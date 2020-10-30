Webcam component for VueJs. See this for browser compatibility.
npm install vue-web-cam --save
// or
yarn add vue-web-cam
import Vue from 'vue'
import WebCam from "../../src";
Vue.use(WebCam);
<vue-web-cam ... />
// or
import { WebCam } from "vue-web-cam";
components: {
WebCam
}
<web-cam ... />
components: {
'vue-web-cam': WebCam
}
<vue-web-cam ... />
Add
vue-web-cam/nuxt to modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: ['vue-web-cam/nuxt']
}
npm run dev
|prop
|type
|default
|notes
|height
|number
|500
|height of video element
|width
|number
|500
|width of video element
|autoplay
|boolean
|true
|autoplay attribute
|screenshotFormat
|string
|'image/jpeg'
|format of screenshot
|selectFirstDevice
|boolean
|false
|select first device when avaialble
|deviceId
|string
|null
|currently selected camera
|playsinline
|boolean
|true
|playsinline of video element
|resolution
|object
|null
|object with width and height for camera resolution
|name
|param
|notes
|started
|stream
|emitted once the stream has started
|stopped
|stream
|emitted once the stream has stopped
|error
|error
|emitted if the stream failed to start with the error returned
|notsupported
|error
|emitted when the browser does not support this feature
|cameras
|cameras
|emitted when a list of all cameras available is loaded
|camera-change
|deviceId
|emitted when camera change occurs
|video-live
|stream
|emitted when video is started
|name
|param
|notes
|capture
|void
|Capture the current image through the webcam as a base64 encoded dataUri
|changeCamera
|deviceId
|change the currently selected camera. Must pass in the device ID
|start
|void
|Programmatically Start the camera after stopping it (relies on deviceId prop passed to the component)
|stop
|void
|Programmatically stop the camera
|pause
|void
|Programmatically pause the camera
|resume
|void
|Programmatically resume the camera after it was paused
If you'd like to help make this project better you can help with the following tasks:
MIT
This is based off @smronju vue-webcam and react-webcam