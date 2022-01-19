openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vw

vue-webrtc

by Andy Weston
2.0.0 (see all)

WebRTC video component for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

169

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue WebRTC

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

vue-webrtc

WebRTC component designed for Vue 3 ... See the DEMO

Join npm npm Contributions welcome License

See this for browser compatibility.

Installation

npm install vue-webrtc --save

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import WebRTC from 'vue-webrtc'
Vue.use(WebRTC)

// or
import { VueWebRTC } from 'vue-webrtc'
Vue.component(VueWebRTC.name, VueWebRTC)

// or
import { VueWebRTC } from 'vue-webrtc';
export default {
    name: 'App',
    components: {
        'vue-webrtc': VueWebRTC
    },
    ...

// template
<vue-webrtc ref="webrtc" width="100%" roomId="sample-room">
</vue-webrtc>

Testing & Dev

npm run serve

Props

proptypedefaultnotes
roomIdstring'public-room'id of the room to join
socketURLstring'https://weston-vue-webrtc-lobby.azurewebsites.net'URL of the signaling server, use this default or run your own, see .\vue-webrtc-lobby
cameraHeightnumber160height of video element
autoplaybooleantrueautoplay attribute
screenshotFormatstring'image/jpeg'format of screenshot
enableAudiobooleantrueenables audio on join
enableVideobooleantrueenables video on join
enableLogsbooleanfalseenables webrtc console logs
deviceIdstringnullset video device id to a camera from navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices()
peerOptionsstring{ }set SimplePeer options such as STUN and TURN from here https://github.com/feross/simple-peer

Events

nameparamnotes
opened-roomroomidemitted when the first user opens the room
joined-roomvideoemitted when anyone joins the room
left-roomvideo.idemitted when anyone leaves the room
share-startedvideo.idemitted when a local screen share stream starts
share-stoppedvideo.idemitted when a local screen share stream stops

Methods

nameparamnotes
joinvoidJoin a room, opening it if needed
leavevoidLeave a room
capturevoidCapture the current image through the webcam as base64 encoded string
shareScreenvoidShare your screen or an app as video

Styles

.video-list

.video-item

History

VersionNotes
3.0.0Migrated from Vue 2 to Vue 3
2.0.0Replaced signaling server and webrtc library with SimplePeer
1.2.2Added stunServer and turnServer properties
1.2.1Added Vue CLI sample, npm audit fixes
1.2.0Added the Screen Share button

Upgrading from V2 to V3

V3 of this component is a migration from Vue 2 to Vue 3. There is no new functionality yet. The older V2 will only be patched as needed and maintained as Vue 2.

Upgrading from V1 to V2

V2 of this component is mostly compatible with V1 but it completely replaces the internals with a new signaling server and a new SimplePeer client. Due to this, you will need to set the [socketUrl] to a new instance of the included .\vue-webrtc-lobby socket server. There is a default instance that you are welcome to use but you should run your own. If you are using STUN and TURN settings, you will now need to set those in [peerOptions] .

Quick Start with Vue CLI

vue create sample
cd sample
yarn install
npm install vue-webrtc --save

Now open the App.vue file and replace the HelloVue component with the code in the Usage section above.

npm run serve

See the /sample folder for a working project

Roadmap

Some features that we would like to see added are:

  • Chat component
  • Audio selection
  • WebRTC data events

Let us know what you'd like to see next and vote for a feature.

License

MIT

Credits

Author: @AndyWeston on GitHub at vue-webrtc

This project is based off of:

SimplePeer

SimpleSignal

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
kasiviswanatham4 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Bhushan1 Rating0 Reviews
December 23, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

web
webrtcliba webrtc lib for vue
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
nr
neat-rtcWebRTC wrapper for peer-to-peer (P2P) communication with built-in signaling for React and Vue.
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial