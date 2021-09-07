trigger functions and events based on the element position on the screen
Open your browser console and see what's going on while scrolling up and down
npm i vue-waypoint
<template>
<Waypoint @change="onChange">
<!-- anything you want here -->
</Waypoint>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
import { defineComponent } from "vue";
import { Waypoint } from 'vue-waypoint'
export default defineComponent({
name: "SomeComponent",
components: {
Waypoint
},
setup() {
const onChange = (waypointState) => {
// Going can be:
// IN
// OUT
console.log(waypointState.going);
// Direction can be:
// UP
// DOWN
// LEFT
// RIGHT
console.log(waypointState.direction);
}
return { onChange };
}
});
</script>
active
true/
false dinamically
Usage:
<Waypoint :active="true" />
<Waypoint :active="false" />
options
change event a portion of the element is completely on screen
Usage:
IntersectionObserver options:
<Waypoint :options="options" />
options: IntersectionObserverInit docs
Options example:
const options: IntersectionObserverInit = {
root: document,
rootMargin: '0px 0px 0px 0px',
threshold: [0.25, 0.75]
};
tag
Set your preferred tag for the element
Defaults to
div
Waypoint as div:
<Waypoint :tag="'div'" /> --> renders --> <div class="waypoint"></div>
Waypoint as span:
<Waypoint :tag="'span'" /> --> renders --> <span class="waypoint"></span>
Waypoint as p:
<Waypoint :tag="'p'" /> --> renders --> <p class="waypoint"></p>
disableCssHelpers
false
Usage:
<Waypoint :disableCssHelpers="false" />
<Waypoint :disableCssHelpers="true" />
DOM result:
<Waypoint /> --> renders --> <div class="waypoint going-in direction-down"></div>
<Waypoint :disableCssHelpers="true" /> --> renders --> <div></div>
The component comes with three classes:
waypoint: set when the waypoint is ready
going-in,
going-out: dinamically changed when the waypoint comes in and out
direction-up,
direction-down,
direction-left,
direction-right: dinamically changed when the direction changes
Examples:
<Waypoint class="waypoint going-in direction-up" /> - the element is visible and came from bottom and is going top (natural scroll)
<Waypoint class="waypoint going-in direction-down" /> - the element is visible and came from top and is going up (reverse natural scroll)
<Waypoint class="waypoint going-out direction-up" /> - the element is not visible and came from bottom and is going top
<Waypoint class="waypoint going-out direction-down" /> - the element is not visible and came from top and is going up
change
Emitted every time the waypoint detects a change.
<template>
<Waypoint @change="onChange" />
</template>
const changeFunction = (waypointState) => {..}
WaypointState {
el: Element,
going: 'IN' | 'OUT';
direction: 'UP' | 'DOWN' | 'LEFT' | 'RIGHT';
};
npm i && npm run serve)