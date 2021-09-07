VueWaypoint

trigger functions and events based on the element position on the screen

Demo

Simple demo page

Open your browser console and see what's going on while scrolling up and down

Features

Vue 3

Vue 3 No dependencies

No dependencies Flexible

Flexible Typescript

Typescript Battle tested

Battle tested Customizable

Customizable Solid project (3+ years)

Solid project (3+ years) Supports slots

Getting started

npm

npm i vue-waypoint

Vue component

< template > < Waypoint @ change = "onChange" > </ Waypoint > </ template >

< script lang = "ts" > import { defineComponent } from "vue" ; import { Waypoint } from 'vue-waypoint' export default defineComponent({ name : "SomeComponent" , components : { Waypoint }, setup() { const onChange = ( waypointState ) => { console .log(waypointState.going); console .log(waypointState.direction); } return { onChange }; } }); </ script >

Props

active

Can use a reactive variable

Can use a reactive variable Can set true / false dinamically

Usage:

Enable the waypoint: <Waypoint :active="true" />

Disable the waypoint: <Waypoint :active="false" />

options

Useful for inner div detection

Useful for inner div detection Trigger change event a portion of the element is completely on screen

Trigger event a portion of the element is completely on screen Is an official IntersectionObserverInit implementation

Usage:

Set a custom IntersectionObserver options: <Waypoint :options="options" />

options: Read what you can do with options : IntersectionObserverInit docs

Options example:

const options: IntersectionObserverInit = { root : document , rootMargin : '0px 0px 0px 0px' , threshold : [ 0.25 , 0.75 ] };

tag

Set your preferred tag for the element

Defaults to div

Waypoint as div: <Waypoint :tag="'div'" /> --> renders --> <div class="waypoint"></div>

Waypoint as span: <Waypoint :tag="'span'" /> --> renders --> <span class="waypoint"></span>

Waypoint as p: <Waypoint :tag="'p'" /> --> renders --> <p class="waypoint"></p>

disableCssHelpers

Disable automatic CSS classes on the Waypoint component

Disable automatic CSS classes on the Waypoint component Defaults to false

Usage:

Enable helpers (default): <Waypoint :disableCssHelpers="false" />

Disable helpers: <Waypoint :disableCssHelpers="true" />

DOM result:

With CSS helpers: <Waypoint /> --> renders --> <div class="waypoint going-in direction-down"></div>

Without CSS helpers: <Waypoint :disableCssHelpers="true" /> --> renders --> <div></div>

CSS helpers

Zero configuration needed

Zero configuration needed Useful for simple CSS animations

The component comes with three classes:

waypoint : set when the waypoint is ready

: set when the waypoint is ready going-in , going-out : dinamically changed when the waypoint comes in and out

, : dinamically changed when the waypoint comes in and out direction-up , direction-down , direction-left , direction-right : dinamically changed when the direction changes

Examples:

<Waypoint class="waypoint going-in direction-up" /> - the element is visible and came from bottom and is going top (natural scroll)

- the element is visible and came from bottom and is going top (natural scroll) <Waypoint class="waypoint going-in direction-down" /> - the element is visible and came from top and is going up (reverse natural scroll)

- the element is visible and came from top and is going up (reverse natural scroll) <Waypoint class="waypoint going-out direction-up" /> - the element is not visible and came from bottom and is going top

- the element is not visible and came from bottom and is going top <Waypoint class="waypoint going-out direction-down" /> - the element is not visible and came from top and is going up

Events

change

Emitted every time the waypoint detects a change.

< template > < Waypoint @ change = "onChange" /> </ template >

const changeFunction = ( waypointState ) => {..}

WaypointState { el : Element, going : 'IN' | 'OUT' ; direction: 'UP' | 'DOWN' | 'LEFT' | 'RIGHT' ; };

Development

Fork the repository Run the project ( npm i && npm run serve ) Follow Conventional Commits spec for your commits Open a pull request

LEGACY: Vue2 and Nuxt version

vue-waypoint for Vue2 repository