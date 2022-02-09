openbase logo
vym

vue-yandex-maps

0.11.1

Yandex Maps Component for VueJS

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vue Map

Readme

vue-yandex-maps

Latest version is only compatible with Vue 2.x
Version for Vue 3 available with next tag

npm install vue-yandex-maps@next

Documentation: RU, EN

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Wormaster
💻
Nikitenko Andrey
💻
Kamil
💻
Alexander Koval
💻
alex
💻
Антон Пинегин
💻
Vadim Malykhin
💻

Dmitriy
💻
VanishMax
💻
Rasim Demirbay
💻
Andrei Detenkov
🌍
CSSKing
💻
MrSwylet
🤔
Орлов Дмитрий
🤔

windstep
🤔
antoinematyja
🤔
alxnkt
Sergey Leleko
nikolawan
Alexander Sokolov
💻
Kirill Ivanov
💻

Donnevtis
🤔
agent-bo-007
💻
Danila Rodichkin
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

