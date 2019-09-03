vue-yandex-metrika allows you to send data about visited pages to Yandex Metrika.
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add vue-yandex-metrika
Install with npm:
$ npm install vue-yandex-metrika --save
Pass the
VueRouter instance to the plugin and let it handle everything for you (Metrika API is also available):
// your main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRouter from 'vue-router'
import VueYandexMetrika from 'vue-yandex-metrika'
const router = new VueRouter({...}) // your routes
Vue.use(VueYandexMetrika, {
id: XXXXXXXX,
router: router,
env: process.env.NODE_ENV
// other options
})
Works without router: Metrika API
// your main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueYandexMetrika from 'vue-yandex-metrika'
Vue.use(VueYandexMetrika, {
id: XXXXXXXX,
env: process.env.NODE_ENV
// other options
})
// your code
this.$metrika.hit(path)
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Default
|id
|Your tracking
id
|True
|null
|router
|Autotracking if the
router is passed, otherwise: manual tracking
|False
|null
|env
|API calls are performed only if
env is "production"
|False
|development
|scriptSrc
|Src of metrika script to use
|False
|https://mc.yandex.ru/metrika/tag.js
|debug
|If
env is not "production" and
debug is true: API calls are replaced by
console.log()
|False
|false
|ignoreRoutes
|List of ignored routes names
|False
|[]
|skipSamePath
|Do not track a page visit if previous and next routes URLs match
|False
|true
|options
|Original Yandex Metrika options
|False
|{clickmap:true, trackLinks:true, accurateTrackBounce:true}