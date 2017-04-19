openbase logo
vwc

vue-waterfall-common

by MopTym
1.0.5 (see all)

A waterfall layout component for Vue.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

preview

vue-waterfall

Build Status Version License

A waterfall layout component for Vue.js .

Branch 0.x (version 0.x.x) is compatible with Vue 1 .

Demo

Installation

npm install --save vue-waterfall

Usage

Vue-waterfall is a UMD module, which can be used as a module in both CommonJS and AMD modular environments. When in non-modular environment, Waterfall will be registered as a global variable.

Import

ES6

/* in xxx.vue */

import Waterfall from 'vue-waterfall/lib/waterfall'
import WaterfallSlot from 'vue-waterfall/lib/waterfall-slot'

/*
 * or use ES5 code (vue-waterfall.min.js) :
 * import { Waterfall, WaterfallSlot } from 'vue-waterfall'
 */

export default {
  ...
  components: {
    Waterfall,
    WaterfallSlot
  },
  ...
}

ES5

var Vue = require('vue')
var Waterfall = require('vue-waterfall')

var YourComponent = Vue.extend({
  ...
  components: {
    'waterfall': Waterfall.waterfall,
    'waterfall-slot': Waterfall.waterfallSlot
  },
  ...
})

Browser

<script src="path/to/vue/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-waterfall/vue-waterfall.min.js"></script>

new Vue({
  ...
  components: {
    'waterfall': Waterfall.waterfall,
    'waterfall-slot': Waterfall.waterfallSlot
  },
  ...
})

HTML structure

<waterfall :line-gap="200" :watch="items">
  <!-- each component is wrapped by a waterfall slot -->
  <waterfall-slot
    v-for="(item, index) in items"
    :width="item.width"
    :height="item.height"
    :order="index"
    :key="item.id"
  >
    <!--
      your component
    -->
  </waterfall-slot>
</waterfall>

Props

waterfall

Name Default Description
line v v or h . Line direction.
line-gap - Required. The standard space (px) between lines.
min-line-gap = line-gap The minimal space between lines.
max-line-gap = line-gap The maximal space between lines.
single-max-width = max-line-gap The maximal width of slot which is single in horizontal direction.
fixed-height false Fix slot height when line = v .
grow - Number Array. Slot flex grow factors in horizontal direction when line = v . Ignore *-gap .
align left left or right or center . Alignment.
auto-resize true Reflow when window size changes.
interval 200 The minimal time interval (ms) between reflow actions.
watch {} Watch something, reflow when it changes.

waterfall-slot

Name Default Description
width - Required. The width of slot.
height - Required. The height of slot.
order 0 The order of slot, often be set to index in v-for .
key '' The unique identification of slot, required for transition.
move-class - Class for transition. see vue-animated-list .

Transition

Inspired by vue-animated-list , vue-waterfall supports moving elements with translate in transition, click on the demo page to see it.

vue-waterfall has not supported <transition-group> in Vue 2 ( #10 ) .

preview

Events

ON ( 'reflow' ) {
  reflow
}
// trigger reflow action: waterfallVm.$emit('reflow')

AFTER ( reflow ) {
  emit 'reflowed'
}
// waterfallVm.$on('reflowed', () => { console.log('reflowed') })

Reactivity

WHEN ( layout property changes ) { /* line, line-gap, etc. */
  reflow
}

WHEN ( slot changes ) { /* add, remove, etc. */
  reflow
}

License

Released under the MIT License.

