WebRTC component designed for Vue 3 ... See the DEMO

See this for browser compatibility.

Installation

npm install vue-webrtc --save

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import WebRTC from 'vue-webrtc' Vue.use(WebRTC) import { VueWebRTC } from 'vue-webrtc' Vue.component(VueWebRTC.name, VueWebRTC) import { VueWebRTC } from 'vue-webrtc' ; export default { name : 'App' , components : { 'vue-webrtc' : VueWebRTC }, ... <vue-webrtc ref= "webrtc" width= "100%" roomId= "sample-room" > </ vue-webrtc >

Testing & Dev

npm run serve

Props

prop type default notes roomId string 'public-room' id of the room to join socketURL string 'https://weston-vue-webrtc-lobby.azurewebsites.net' URL of the signaling server, use this default or run your own, see .\vue-webrtc-lobby cameraHeight number 160 height of video element autoplay boolean true autoplay attribute screenshotFormat string 'image/jpeg' format of screenshot enableAudio boolean true enables audio on join enableVideo boolean true enables video on join enableLogs boolean false enables webrtc console logs deviceId string null set video device id to a camera from navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices() peerOptions string { } set SimplePeer options such as STUN and TURN from here https://github.com/feross/simple-peer

Events

name param notes opened-room roomid emitted when the first user opens the room joined-room video emitted when anyone joins the room left-room video.id emitted when anyone leaves the room share-started video.id emitted when a local screen share stream starts share-stopped video.id emitted when a local screen share stream stops

Methods

name param notes join void Join a room, opening it if needed leave void Leave a room capture void Capture the current image through the webcam as base64 encoded string shareScreen void Share your screen or an app as video

Styles

.video-list

.video-item

History

Version Notes 3.0.0 Migrated from Vue 2 to Vue 3 2.0.0 Replaced signaling server and webrtc library with SimplePeer 1.2.2 Added stunServer and turnServer properties 1.2.1 Added Vue CLI sample, npm audit fixes 1.2.0 Added the Screen Share button

Upgrading from V2 to V3

V3 of this component is a migration from Vue 2 to Vue 3. There is no new functionality yet. The older V2 will only be patched as needed and maintained as Vue 2.

Upgrading from V1 to V2

V2 of this component is mostly compatible with V1 but it completely replaces the internals with a new signaling server and a new SimplePeer client. Due to this, you will need to set the [socketUrl] to a new instance of the included .\vue-webrtc-lobby socket server. There is a default instance that you are welcome to use but you should run your own. If you are using STUN and TURN settings, you will now need to set those in [peerOptions] .

Quick Start with Vue CLI

vue create sample cd sample yarn install npm install vue-webrtc

Now open the App.vue file and replace the HelloVue component with the code in the Usage section above.

npm run serve

See the /sample folder for a working project

Roadmap

Some features that we would like to see added are:

Chat component

Audio selection

WebRTC data events

Let us know what you'd like to see next and vote for a feature.

License

MIT

Credits

Author: @AndyWeston on GitHub at vue-webrtc

This project is based off of:

SimplePeer

SimpleSignal