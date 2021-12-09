openbase logo
vws

vue-web-screen-shot

by likai
1.3.2 (see all)

web端自定义截屏插件

Readme

vue-web-screen-shot · npm yarn github

web端自定义截屏插件(Vue3版)，运行视频：实现web端自定义截屏功能 , 本插件仅支持Vue3,如需在其他平台使用请移步 ：js-web-screen-shot 效果图如下： 截屏效果图

写在前面

关于此插件的更多介绍以及实现原理请移步：

插件安装

yarn add vue-web-screen-shot

# or

npm install vue-web-screen-shot --save

插件使用

由于插件使用Vue3编写，因此它只能在Vue3项目中运行，如果你需要在vue2项目或者其他js项目中运行请移步：js-web-screen-shot，它采用原生js编写，功能与本插件功能一致。

注意⚠️： 如果需要使用插件的webrtc模式或者截图写入剪切板功能，需要你的网站运行在https环境或者localhost环境。

  • 在项目的入口文件main.ts/main.js中加入下述代码
// 导入截屏插件
import screenShort from "vue-web-screen-shot";
const app = createApp(App);
// 使用截屏插件
app.use(screenShort, { enableWebRtc: false })
  • 在你的需要使用的业务代码中，添加下述代码
<template>
  <!--截图组件-->
  <screen-short v-if="screenshotStatus"
  @destroy-component="destroyComponent"
  @get-image-data="getImg"
  ></screen-short>
</template>

<script lang="ts">

export default defineComponent({
  setup(props, context) {
    const screenshotStatus = ref<boolean>(false);
    // 销毁组件函数
    const destroyComponent = function(status: boolean) {
      screenshotStatus.value = status;
    }
    // 获取裁剪区域图片信息
    const getImg = function(base64: string) {
      console.log("截图组件传递的图片信息", base64);
    }
    
    return {
      screenshotStatus,
      destroyComponent,
      getImg
    }
  }
})
</script>

参数说明

如示例代码所示，在template中直接使用screen-short插件，绑定组件需要的事件处理函数即可。

接下来就跟大家讲下组件中每个属性的意义：

  • screenshotStatus 用于控制组件是否出现在dom中
  • @destroy-component 用于接收截图组件传递的销毁消息，我们需要在对应的函数中销毁截图组件
  • @get-image-data 用于接收截图组件传递的框选区域的base64图片信息，我们需要为他提供一个函数来接收截图组件传递的消息

可选参数

截图插件有一个可选参数，它接受一个对象，对象每个key的作用如下:

  • enableWebRtc 是否启用webrtc，值为boolean类型，值为false则使用html2canvas来截图
  • level 截图容器层级，值为number类型。
  • clickCutFullScreen 单击截全屏启用状态,值为boolean类型， 默认为false
  • hiddenToolIco 需要隐藏的截图工具栏图标，值为{ save?: boolean; undo?: boolean; confirm?: boolean }类型，默认为{}。传你需要隐藏的图标名称，将值设为true即可。

写在最后

至此，插件的所有使用方法就介绍完了。

