id = "videoId" :player-vars = "playerVars" @ playing = "playing" > </ youtube >

export default { data() { return { videoId : 'lG0Ys-2d4MA' , playerVars : { autoplay : 1 } } }, methods : { playing() { console .log( '\o/ we are watching!!!' ) } } }

Events

The component triggers events to notify the parent component of changes in the player. For more information, see YouTube IFrame Player API.

Events => ready ended playing paused buffering cued error

Player

You have access to all api methods through component referencing.

Example:

< youtube video-id = "lG0Ys-2d4MA" ref = "youtube" > </ youtube >

export default { methods : { playVideo() { this .$refs.youtube.player.playVideo() } } }

Props

Prop Type(s) Default Description width Number, String 640 iframe pixel width height Number, String 360 iframe pixel height resize Boolean false iframe will proportionally scale height with its width resizeDelay Number 200 Delay in milliseconds before running resize callback fitParent Boolean false iframe will use its parent's width nocookie Boolean false Change host param to www.youtube-nocookie.com

Tips for Resizing

Resizing proportionally ( resize ) works best with a parent element. The parent element is used for a width reference. fitParent should be on in most situations. It allows resize to work without appyling CSS any properties to your iframe . If you want to turn fitParent off, you can emulate it with CSS by setting width to 100% , like so:

iframe { width : 100% ; max-width : 650px ; }

API

New in v1.2.0

Type: Function

Description: Parse a youtube url returning the video ID. (get-youtube-id)

Parse a youtube url returning the video ID. (get-youtube-id) Arguments: {String} url {Object} options

Usage:

... methods: { getId () { return this .$youtube.getIdFromUrl( this .video.url) } } ...

or

import { getIdFromUrl } from 'vue-youtube' const myFunction = ( url ) => { const youtubeId = getIdFromUrl(url) }

License

MIT