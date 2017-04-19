A waterfall layout component for Vue.js .
Branch 0.x (version 0.x.x) is compatible with Vue 1 .
npm install --save vue-waterfall
Vue-waterfall is a UMD module, which can be used as a module in both CommonJS and AMD modular environments. When in non-modular environment,
Waterfall will be registered as a global variable.
/* in xxx.vue */
import Waterfall from 'vue-waterfall/lib/waterfall'
import WaterfallSlot from 'vue-waterfall/lib/waterfall-slot'
/*
* or use ES5 code (vue-waterfall.min.js) :
* import { Waterfall, WaterfallSlot } from 'vue-waterfall'
*/
export default {
...
components: {
Waterfall,
WaterfallSlot
},
...
}
var Vue = require('vue')
var Waterfall = require('vue-waterfall')
var YourComponent = Vue.extend({
...
components: {
'waterfall': Waterfall.waterfall,
'waterfall-slot': Waterfall.waterfallSlot
},
...
})
<script src="path/to/vue/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-waterfall/vue-waterfall.min.js"></script>
new Vue({
...
components: {
'waterfall': Waterfall.waterfall,
'waterfall-slot': Waterfall.waterfallSlot
},
...
})
<waterfall :line-gap="200" :watch="items">
<!-- each component is wrapped by a waterfall slot -->
<waterfall-slot
v-for="(item, index) in items"
:width="item.width"
:height="item.height"
:order="index"
:key="item.id"
>
<!--
your component
-->
</waterfall-slot>
</waterfall>
|Name
|Default
|Description
|line
|
v
|
v or
h . Line direction.
|line-gap
|-
|Required. The standard space (px) between lines.
|min-line-gap
|= line-gap
|The minimal space between lines.
|max-line-gap
|= line-gap
|The maximal space between lines.
|single-max-width
|= max-line-gap
|The maximal width of slot which is single in horizontal direction.
|fixed-height
|
false
|Fix slot height when line =
v .
|grow
|-
|Number Array. Slot flex grow factors in horizontal direction when line =
v . Ignore
*-gap .
|align
|
left
|
left or
right or
center . Alignment.
|auto-resize
|
true
|Reflow when window size changes.
|interval
|
200
|The minimal time interval (ms) between reflow actions.
|watch
|
{}
|Watch something, reflow when it changes.
|Name
|Default
|Description
|width
|-
|Required. The width of slot.
|height
|-
|Required. The height of slot.
|order
|
0
|The order of slot, often be set to
index in
v-for .
|key
|
''
|The unique identification of slot, required for transition.
|move-class
|-
|Class for transition. see vue-animated-list .
Inspired by vue-animated-list , vue-waterfall supports moving elements with
translate in transition, click on the demo page to see it.
vue-waterfall has not supported
<transition-group> in Vue 2 ( #10 ) .
ON ( 'reflow' ) {
reflow
}
// trigger reflow action: waterfallVm.$emit('reflow')
AFTER ( reflow ) {
emit 'reflowed'
}
// waterfallVm.$on('reflowed', () => { console.log('reflowed') })
WHEN ( layout property changes ) { /* line, line-gap, etc. */
reflow
}
WHEN ( slot changes ) { /* add, remove, etc. */
reflow
}
Released under the MIT License.