A socket.io plugin for Vue.js.

This package does not support native websockets. At the time, we recommend using vue-native-websocket or implementing it yourself. For ongoing discussion on this, please visit #2.

Installation

You can either install this package with npm , or manually by downloading the primary plugin file.

npm

$ npm install -S vue-websocket

Manual

Download the production vue-websocket.js file. This link is a mirror of the same file found in the dist directory of this project.

Usage

Register the plugin. By default, it will connect to / :

import VueWebsocket from "vue-websocket" ; Vue.use(VueWebsocket);

Or to connect to another address:

Vue.use(VueWebsocket, "ws://otherserver:8080" );

You can also pass options:

Vue.use(VueWebsocket, "ws://otherserver:8080" , { reconnection : false });

To use it in your components:

< script > export default { methods : { add() { this .$socket.emit( "add" , { a : 5 , b : 3 }); }, get () { this .$socket.emit( "get" , { id : 12 }, (response) => { ... }); } }, socket : { events : { changed(msg) { console .log( "Something changed: " + msg); } } } }; </ script >

Develop

Building

This command will build a distributable version in the dist directory:

$ npm run build

Testing

This package uses karma for testing. You can run the tests like so:

$ npm test

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

vue-websocket is available under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2018 Icebob