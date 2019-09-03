







Vue Yandex Metrika

vue-yandex-metrika allows you to send data about visited pages to Yandex Metrika.

Installation

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add vue-yandex-metrika

Install with npm:

$ npm install vue-yandex-metrika --save

Ways to use

Pass the VueRouter instance to the plugin and let it handle everything for you (Metrika API is also available):

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRouter from 'vue-router' import VueYandexMetrika from 'vue-yandex-metrika' const router = new VueRouter({...}) Vue.use(VueYandexMetrika, { id : XXXXXXXX, router : router, env : process.env.NODE_ENV })

Works without router: Metrika API

import Vue from 'vue' import VueYandexMetrika from 'vue-yandex-metrika' Vue.use(VueYandexMetrika, { id : XXXXXXXX, env : process.env.NODE_ENV })

this .$metrika.hit(path)