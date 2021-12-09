web端自定义截屏插件(Vue3版)，运行视频：实现web端自定义截屏功能 , 本插件仅支持Vue3,如需在其他平台使用请移步 ：js-web-screen-shot 效果图如下：
关于此插件的更多介绍以及实现原理请移步：
yarn add vue-web-screen-shot
# or
npm install vue-web-screen-shot --save
由于插件使用Vue3编写，因此它只能在Vue3项目中运行，如果你需要在vue2项目或者其他js项目中运行请移步：js-web-screen-shot，它采用原生js编写，功能与本插件功能一致。
注意⚠️： 如果需要使用插件的webrtc模式或者截图写入剪切板功能，需要你的网站运行在
https环境或者
localhost环境。
main.ts/main.js中加入下述代码
// 导入截屏插件
import screenShort from "vue-web-screen-shot";
const app = createApp(App);
// 使用截屏插件
app.use(screenShort, { enableWebRtc: false })
<template>
<!--截图组件-->
<screen-short v-if="screenshotStatus"
@destroy-component="destroyComponent"
@get-image-data="getImg"
></screen-short>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
export default defineComponent({
setup(props, context) {
const screenshotStatus = ref<boolean>(false);
// 销毁组件函数
const destroyComponent = function(status: boolean) {
screenshotStatus.value = status;
}
// 获取裁剪区域图片信息
const getImg = function(base64: string) {
console.log("截图组件传递的图片信息", base64);
}
return {
screenshotStatus,
destroyComponent,
getImg
}
}
})
</script>
如示例代码所示，在template中直接使用
screen-short插件，绑定组件需要的事件处理函数即可。
接下来就跟大家讲下组件中每个属性的意义：
截图插件有一个可选参数，它接受一个对象，对象每个key的作用如下:
enableWebRtc 是否启用webrtc，值为boolean类型，值为false则使用html2canvas来截图
level 截图容器层级，值为number类型。
clickCutFullScreen 单击截全屏启用状态,值为
boolean类型， 默认为
false
hiddenToolIco 需要隐藏的截图工具栏图标，值为
{ save?: boolean; undo?: boolean; confirm?: boolean }类型，默认为
{}。传你需要隐藏的图标名称，将值设为
true即可。
至此，插件的所有使用方法就介绍完了。