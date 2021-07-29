Provides reactivity window size properties for Vue.js.

Install

for Vue v3

The following command installs vue-window-size v1.

$ yarn add vue-window-size // or $ npm i vue-window-size

for Vue v2

The following command installs vue-window-seize v0.

$ yarn add vue-window-size@0.6.2 // or $ npm i vue-window-size@0.6.2

You can install v1 using the following command.

When using with vue-window-size v1 it depends on the @vue/composition-api. And requires Vue.js v2.6 or higher.

note: v1.1.0 or later is for vue3 only

$ yarn add vue-window-size@1.0.x @vue/composition-api // or $ npm i vue-window-size@1.0.x @vue/composition-api

Usage

Composition API or Plugin or Mixin.

Composition API Plugin Mixin has window sizes properties only in use all components only in use handle resize event only in use all times all times

Composition API

Use with component.

<template> < div > < p > window width: {{ windowWidth }} </ p > < p > window height: {{ windowHeight }} </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > import { useWindowSize } from 'vue-window-size' ; export default { setup() { const { width, height } = useWindowSize(); return { windowWidth : width, windowHeight : height, }; }, }; </ script >

note: useWindowSize handles a Resize Event only when it is in use. Even if it is called by multiple components, the Resize event is processed only once. If it is not used, it will not be handled.

Plugin

Install plugin

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import App from "./App.vue" ; import { VueWindowSizePlugin } from 'vue-window-size/option-api' ; const app = createApp(App); app.use(VueWindowSizePlugin);

Use with component

< template > < div > < p > window width: {{ $windowWidth }} </ p > < p > window height: {{ $windowHeight }} </ p > </ div > </ template >

Mixin

Use with component

< template > < div > < p > window width: {{ $windowWidth }} </ p > < p > window height: {{ $windowHeight }} </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > import { vueWindowSizeMixin } from 'vue-window-size/option-api' ; export default { mixins : [vueWindowSizeMixin()], }; </ script >

Config for Option API

delay (option)

type: Number

default: 33 About 30 FPS



Change delay time of resize event.

e.g.

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import App from "./App.vue" ; import { VueWindowSizePlugin } from 'vue-window-size/option-api' ; const app = createApp(App); app.use(VueWindowSizePlugin, { delay : 100 , });

Public API for Option API

Same as config for Option API.

import { vueWindowSizeAPI } from 'vue-window-size/option-api' ; vueWindowSizeAPI.config({ delay : 100 , });

Initialize the plugin. Usually called automatically. Please call it if you want to use it again after destroy.

import { vueWindowSizeAPI } from 'vue-window-size/option-api' ; vueWindowSizeAPI.init();

Remove the resize event.

import { vueWindowSizeAPI } from 'vue-window-size/option-api' ; vueWindowSizeAPI.destroy();

FAQ

Why is there no Config in the Composition API?

useWindowSize is a singleton and handles the resize event. Therefore, using useWindowSize(config) will affect all components in used. Due to the nature of the Composition API, this is not the desired behavior. I also think that there are not many use cases that need to be set individually.

If requested, I will create a useAtomicWindowSize(config) that can be set atomically, so please create an issue. Or create a factory function for createUseWindowSize(config) .

When is the removeEventListener called when using plugin and mixin??

vue-window-size adds addEventListener only once, even if it is used in mixin. So basically you do not need to call removeEventListener. If you want to call removeEventListener please call destroy method.

Contribution

If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT