vym

vue-yandex-metrika

by Viktor Chaptsev
1.8.3 (see all)

Vue plugin for Yandex Metrika

Readme




Vue Yandex Metrika

vue-yandex-metrika allows you to send data about visited pages to Yandex Metrika.

Installation

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add vue-yandex-metrika

Install with npm:

$ npm install vue-yandex-metrika --save

Ways to use

Autotracking

Pass the VueRouter instance to the plugin and let it handle everything for you (Metrika API is also available):

// your main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRouter from 'vue-router'
import VueYandexMetrika from 'vue-yandex-metrika'                               

const router = new VueRouter({...}) // your routes

Vue.use(VueYandexMetrika, {
    id: XXXXXXXX,
    router: router,
    env: process.env.NODE_ENV
    // other options
})

Manual tracking

Works without router: Metrika API

// your main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueYandexMetrika from 'vue-yandex-metrika'                               

Vue.use(VueYandexMetrika, {
    id: XXXXXXXX,
    env: process.env.NODE_ENV
    // other options
})

// your code
this.$metrika.hit(path)

Options:

NameDescriptionRequiredDefault
idYour tracking idTruenull
routerAutotracking if the router is passed, otherwise: manual trackingFalsenull
envAPI calls are performed only if env is "production"Falsedevelopment
scriptSrcSrc of metrika script to useFalsehttps://mc.yandex.ru/metrika/tag.js
debugIf env is not "production" and debug is true: API calls are replaced by console.log()Falsefalse
ignoreRoutesList of ignored routes namesFalse[]
skipSamePathDo not track a page visit if previous and next routes URLs matchFalsetrue
optionsOriginal Yandex Metrika optionsFalse{clickmap:true, trackLinks:true, accurateTrackBounce:true}

